Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Florida Man Is Going to Court To Fight a $116 Ticket Received for Using an Umbrella on an Exclusive BeachToby HazlewoodPinellas County, FL
Local Dunedin bar plays host to feature filmRose BurkeDunedin, FL
5 Things to Do in Clearwater BeachBecca CClearwater, FL
AfroCAN Fest Returns to Tampa Bay this Labor Day WeekendAloha MelaniSaint Petersburg, FL
Related
Beach Beacon
Madeira Beach Social Club members enjoy Pinellas County’s retirement life
MADEIRA BEACH — Sponsored by the city’s recreation department, the Madeira Beach Social Club is an active group for older adults that was established in the late 1970s. The club runs September through June every year, with monthly meetings taking place on first Mondays. This year’s first meeting will be Monday, Sept. 12, 1 p.m., at Madeira Beach City Hall, 300 Municipal Drive, Madeira Beach.
Beach Beacon
Dunedin retiree enjoys being active, volunteering
DUNEDIN — Betty Edelman spends about 25 hours a month doing volunteer work at or for the Dunedin Public Library. The retired teacher, who lives in Dunedin, also serves on the city's Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee and the board of directors for the Dunedin Friends of the Library. Edelman is an avid reader, enjoying fiction and nonfiction, including biographies.
Beach Beacon
To honor son, Clearwater woman wants to memorialize a Black pioneer
DUNEDIN — Karen Mariscal cleans headstones at Dunedin Municipal Cemetery and researches the stories of those buried there. She has started the process of getting it listed on the National Register of Historic Places. “She is very passionate about our cemetery,” said Janice Miller, a records management specialist with...
Beach Beacon
Letter: Congrats to TBN
It was extremely rewarding reading the Aug. 17th edition with its heading, “TBN wins 16 awards in newspaper contest.”. Every community needs the local stories, accomplishments, and activity updates that are published in the weekly paper. Those articles affect us all and adds to the hometown feeling we all need.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Beach Beacon
Indian Shores Vice Mayor Diantha Schear: Civic duty in action
INDIAN SHORES — If a call to community service can be passed through generations, Indian Shores Vice Mayor Diantha Schear can trace hers all the way back to Steven Roberts, an ancestor who served in the Revolutionary War. Roberts’ descendants met for a first family reunion in 1909 to...
Beach Beacon
Florida Avenue to close east of Alt US-19 In Palm Harbor
PALM HARBOR — Beginning early morning Tuesday, Sept. 6, eastbound and westbound Florida Avenue wd close to the east of Alt. US-19 (Palm Harbor Boulevard) for approximately four days, weather permitting. All motorists traveling east and west on Florida Avenue will detour around the work zone using 11th Street,...
Beach Beacon
Dunedin Fine Art Center's "wearable ART"
The Dunedin Fine Art Center's "wearable ART" event returned for its 16th edition on Aug. 27, featuring runway presentations by Mark Byrne, Rya DeMulder, Neva Durham, Bay to Bay Designers, Cindy Linville, Olga Saretsky, Frank Strunk III and Lina Teixeira.
Beach Beacon
Choosing to work after retirement
For many older adults, leaving a full-time career does not mean the end of working altogether. There are many reasons why it is beneficial or even necessary to keep working, though maybe at a slower pace, in one’s retirement years. More than 30% of people continue to work post...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Beach Beacon
Passenger, 87, dies at scene of two-car crash in Oldsmar
OLDSMAR — Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office investigators say an 84-year-old driver made a left turn without using her signal. An oncoming car hit the passenger side of her vehicle late Sept. 2, killing an 87-year-old passenger. According to investigators, Kay Johnson was driving a 2005 Black Lexus with...
Comments / 0