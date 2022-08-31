Read full article on original website
Alabama A&M falls to UAB season opener
The Alabama A&M football team fell behind early, as UAB got the win in the 2022 season opener.
PREP FOOTBALL: Addison smothers Cherokee on the road 72-0
CHEROKEE, Ala. – Addison traveled to Cherokee, Alabama to take on the Cherokee Indians in a 1A region matchup at absolutely beautiful William Lyle Harris Stadium and for the second consecutive week the game was never in doubt as the Bulldogs crushed the Indians 72-0. Addison kicked off and forced a three and out on the Indians first possession, it didn’t take the Bulldogs long to score the game’s first points. After having a 40-yard touchdown pass called back due to penalty, three plays later Jacob Mauldin ran it in from 4 yards out. This was the Dawgs first of many touchdowns...
Huntsville’s Jazz in the Park kickoff canceled
Ragan Whiteside was scheduled to headline the event, with John Stoddart and The PitchPockets as featured musicians.
Rolling Stone magazine’s new issue highlights Alabama city’s live-music
Pretty pop-star Harry Styles is on the cover, but page 46 will be more interesting to Huntsville residents. The city’s live music scene is covered in the print edition of Rolling Stone magazine’s September issue. Huntsville is among eight cities highlighted in a seven-page package headlined “Being There.”...
2 people swept away by floodwaters at Guntersville State Park
According to Hanceville's Mayor Kenneth Nail, two people, a man and a woman, were swept away from the park by the floodwater, sweeping them through a culvert.
Huntsville Utilities hits couple with extremely high bill on their vacant home
Huntsville Utilities and the Tennessee Valley Authority are under fire once again. People across North Alabama have opened their mailboxes in recent months to find a nasty surprise waiting in the form of high electric bills.
Huntsville's Jazz in the Park 2022 returns with in-person concerts
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — After two years of virtual concerts, Huntsville's Jazz in the Park returns with four weeks of live, in-person shows. One big addition this year is a free concert at MidCity's Orion Amphitheater. Jazz in the Park-Huntsville is a collaboration with the City of Huntsville Office of...
alabamaliving.coop
Old Town Stock House
Stepping into the Old Town Stock House restaurant in downtown Guntersville is like stepping back in time – in a good way. It’s stepping back to the days when being pampered was an integral part of eating at a nice local restaurant. The days when the staff knew your name, your likes and your dislikes.
The local music scene is growing in Huntsville: "Invisible Fest" returns
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — As the music scene grows in the city, another local music festival rocked Huntsville at Fractal Brewing Project. It's known as "Invisible Fest" featuring many local artists. The festival's creator, Brad Posey, and local artist, Matthew Wilson share what it's all about. "When I was a...
doppleronline.ca
Crew driving fire truck from Alabama to Baysville back in Ontario
Photo from left, Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department members Shane Taylor, Paul Calleja, and Scott MacKinnon at the beginning of their trip flying out to get a fire pumper truck for Baysville in Union Grove, Alabama. Station 4 in Baysville needed a 1999 fire pumper replaced and since fire trucks...
Multiple Fire and Rescue units respond to fire at McDonald’s
Huntsville Fire and Rescue (HFR) is responding to an all-assignment fire on Winchester Road.
WAFF
Kitchen Cops: Huntsville bbq pit scores a 67
Traffic stop leads to multiple arrests in Limestone County. Two people attacked by dog in Lawrence Co. Two people attacked by dog in Lawrence Co. Victim identified in Quail Creek campground shooting. Updated: 11 hours ago. Victim identified in Quail Creek campground shooting. FINANCIAL FRIDAY: Thinking about investing in the...
Is Southwest Airlines coming to Huntsville International Airport?
There was a time, not long ago, when Huntsville International Airport set a laser focus on attracting Southwest Airlines to the state’s second-busiest airport. More than 2½ years and one pandemic later, the airport is acknowledging that the nation’s largest low-fare carrier is, in fact, not coming to Huntsville. But the airport and the city’s mayor are not giving up just yet.
WAFF
A former Madison Mayor died Friday night
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - City and County leaders have confirmed that a former Madison mayor passed away Friday night. A Madison County Commissioner confirms that Burwell ‘Sonny’ Wilbanks passed away Friday night. Wilbanks was elected and reelected mayor in the 1969,1973,1977 and 1985 elections, serving until 1988. Madison...
1 dead after being struck by train in Huntsville
Huntsville Police Department is responding to a pedestrian being struck by a train in the area of Holmes Avenue late Saturday night.
Police respond to shots fired in Five Points, 1 dead
Huntsville Police confirmed the case will be presented to a grand jury.
Huntsville man dies from injuries after Wednesday wreck
A Huntsville man has died from injuries he sustained during an accident Wednesday afternoon
1 dead in shooting at Quail Creek campground
Officials responded to a shooting at the Quail Creek campground on Thursday night.
83-year-old bridges replaced in Morgan County, roadway reopens
A pair of bridges in Morgan County are open to drivers for the first time in more than a year.
