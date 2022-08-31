Read full article on original website
Selma Sun Center Stage Interview: Jerria Martin; Director of Drug Free Communities of Dallas County
The Drug Free Communities of Dallas County's Hope Dealers have released a music video for their song "Drug Free Like Me" featuring guest appearances from various public faces from Selma and throughout the county. Appearances include the probate judge's office, Vaughan Regional Medical Center, the fire department, the police department,...
‘Drug Free Like Me’ music video featuring leaders, community gains steam online
A fun music video featuring Selma-Dallas County leaders rapping a drug-free message has been going viral since last week, garnering more than 60,000 views and counting. It’s the latest music video made by Drug Free Communities of Dallas County's Junior Hope Dealers, an active group of teenagers who spread a drug-free message in their schools and throughout the community using creative means like music videos.
ACES to hold Fruit and Vegetable Field Day in Clanton
Anybody interested in learning more about growing fruit and vegetables may be interested in an event to be held in Clanton on Sept. 15. Fruit and Vegetable Day held by the Alabama Cooperative Extension System (ACES) at the Chilton Research/Extension Center will cover a range of topics that can be seen here.
Missing Moundville juveniles found safe in Kentucky
Two children reported missing in Hale County have been reported as being safe. According to the Moundville Times at 5 p.m. Sunday, the juveniles are safe and in custody. Moundville Police Chief Toby Banks said the pair reportedly took one of their parent's vehicles and ended up in Kentucky, where police took one of them into custody a couple of days later and recovered the car.
Morgan beats Valiant in what coach calls 'complete team performance'
The Morgan Academy Senators improved to 1-1 overall and 1-0 in AISA Class AAA regional play with a 20-0 win over the Valiant Cross Warriors at home on Friday, Sept. 2. Danny Raines, head coach and athletic director for the Senators, said after the season-opening loss last week to non-regional opponent Patrician, he was “so glad for our kids to come back and play as well as they did tonight.” He called Valiant Cross a “complete football team.” And he called the victory a “huge win.”
Meadowview drops third game of season
The Meadowview Christian School Trojans dropped their third game of 2022 falling to Tuscaloosa Christian at home 50-0 on Thursday, Sept. 1. And Don White, head football coach and athletic director at MCS could not hide his disappointment. White said, his team got behind a couple of touchdowns and, “They...
