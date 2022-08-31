ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Farm and Dairy

End of summer events planned at Ohio parks

COLUMBUS — Ohio State Parks have a full lineup of activities planned for the end of the summer. Admission, parking and programs are free at every Ohio State Park. Evening Fishing will be Sept. 2, 3-5 p.m., meeting at the New Galena boat ramp by the pavilion. All equipment and bait are provided.
OHIO STATE
ccsoh.us

Eastmoor’s Class of 1972 Finally Attends Prom

September 2, 2022 -- As students start a new school year, many high schoolers may already be anticipating what some consider the social event of the season – prom. Prom is THE event that most high school seniors look forward to the entire year. It is a magical night filled with memories to last a lifetime, a glamorous celebration closing the chapter of high school before moving on to new life adventures.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Things to do in Central Ohio this weekend

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — September is here, which means fall is right around the corner!. That also means several fun activities are in store for you and your family this month and Labor Day weekend. Friday, September 2. Millersport Sweet Corn Festival: The festival is filled with entertainment, attractions,...
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusnavigator.com

Where To Eat In Downtown Columbus

When it comes to good food, Columbus doesn’t mess around. From our suburbs to our urban core, there are restaurants with great vibes producing incredible food for residents and visitors alike. There are fun, family-friendly restaurants, cozy historic restaurants, and even some fancy, fine dining spots. Whether you’re new...
COLUMBUS, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Bagels in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses in Ohio. Located in Central Ohio, this shop boasts some of the best bagels in the state. All of their bagels are rolled by hand, and somewhere between a NY-style and Montreal-style bagel. Locals can't get enough of their everything and sea salt & herb bagels. Their cream cheese spread options include plain, chive, roasted garlic, beet and thyme, artichoke, woodhouse vegan, and lox cream cheese. They also have great breakfast sandwiches. As the name of the shop would suggest, the lox sandwich is delicious and a customer favorite (the sandwich includes capers, onions, cucumber, cream cheese, and of course, lox).
OHIO STATE
Farm and Dairy

South Side Family Farms explores food justice through farming

JOHNSTOWN, Ohio — Aaron Hopkins, of Columbus, Ohio, dreams of opening his own nursery. He grew up with a garden, worked in landscaping for years, and has always loved growing flowers and ornamental trees. In his community in the South Side neighborhood of Columbus, he noticed not many people...
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusmessenger.com

Digging up history in Brook Alley

As workers made improvements to Groveport’s Brook Alley they recently dug up a bit of the town’s history. They unearthed old wooden railroad ties, as well as some spikes, that were buried a foot or two under the alley pavement. These railroad ties were once part of a railroad track spur embedded in the alley that extended from the railroad line on the north end of town. The tracks ran down Brook Alley and connected to the former Claycraft brick plant that once operated on the southern edge of Groveport along the Ohio and Erie Canal. The railroad spur’s bed is also still slightly visible in the grass north of Grove Street where it curves off the existing railroad tracks and then down Brook Alley.
GROVEPORT, OH
dayton.com

August restaurant news: 8 closed, 6 coming soon, 5 opened, others reaching milestones

After a wave of new restaurants opening last month, the Miami Valley is grappling with the deaths of two well-known restaurant owners and several favorite restaurants closing their doors. In our August Restaurant Roundup, we remember the legacies of Roger Glass and Tony Spaziani in addition to offering reports about...
10TV

1 dead, 1 critical after shooting at northeast Columbus bar

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead and another is seriously injured after a shooting at a northeast Columbus bar late Thursday night. The shooting happened just before midnight at the Pastimes Bar and Grill on the 6400 block of North Hamilton Road, according to Columbus police. Police said...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

CPD: Body of missing girl, 4, found

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The body of a 4-year-old reported missing Friday afternoon has been recovered, according to Columbus police. According to Columbus police social media post, the body of Ester Mutivito was found Saturday. Columbus Fire Batallion Chief Jeffery Geiter confirmed a child was pronounced dead Saturday afternoon in the area of Belcher Drive […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Fire destroys 2nd floor of apartment building in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — No injuries were reported after a large fire broke out at an apartment complex in north Columbus Thursday afternoon. According to Columbus Division of Fire Battalion Chief Jeff Geitter, crews responded to a fire in a 16-unit building at Sawmill Place Apartments on Sibby Lane, just off Bent Tree Boulevard.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus City Schools attendance during, after teachers’ strike

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Attendance for online classes during the Columbus City Schools’ teachers’ strike was drastically lower than attendance for in-person learning. According to figures released by Columbus City Schools Wednesday, on the first day of remote learning — Aug. 24, the first day for students of the school year — 22,679 students are […]
COLUMBUS, OH

