CHEROKEE, Ala. – Addison traveled to Cherokee, Alabama to take on the Cherokee Indians in a 1A region matchup at absolutely beautiful William Lyle Harris Stadium and for the second consecutive week the game was never in doubt as the Bulldogs crushed the Indians 72-0. Addison kicked off and forced a three and out on the Indians first possession, it didn’t take the Bulldogs long to score the game’s first points. After having a 40-yard touchdown pass called back due to penalty, three plays later Jacob Mauldin ran it in from 4 yards out. This was the Dawgs first of many touchdowns...

CHEROKEE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO