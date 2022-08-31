Read full article on original website
District Attorney John Champion passes away
Reports have come out Sunday that 17th Circuit Court District Attorney John Champion has passed away Sunday morning. He was age 61. Champion has been District Attorney since November 2001. The 1992 University of Mississippi Law School graduate was hired as an Assistant District Attorney in 1993 by former District Attorney Bobby Williams. He continued in that position until his appointment in 2001.
Supervisors, aldermen meet on Tuesday
The four DeSoto County city boards of aldermen and the county Board of Supervisors will all conduct business on Tuesday, Sept. 6. Supervisors will move their meeting from its normal Monday due to the Labor Day holiday. Here is a quick synopsis of some of the board meeting agenda items...
Great trees grow from small sprouts
When the power company’s tree-trimming crew makes the rounds in town, they give crew cuts to some trees and shave the heads of others. While the results of their work are not very attractive, I understand the need for their doing it. The real problem goes back to the...
Plane crash in Tippah County after threats to crash into Walmart
Photo: The plane crash scene in Tippah County after the pilot earlier had threatened to crash into the Tupelo Walmart. (Courtesy Tippah County News) A plane that threatened to crash in Tupelo at Walmart Saturday morning has crashed near Tippah County in Benton County on Friendship Church Road, according to our news partner Tippah County News.
County public hearing on budget set Tuesday
Tuesday may be when the DeSoto County Board of Supervisors makes a final determination on the county budget for the coming fiscal year. Supervisors have scheduled a public hearing on its proposed budget and proposed tax levies for fiscal year 2023 on Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 9 a.m. It will take place in the board room on the third floor of the Administration Building located at 365 Losher Street in Hernando.
