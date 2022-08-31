Read full article on original website
MONTREAL CANADIENS MAKING STRONG PUSH FOR TWO RANGERS PROSPECTS
Just the other day, New York sports' writing legend Larry Brooks reported that New York Rangers prospect Nils Lundkvist has no intentions of reporting to camp this summer. Naturally, the rumor mill has been firing on all cylinders, suggesting possible landing spots for the young Swede. Another issue facing the Rangers' prospect pipeline, is the fate of Russian standout Vitaly Kravtsov, who New York drafted 9th overall in 2018. The Rangers have yet to work out a long-term solution for Kravtsov, leading many to suspect that he won't be a Ranger for long.
BREAKING DOWN THE ATHLETIC'S RANKINGS OF THE TOP U23 NHL PLAYERS
The Athletic is the best publication in hockey right now, offering A+ insight on all matters NHL and beyond. Prospect analyst Corey Pronman recently published his official ranking of the best NHL players/prospects under 23 years of age. The only criteria is that the player must be 22 years or younger as of September 15, 2022. Important distinction as well, Pronman asserts that the ranking is conducted by gauging who will have the best career, not the best players right this second.
GUERIN EXPLAINS WHY WILD TRADED VETERAN DEFENSEMAN THIS OFFSEASON
The Minnesota Wild have had an eventful offseason making a couple of trades and signing some key players from last season. The Wild ended up trading star forward Kevin Fiala to the Los Angeles Kings, since they did not have the cap to re-sign the young forward. They also re-signed veteran goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury to a new contract, and to end the offseason they had to ultimately trade a veteran defenseman.
SERGEI FEDOROV CONTINUES TO DEPLOY ROGUE OT STRATEGY...AND IT'S WORKING
Normally in sudden death overtime, most hockey minds would consider the goalie to be the single most irreplaceable piece on a coach's chess board. After all, surrender one goal and it is all over. However, 3x Stanley Cup champion Sergei Fedorov deploys a unique overtime strategy that seems to be paying off for the Hockey Hall of Famer.
JIMMY VESEY SIGNS PROFESSIONAL TRYOUT CONTRACT WITH FORMER CLUB
Jimmy Vesey will have an opportunity to earn a contract with one of his former clubs this Fall. According to CapFriendly, the New York Rangers have signed the unrestricted free agent forward to a professional tryout contract. Vesey will attend training camp with the Rangers and will likely feature in the majority of their six pre-season games later this month.
THE SCORE RELEASES NHL TEAM TIER RANKINGS
After a crazy NHL offseason that saw a plethora of trades, draft slides, and free agency insanity, popular sports website The Score released their rankings of NHL teams by tiers. The rankings were first broke in half with the bottom sixteen and top sixteen, before being condensed more into worst...
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS: RANKING THE TOP-TEN PROSPECTS IN THEIR SYSTEM
Rookie tournaments and training camps around the National Hockey League are set to get underway in about two weeks from now. That means it's time to take a look at the top-ten prospects on each of the 32 teams. Multiple different sources use different criteria for their rankings as to...
EDMONTON OILERS SIGN STANLEY CUP WINNING DEFENSEMAN TO ONE-YEAR DEAL
Ryan Murray, recent Stanley Cup champion, has signed one-year deal at league minimum -- $750,000 -- with the Edmonton Oilers, per a team release:. Murray previously signed a one-year contract with the Colorado Avalanche, scoring just four assists in 37 games for the reigning NHL champs. More of a defensive defenseman, Murray was drafted second overall in 2012, which has been called the worst draft of the 2000's -- Nail Yakupov, Murray, Alex Galchenyuk, and Griffin Reinhart made up the top four picks; Murray and Galchenyuk being the only two of the bunch still in the NHL. Murray has managed 128 points in 432 NHL games across three clubs.
EVGENY SVECHNIKOV SIGNS ONE-YEAR DEAL AFTER FAILING TO RECEIVE QUALIFYING OFFER
The San Jose Sharks announced today that they have agreed to terms with F Evgeny Svechnikov on a one-year, two-way contract, per agent Dan Milstein. Svechnikov -- Andrei's brother -- played last season for the Winnipeg Jets, totaling 19 points in 72 games. He clearly hasn't matched the output of his younger brother, but there could be something here. The Jets -- generally -- weren't great last season at 5v5, so perhaps you could attribute his lack or production on systemic issues, below-average teammates, etc. After all, Svechnkikov scored 51 points in 74 games in his first pro season with the AHL Grand Rapids Griffins. After that, his scoring fell off a cliff. So, I wonder if he can regain his scoring touch on a retooling San Jose Sharks team.
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS: RANKING THE TOP-TEN PROSPECTS IN THEIR SYSTEM
Rookie tournaments and training camps around the National Hockey League are set to get underway in about two weeks from now. That means it's time to take a look at the top-ten prospects on each of the 32 teams. Multiple different sources use different criteria for their rankings as to...
SAN JOSE SHARKS 2023-24 REVERSE RETRO JERSEY CONCEPT REPORTEDLY LEAKED
Icethetics has leaked a ton of Reverse Retro concepts for the upcoming season, and tonight we got our first glimpse at the 2023-24 RR's for the San Jose Sharks. Reportedly, per Ali Murji -- who admittedly does have just 30 followers, so grain of salt -- this is the San Jose Sharks' Reverse Retro concept for next season:
SUBBAN'S AGENT SAYS HE HAS NO DEAL AND NO CONTACT WITH FORMER TEAM
Just weeks away from NHL training camps getting under way in preparation for the 2022-23 season, and veteran defenceman P.K. Subban still doesn't have a contract. Subban became an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career this summer, and given the sharp decline in his game, it wasn't expected that he'd sign anywhere long-term and/or for big money. However, Subban on a short-term low-cost option could be beneficial for a few teams. There were some rumours that the Montreal Canadiens, the team that drafted Subban into the NHL, might be interested in having him on a one-year deal. If that's the case, Subban's agent says they haven't reached out.
J.T. MILLER AND THE CANUCKS AGREE TO BIG NEW CONTRACT
J.T. Miller and the Vancouver Canucks have agreed to a contract extension that is meant to keep the 29-year-old in the city for a long time. The forward has signed on with the Canucks for another seven years, and he'll make some very good money along the way. In all,...
JETS SIGN 15-YEAR NHL VETERAN TO ONE-YEAR CONTRACT FOR 2022-23 SEASON
The Winnipeg Jets announced on Friday that they've agreed to terms on a one-year contract worth $750,000 with 15-year NHL veteran Sam Gagner. Gagner, 33, was originally selected sixth overall in the 2007 NHL Entry Draft by the Edmonton Oilers. The London (Ontario) native has appeared in 967 career regular season games with Edmonton (two separate stints), Arizona, Philadelphia, Columbus, Vancouver and Detroit.
THREE-TIME STANLEY CUP CHAMPION JOINS VANCOUVER GIANTS IN COACHING ROLE
The Vancouver Giants, a junior team in the Western Hockey League, announced on Saturday they have hired three-time Stanley Cup champion Brent Seabrook in a coaching development role. Last season, Seabrook appeared for a few games behind the Giants bench while head coach Michael Dyck was away at the World...
THE HAMBURGLAR'S NHL CAREER APPEARS OVER, SIGNS WITH KHL CLUB
Andrew Hammond stormed onto the NHL scene after spending four years at Bowling Green State University and two seasons in the AHL. His notorious 20-1-2 run to start his NHL career still vibrantly lives in league lore, as he posted a 1.79 GAA and .941 SV% in his first 24 games, sealing a playoff spot for the Ottawa Senators.
TAGE THOMPSON REVEALS CHANGES HE MADE DURING BREAKOUT CAMPAIGN
Tage Thompson had an incredible season in '21-22, nearly quintupling his career high in points from the year prior. His 68-point season netted him a fat payday, having signed a monster $50 million extension with the Buffalo Sabres the other day. But what changed? How was Thompson able to nearly...
EX-TEAMMATE REVEALS WHY MATTHEW TKACHUK WOULDN'T RE-SIGN IN CALGARY
Johnny Gaudreau walking to free agency was a serious enough gut-punch for the Calgary Flames. Matthew Tkachuk wanting out was the K.O. punch that would send the Flames down a dark, tumultuous road. Or so, we thought. The Flames and GM Brad Treliving did well to mitigate the two gigantic...
THE INTERNET RANKED THE NHL'S 32 HOME UNIFORMS, THE RESULTS MAY SURPRISE
By this point in the summer, we all need hockey-specific hot-button debates to partake in, as the majority of transactions have been made and only a few minor questions need answering. One debate that tends to get feisty is the uniform discussion. I think it's fair to say that hockey uni's are the best in sports; the creativity, the tradition, all of the things that people love about sports jerseys, hockey jerseys have them. The debate within the debate is where things get spicy.
