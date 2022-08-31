ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, AL

The Cullman Tribune

PREP FOOTBALL: Addison smothers Cherokee on the road 72-0

CHEROKEE, Ala. – Addison traveled to Cherokee, Alabama to take on the Cherokee Indians in a 1A region matchup at absolutely beautiful William Lyle Harris Stadium and for the second consecutive week the game was never in doubt as the Bulldogs crushed the Indians 72-0. Addison kicked off and forced a three and out on the Indians first possession, it didn’t take the Bulldogs long to score the game’s first points. After having a 40-yard touchdown pass called back due to penalty, three plays later Jacob Mauldin ran it in from 4 yards out. This was the Dawgs first of many touchdowns...
CHEROKEE, AL
Auburn, AL
Huntsville, AL
Alabama Sports
Madison, AL
Madison, AL
Alabama State
alabamaliving.coop

Old Town Stock House

Stepping into the Old Town Stock House restaurant in downtown Guntersville is like stepping back in time – in a good way. It’s stepping back to the days when being pampered was an integral part of eating at a nice local restaurant. The days when the staff knew your name, your likes and your dislikes.
GUNTERSVILLE, AL
doppleronline.ca

Crew driving fire truck from Alabama to Baysville back in Ontario

Photo from left, Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department members Shane Taylor, Paul Calleja, and Scott MacKinnon at the beginning of their trip flying out to get a fire pumper truck for Baysville in Union Grove, Alabama. Station 4 in Baysville needed a 1999 fire pumper replaced and since fire trucks...
UNION GROVE, AL
WAFF

Kitchen Cops: Huntsville bbq pit scores a 67

Traffic stop leads to multiple arrests in Limestone County. Two people attacked by dog in Lawrence Co. Two people attacked by dog in Lawrence Co. Victim identified in Quail Creek campground shooting. Updated: 11 hours ago. Victim identified in Quail Creek campground shooting. FINANCIAL FRIDAY: Thinking about investing in the...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Is Southwest Airlines coming to Huntsville International Airport?

There was a time, not long ago, when Huntsville International Airport set a laser focus on attracting Southwest Airlines to the state’s second-busiest airport. More than 2½ years and one pandemic later, the airport is acknowledging that the nation’s largest low-fare carrier is, in fact, not coming to Huntsville. But the airport and the city’s mayor are not giving up just yet.
WAFF

A former Madison Mayor died Friday night

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - City and County leaders have confirmed that a former Madison mayor passed away Friday night. A Madison County Commissioner confirms that Burwell ‘Sonny’ Wilbanks passed away Friday night. Wilbanks was elected and reelected mayor in the 1969,1973,1977 and 1985 elections, serving until 1988. Madison...
