ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 5

Related
WREG

One critical after South Parkway shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is fighting for his life following a shooting Sunday off South Parkway East in South Memphis. Police said the man was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. There is no suspect information at this time, and it is now an active investigation. If you know anything about this […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Eliza Fletcher Abduction: new details emerge

UPDATE: Memphis Police have confiscated the dumpster outside Abston’s brother’s apartment complex. MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — WREG has obtained a copy of the affidavit in Eliza Fletcher’s abduction. Police records indicate the abduction was violent and caught on camera. Fletcher is the granddaughter of the late Joseph “Joe” Orgill III, a Memphis hardware businessman, philanthropist, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
WREG

Cleotha Abston charged in Eliza Fletcher abduction in Memphis

UPDATE: Memphis Police have confiscated the dumpster outside Abston’s brother’s apartment complex. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have arrested a suspect in the kidnapping case of missing Memphis teacher Eliza Fletcher. Cleotha Abston, 38, has been charged with especially aggravated kidnapping and tampering with evidence, Memphis Police announced early Sunday. According to records, Abston refused to […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Missing man last seen on Winchester

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have issued a City Watch Alert for a missing man after they said he left the scene of an accident. Police are looking for 29-year-old Elber Gomez-Velasquez. MPD said he was last seen on the 4600 block of Winchester, and the police also said he was apparently intoxicated and leaving […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Eliza Fletcher: new details revealed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WREG has obtained a copy of the affidavit in Eliza Fletcher’s abduction. Police records indicate the abduction was violent and caught on camera. Police said a man was riding his bike down Central Avenue at 6:45 a.m. when he found Fletcher’s cell phone and a pair of Champion brand slides. The items […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Pedestrian dies after wreck in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman has died after being struck by a car Friday night in Whitehaven. Police responded to a crash that happened around 8 PM on East Shelby Drive near Tulane Road. A woman, 49, was transported in critical condition to Regional One Hospital where she did not survive her injuries. MPD said […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Memphis Police#Mpd#Whitehaven#Violent Crime#Kwam
WREG

Vehicle crash on Central sends two to hospital, kills one

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a two-vehicle wreck on Central Avenue and Highland Street early Saturday morning. MPD said they found a man in critical condition around 2:30 a.m. He was rushed to Regional One Hospital, but did not survive his injuries. Police also said there were two other victims taken to the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
fox40jackson.com

Memphis mom, 1-year-old abducted outside Target at midday; police hunt suspects

The hunt is on as Memphis Police search for two suspects involved in the abduction and robbery of a mother and her 1-year-old this week. The victims’ names have not been released, but, according to a Facebook post by the Memphis Police Department, officers responded to a call after a mother and her child were released from a harrowing robbery scheme this week.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman fights, urinates on officer at shelter: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police arrested a woman accused of assaulting officers and damaging a MPD squad car Thursday evening. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at a homeless shelter on Thomas Street in Frayser. Memphis Police say the suspect, identified as 25-year-old Janae Patrick, refused to leave. Patrick had reportedly already been […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lockdown
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WREG

Man gets kidnapper’s gun and shoots him, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a man kidnapped at a busy Orange Mound intersection was able to fight back and shoot his abductor. The victim said he was also shot in the hand during a struggle over the suspect’s gun. It happened late Wednesday night in the 2700 block of Lamar Avenue. The victim […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

3 children abducted, later found in Whitehaven: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three children were abducted by a man in Whitehaven Friday evening, Memphis Police say. Police say the children were taken in a brown Toyota Avalon in the area of Millbranch and Holmes at around 4:53 p.m. The children were later found in the 3800 block of Mary Lee at around 5:13 p.m. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman walks to McDonald’s after shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman went to a Frayser McDonald’s early Friday, looking for help after she’d been shot. Police say they found the victim when they responded to the restaurant at 3149 Thomas St. at 3:50 a.m. She told police she was shot and pistol-whipped inside an abandoned house by an unknown man. She […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Overton Park search connected to missing jogger

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Volunteers with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office spent a couple of hours searching a wooded area of Overton Park Friday night in connection to the disappearance of St Mary’s teacher Eliza Fletcher. The sheriff’s office isn’t saying what they were looking for, just that they were assisting the Memphis Police Department with […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Mighty 990

Mighty 990

Memphis, TN
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Memphis, Tennessee News & Opinion

 https://mighty990.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy