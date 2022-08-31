ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico’s defense was stellar, allowing just 118 yards of offense and only seven first downs, all of which came in the second half and the Lobos never let Maine get inside the 38-yard line as UNM pitched a 41-0 shutout in its season opener. The Lobo shutout was the first since a 66-0 win in the 2015 season opener against Mississippi Valley State.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO