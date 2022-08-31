Read full article on original website
Related
marthastewart.com
When You're Cooking, Should You Grease a Pan with Butter or Oil?
Greasing a hot pan is essential to prevent food from sticking: No matter what type of skillet, frying pan, or griddle you use, your cookware needs to be primed well to ensure uncooked ingredients don't catch or burn, potentially ruining the meal (and filling your kitchen with smoke in the process).
marthastewart.com
What's for Dinner This Week: Rotisserie Chicken, Gnocchi with Sausage and Tomato, and Other Fast Meals
Wondering what to make for dinner? Need some inspiration? Here's our list of suggestions: dinner recipes that take less than an hour of mostly hands-off time. Yes, there will be pasta (or noodles!) and, yes, it will be delicious. We'll be here every Friday with five weeknight dinners, including recipes, shopping lists, and everything you need to streamline your week ahead.
Comments / 0