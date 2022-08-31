The Morgan Academy Senators improved to 1-1 overall and 1-0 in AISA Class AAA regional play with a 20-0 win over the Valiant Cross Warriors at home on Friday, Sept. 2. Danny Raines, head coach and athletic director for the Senators, said after the season-opening loss last week to non-regional opponent Patrician, he was “so glad for our kids to come back and play as well as they did tonight.” He called Valiant Cross a “complete football team.” And he called the victory a “huge win.”

