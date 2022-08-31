Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Students gather outside Ohio Union, seek Ohio State’s acknowledgment of Donovan Lewis’ death and end of ties with CPDThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Opinion: Casey’s Callouts: If Buckeyes ain’t first, they’re lastThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: McCalister aims to ‘make the most’ of new opportunity in familiar defense at Ohio StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Fleming a ‘game-time decision,’ three unavailable on status report against No. 5 Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Chinese Food in the Columbus AreaIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
Related
Best Areas In Columbus, Ohio, To Buy Your Next Home
If you're thinking of picking up property in Columbus, Ohio, here are the best neighborhoods to look. From downtown areas to the suburbs, we have you covered.
Farm and Dairy
End of summer events planned at Ohio parks
COLUMBUS — Ohio State Parks have a full lineup of activities planned for the end of the summer. Admission, parking and programs are free at every Ohio State Park. Evening Fishing will be Sept. 2, 3-5 p.m., meeting at the New Galena boat ramp by the pavilion. All equipment and bait are provided.
ccsoh.us
Eastmoor’s Class of 1972 Finally Attends Prom
September 2, 2022 -- As students start a new school year, many high schoolers may already be anticipating what some consider the social event of the season – prom. Prom is THE event that most high school seniors look forward to the entire year. It is a magical night filled with memories to last a lifetime, a glamorous celebration closing the chapter of high school before moving on to new life adventures.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tell Me More: Will an Upper Arlington boy go viral for a cure at the ’Shoe?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For Ohio State Buckeye fans, there’s only one thing to think about this weekend: conquering Notre Dame. Although most scarlet- and gray-clad football fans don’t want to think about what happened with that team up north in November 2021, the parents of an Upper Arlington boy named Landon want their son’s […]
WSYX ABC6
Things to do in Central Ohio this weekend
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — September is here, which means fall is right around the corner!. That also means several fun activities are in store for you and your family this month and Labor Day weekend. Friday, September 2. Millersport Sweet Corn Festival: The festival is filled with entertainment, attractions,...
columbusnavigator.com
Where To Eat In Downtown Columbus
When it comes to good food, Columbus doesn’t mess around. From our suburbs to our urban core, there are restaurants with great vibes producing incredible food for residents and visitors alike. There are fun, family-friendly restaurants, cozy historic restaurants, and even some fancy, fine dining spots. Whether you’re new...
One Tank Trip: The Wilds at the Columbus Zoo
FOX 8's David Moss gives us a look at The Wilds, which is part of the Columbus Zoo. It's a One Tank Trip!
IN THIS ARTICLE
4 Places To Get Bagels in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses in Ohio. Located in Central Ohio, this shop boasts some of the best bagels in the state. All of their bagels are rolled by hand, and somewhere between a NY-style and Montreal-style bagel. Locals can't get enough of their everything and sea salt & herb bagels. Their cream cheese spread options include plain, chive, roasted garlic, beet and thyme, artichoke, woodhouse vegan, and lox cream cheese. They also have great breakfast sandwiches. As the name of the shop would suggest, the lox sandwich is delicious and a customer favorite (the sandwich includes capers, onions, cucumber, cream cheese, and of course, lox).
Farm and Dairy
South Side Family Farms explores food justice through farming
JOHNSTOWN, Ohio — Aaron Hopkins, of Columbus, Ohio, dreams of opening his own nursery. He grew up with a garden, worked in landscaping for years, and has always loved growing flowers and ornamental trees. In his community in the South Side neighborhood of Columbus, he noticed not many people...
On a budget? Here’s what to do in Columbus for cheap prices
The Book Loft in German Village remains a local favorite for students to visit. Photo: Pearl Carey. Despite some college students struggling to find inexpensive means of entertainment, Columbus provides a variety of opportunities to experience art and culture on a budget throughout the school year.
columbusmessenger.com
Digging up history in Brook Alley
As workers made improvements to Groveport’s Brook Alley they recently dug up a bit of the town’s history. They unearthed old wooden railroad ties, as well as some spikes, that were buried a foot or two under the alley pavement. These railroad ties were once part of a railroad track spur embedded in the alley that extended from the railroad line on the north end of town. The tracks ran down Brook Alley and connected to the former Claycraft brick plant that once operated on the southern edge of Groveport along the Ohio and Erie Canal. The railroad spur’s bed is also still slightly visible in the grass north of Grove Street where it curves off the existing railroad tracks and then down Brook Alley.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Students gather outside Ohio Union, seek Ohio State’s acknowledgment of Donovan Lewis’ death and end of ties with CPD
One of the protest’s leader, Devin Smith, a fourth-year in personalized study, speaks to the crowd in front of Bricker Hall during a Sept. 2 protest following the death of Donovan Lewis. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.
dayton.com
August restaurant news: 8 closed, 6 coming soon, 5 opened, others reaching milestones
After a wave of new restaurants opening last month, the Miami Valley is grappling with the deaths of two well-known restaurant owners and several favorite restaurants closing their doors. In our August Restaurant Roundup, we remember the legacies of Roger Glass and Tony Spaziani in addition to offering reports about...
1 dead, 1 critical after shooting at northeast Columbus bar
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead and another is seriously injured after a shooting at a northeast Columbus bar late Thursday night. The shooting happened just before midnight at the Pastimes Bar and Grill on the 6400 block of North Hamilton Road, according to Columbus police. Police said...
CPD: Body of missing girl, 4, found
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The body of a 4-year-old reported missing Friday afternoon has been recovered, according to Columbus police. According to Columbus police social media post, the body of Ester Mutivito was found Saturday. Columbus Fire Batallion Chief Jeffery Geiter confirmed a child was pronounced dead Saturday afternoon in the area of Belcher Drive […]
Fire destroys 2nd floor of apartment building in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — No injuries were reported after a large fire broke out at an apartment complex in north Columbus Thursday afternoon. According to Columbus Division of Fire Battalion Chief Jeff Geitter, crews responded to a fire in a 16-unit building at Sawmill Place Apartments on Sibby Lane, just off Bent Tree Boulevard.
Urbana Citizen
Crowd-Favorite Bands, Bounce Houses Back for 20th Ohio Fish & Shrimp Festival
The most popular bands from past editions of the annual Ohio Fish and Shrimp Festival (OFSF) have been invited back to the outdoor stage for the 20th OFSF, Sept. 10, 17 and 24, at Freshwater Farms of Ohio, north of Urbana. Kid favorites from previous festivals also are returning. That...
columbusfreepress.com
Justice for Donovan Lewis rally
Columbus Police Dept. Headquarters, 120 Marconi Blvd. Rally and march against the murder of Donovan Lewis by Columbus Police.
Columbus City Schools attendance during, after teachers’ strike
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Attendance for online classes during the Columbus City Schools’ teachers’ strike was drastically lower than attendance for in-person learning. According to figures released by Columbus City Schools Wednesday, on the first day of remote learning — Aug. 24, the first day for students of the school year — 22,679 students are […]
Comments / 0