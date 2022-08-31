Read full article on original website
Morning Buzz: September 2
1. If your kids love playing at Catch Air, you have only a few more days to enjoy it. After a decade in business, the indoor play facility for children ten and under is shutting down for good. In a Facebook post the owners said "This decision was incredibly difficult...
When you donate $100 to Guys Who Give, it goes a long way to help the community
Guys Who Give recently donated nearly $30,000 to the Gilmore Community Healing Center in Kalamazoo County. How did they do it? They have a quarterly giving system for people who want to donate funds that will make a difference in the West Michigan community, and they're inviting everyone who is able to take part in their mission.
Muskegon animal shelter rescues kittens abandoned at car wash
MUSKEGON, Mich. — A Muskegon animal shelter helped rescue a litter of newborn kittens after they say someone left them at a car wash. Heaven Can Wait Animal Haven (HCW) says they are working to save them while seeking to reunite them with the mother, who the nonprofit says was also abandoned.
Fundraiser benefiting GR homeless shelter to treat donors to 5-course meal
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A fundraiser benefiting operations at Dégagé Ministries featuring celebrity chefs is scheduled to take place in Grand Rapids later this month. Breaking Bread will treat donors to a five-course meal made with local ingredients and a discussion on food security in the area, the nonprofit tells us.
48th annual Harvest and Holiday Arts and Crafts Bazaar to be held Sept. 10
ROCKFORD, Mich. — A Rockford church is holding its 48th annual Harvest and Holiday Arts and Crafts Bazaar next weekend!. The event is scheduled to be held at Our Lady of Consolation Church and School on Saturday, Sept. 10 between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. =. Organizers say guests...
Michigan State bests Western at Spartan Stadium to kick off season
EAST LANSING, Mich. — It was a family affair inside Spartan Stadium Friday night with Michigan State starting quarterback Payton Thorne facing off against his dad, Jeff Thorne, who is the offensive coordinator at Western Michigan. The Spartans hoped to kick off their season with a victory over a...
