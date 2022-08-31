The Liberty Hill Police Department responded to or self-initiated a total of 572 incidents resulting in 20 cases, 28 citations, 34 warnings and three arrests. On 8/29/22, at approximately 3:18 PM, officers responded to the 1000 block of Loop 332 for a citizen assist. On 8/29/22, at approximately 6:03 PM,...

