ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Cheyenne Fire Rescue responds Tuesday to 27th St. house fire

Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C2mAI_0hcp9s1v00

CHEYENNE – The cause of a Tuesday morning fire in central Cheyenne is still unknown, according to a Wednesday morning news release from the city.

At 8:58 a.m. Tuesday, Cheyenne Fire Rescue was dispatched to a structure fire in the 500 block of East 27th Street. While en route to the blaze, units were notified that the structure was rapidly filling with smoke.

Once on scene at 9:04 a.m., Engine 1 began the attack line on the front door, where light smoke was emanating from the single-family residence. Other crews worked quickly to complete a knockdown, conduct a preliminary search and secure all utilities on site.

By 9:21 a.m., the fire was under control, and the scene was cleared by 10:52 a.m., the city said. A brief road closure took place at 27th Street and Van Lennen Avenue due to water supply sourcing.

Officials said the residence was occupied by one adult, who was moving out of the home at the time of the fire.

No injuries were reported for firefighters or the sole occupant. The cause of this incident has not been determined and remains under investigation.

An American Medical Response team, Black Hills Energy and the Cheyenne Police Department assisted personnel at the scene.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cheyenne, WY
Accidents
City
Cheyenne, WY
Cheyenne, WY
Crime & Safety
Local
Wyoming Crime & Safety
Local
Wyoming Accidents
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Structure Fire#Accident#Cheyenne Fire Rescue#Black Hills Energy
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
3K+
Followers
20K+
Post
608K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy