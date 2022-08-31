ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

golobos.com

Women's Soccer Edged by Grand Canyon 2-1

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico women’s soccer team saw its three-game unbeaten streak snapped Sunday with a 2-1 loss to Grand Canyon at the UNM Soccer Complex. In a battle of preseason conference favorites, the Lopes (4-1-1) scored once in each half to down the Lobos (1-2-2). Jadyn Edwards scored her fifth goal of the season for New Mexico, moving her into solo third place on the school’s career goal chart with 28 goals.
golobos.com

Lobos Respond to Sweep Portland State

EL PASO, Texas— The University of New Mexico volleyball team closed the Borderland Invitational with a sweep of Portland State, trailing just once in the match in the 25-12, 25-20, 25-20 score. Kaitlynn Biassou led the Lobos with a match-high 11 kills and added a match-high four service aces,...
golobos.com

Lobos Blank Maine 41-0 in Opener

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico’s defense was stellar, allowing just 118 yards of offense and only seven first downs, all of which came in the second half and the Lobos never let Maine get inside the 38-yard line as UNM pitched a 41-0 shutout in its season opener. The Lobo shutout was the first since a 66-0 win in the 2015 season opener against Mississippi Valley State.
