Tuesday may be when the DeSoto County Board of Supervisors makes a final determination on the county budget for the coming fiscal year. Supervisors have scheduled a public hearing on its proposed budget and proposed tax levies for fiscal year 2023 on Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 9 a.m. It will take place in the board room on the third floor of the Administration Building located at 365 Losher Street in Hernando.

DESOTO COUNTY, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO