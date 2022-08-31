Read full article on original website
Related
Man severely hurt after southeast Memphis shooting, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot in southeast Memphis Sunday afternoon. At approximately 1:30 PM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a shooting call in the 1600 block of South Parkway East. When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound, police said. Police also...
One critical after South Parkway shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is fighting for his life following a shooting Sunday off South Parkway East in South Memphis. Police said the man was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. There is no suspect information at this time, and it is now an active investigation. If you know anything about this […]
Eliza Fletcher Abduction: new details emerge
UPDATE: Memphis Police have confiscated the dumpster outside Abston’s brother’s apartment complex. MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — WREG has obtained a copy of the affidavit in Eliza Fletcher’s abduction. Police records indicate the abduction was violent and caught on camera. Fletcher is the granddaughter of the late Joseph “Joe” Orgill III, a Memphis hardware businessman, philanthropist, […]
Memphis police: Arrest made in jogger's disappearance
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — (AP) — An arrest has been made in the abduction of a jogger in Tennessee, and though she hasn't been found, police said they believe she suffered serious injuries. The Memphis Police Department said 38-year-old Cleotha Abston has been charged with especially aggravated kidnapping and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleotha Abston charged in Eliza Fletcher abduction in Memphis
UPDATE: Memphis Police have confiscated the dumpster outside Abston’s brother’s apartment complex. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have arrested a suspect in the kidnapping case of missing Memphis teacher Eliza Fletcher. Cleotha Abston, 38, has been charged with especially aggravated kidnapping and tampering with evidence, Memphis Police announced early Sunday. According to records, Abston refused to […]
Missing man last seen on Winchester
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have issued a City Watch Alert for a missing man after they said he left the scene of an accident. Police are looking for 29-year-old Elber Gomez-Velasquez. MPD said he was last seen on the 4600 block of Winchester, and the police also said he was apparently intoxicated and leaving […]
Eliza Fletcher: new details revealed
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WREG has obtained a copy of the affidavit in Eliza Fletcher’s abduction. Police records indicate the abduction was violent and caught on camera. Police said a man was riding his bike down Central Avenue at 6:45 a.m. when he found Fletcher’s cell phone and a pair of Champion brand slides. The items […]
Pedestrian dies after wreck in Whitehaven
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman has died after being struck by a car Friday night in Whitehaven. Police responded to a crash that happened around 8 PM on East Shelby Drive near Tulane Road. A woman, 49, was transported in critical condition to Regional One Hospital where she did not survive her injuries. MPD said […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Vehicle crash on Central sends two to hospital, kills one
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a two-vehicle wreck on Central Avenue and Highland Street early Saturday morning. MPD said they found a man in critical condition around 2:30 a.m. He was rushed to Regional One Hospital, but did not survive his injuries. Police also said there were two other victims taken to the […]
fox40jackson.com
Memphis mom, 1-year-old abducted outside Target at midday; police hunt suspects
The hunt is on as Memphis Police search for two suspects involved in the abduction and robbery of a mother and her 1-year-old this week. The victims’ names have not been released, but, according to a Facebook post by the Memphis Police Department, officers responded to a call after a mother and her child were released from a harrowing robbery scheme this week.
Woman fights, urinates on officer at shelter: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police arrested a woman accused of assaulting officers and damaging a MPD squad car Thursday evening. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at a homeless shelter on Thomas Street in Frayser. Memphis Police say the suspect, identified as 25-year-old Janae Patrick, refused to leave. Patrick had reportedly already been […]
Man dead, 2 hurt in crash near U of M, officials say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating a crash that left one person dead and two others injured. Officers responded to a 2-car crash at Central Avenue and Highland Street just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday. A man, 42, was taken to Regional One but did not...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
actionnews5.com
Court dates pushed back for suspects involved in shooting of Memphis police officer
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The three people charged in a stolen car investigation-turned-ambush appeared in Shelby County court for the first time Friday. That investigation Wednesday afternoon led to three people being hospitalized with injuries, including two Memphis police officers. The three men are each facing nine charges, with two...
Man gets kidnapper’s gun and shoots him, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a man kidnapped at a busy Orange Mound intersection was able to fight back and shoot his abductor. The victim said he was also shot in the hand during a struggle over the suspect’s gun. It happened late Wednesday night in the 2700 block of Lamar Avenue. The victim […]
3 children abducted, later found in Whitehaven: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three children were abducted by a man in Whitehaven Friday evening, Memphis Police say. Police say the children were taken in a brown Toyota Avalon in the area of Millbranch and Holmes at around 4:53 p.m. The children were later found in the 3800 block of Mary Lee at around 5:13 p.m. […]
Four men charged after officer was ambushed & shot appear in court
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The four men charged after police say an officer was ambushed and shot in Southwest Memphis appeared in court Friday, September 2, 2022. According to police, Kayvus Jones, Keyon Moore, Zancarrion Johnson, and Drama Compton were all arrested Thursday in connection to the shooting. Memphis Police...
3 charged after Memphis Police officer ambushed, shot, records show
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three have been charged after a Memphis Police officer was shot Wednesday afternoon in southwest Memphis. Another police officer was injured in a crash while responding to the shooting scene. The incident unfolded during a stolen vehicle investigation, MPD said. Officers were chasing two allegedly stolen...
Woman found shot and killed in street, Memphis police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a man down call Thursday morning in the Oakville community. Authorities arrived to the intersection of Oakville Street and Delmar at 9:37 a.m., finding a woman shot to death. When FOX13 arrived to the scene, a witness informed that he heard commotion...
Woman walks to McDonald’s after shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman went to a Frayser McDonald’s early Friday, looking for help after she’d been shot. Police say they found the victim when they responded to the restaurant at 3149 Thomas St. at 3:50 a.m. She told police she was shot and pistol-whipped inside an abandoned house by an unknown man. She […]
Overton Park search connected to missing jogger
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Volunteers with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office spent a couple of hours searching a wooded area of Overton Park Friday night in connection to the disappearance of St Mary’s teacher Eliza Fletcher. The sheriff’s office isn’t saying what they were looking for, just that they were assisting the Memphis Police Department with […]
Mighty 990
Memphis, TN
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Memphis, Tennessee News & Opinionhttps://mighty990.com/
Comments / 5