Cheyenne Fire Rescue responds Tuesday to 27th St. house fire

CHEYENNE – The cause of a Tuesday morning fire in central Cheyenne is still unknown, according to a Wednesday morning news release from the city.

At 8:58 a.m. Tuesday, Cheyenne Fire Rescue was dispatched to a structure fire in the 500 block of East 27th Street. While en route to the blaze, units were notified that the structure was rapidly filling with smoke.

Once on scene at 9:04 a.m., Engine 1 began the attack line on the front door, where light smoke was emanating from the single-family residence. Other crews worked quickly to complete a knockdown, conduct a preliminary search and secure all utilities on site.

By 9:21 a.m., the fire was under control, and the scene was cleared by 10:52 a.m., the city said. A brief road closure took place at 27th Street and Van Lennen Avenue due to water supply sourcing.

Officials said the residence was occupied by one adult, who was moving out of the home at the time of the fire.

No injuries were reported for firefighters or the sole occupant. The cause of this incident has not been determined and remains under investigation.

An American Medical Response team, Black Hills Energy and the Cheyenne Police Department assisted personnel at the scene.