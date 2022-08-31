Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Colonial Regional PD seeks to ID man seen stealing $1K in medications from CVS
HANOVER TWP., Pa. -- Police are looking for a man who stole over $1,000 worth of medications from a CVS in Northampton County. The man pictured above entered the store on Sterner's Way in Hanover Township on Aug. 24, said the Colonial Regional Police Department. He used a store gift...
Sought for years, Pa. state police say they caught Poconos home burglar on the prowl
Pennsylvania State Police say they have caught the man they believe is responsible for a slew of burglaries in homes outside Stroudsburg dating back at least three years, maybe longer. Michael Paul Moreno, 45, of East Stroudsburg, was arrested last Thursday after troopers allegedly spied him prowling outside a Monroe...
One dead after fatal ‘farming incident’
NESCOPECK TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say a farming incident that occurred on Saturday, leaving one man dead, was ruled an accident. Troopers state the incident occurred in the 1200 block of Zenith Road, in Nescopeck when the victim, James Jack Elmes, 45, was operating a farm tractor on his property. The […]
PSP DUI checkpoints set in Monroe County
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania State Police in Stroudsburg announced they will be conducting DUI patrols starting September 2 through Labor Day weekend. According to PSP, the aim of sobriety checkpoints and roving patrols is to deter drinking and driving. Police say they are operating with a “zero-tolerance enforcement policy”. Various roadways within Luzerne County […]
Driver sent to prison for deadly DUI crash in Carbon County
NESQUEHONING, Pa. — The driver who caused a deadly crash in Carbon County will spend three to six years in prison. Jeremy White from Maryland was sentenced on Thursday. The crash happened in July of 2020 along Route 54 in Nesquehoning. Terry Gonzalez, 30, of Lansford, was killed when...
Felony charges for contractor who allegedly bailed on several jobs
Danville, Pa. — A 64-year-old Berwick contactor was charged with multiple felony counts after authorities said he took nearly $10,000 in advances and failed to provide any service. Rowland Harris posted $25,000 unsecured bail after an investigation into incidents that dated back to September of 2021. Officer Jason Bedisky said Harris continued to accept advances and promised work at a residence near the 30 block of Hill Street in Montour County. ...
WFMZ-TV Online
Suspect arrested in Poconos vacation resort burglaries
SMITHFIELD TWP., Pa. -- Michael Paul Moreno was arrested on Thursday, September 1, 2022 and charged with burglary and related offenses. The Pennsylvania State Police, Stroudsburg, began receiving complaints for late night burglaries, theft, and prowling around vacation resorts since 2018. The incidents happened in Smithfield Township, Paradise Township, and...
Suspects wanted in $900 theft at Crossing Outlets
TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are asking for public help in identifying suspects they say were involved in a $900 theft at the Crossings Outlets in Monroe County. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, officers responded to Polo Ralph Lauren in the Crossings Outlets for a reported retail theft. The suspects pictured below were […]
Parents Screamed In Anguish, Collapsed On Lawn After Child Died In Hot NJ Car: Report
Wails and harrowing screams from parents echoed throughout a New Jersey neighborhood early this week, when their child died in a hot car, abc7 reports. Neighbors tell the outlet that the 2-year-old girl's mom collapsed on the front lawn of her Franklin Township home in the arms of a police officer, and the father was screaming in anguish, too, following the incident Tuesday, Aug. 30.
A business visit to Lehigh Valley homes becomes online frenzy with death threats against man
“It’s really a huge misunderstanding,” is how a Lehigh Valley man selling life insurance describes the last few days of his life. Visits to the local homes of people who requested free Child Safe Kits, which includes child fingerprinting, had morphed into a series of concerned Facebook posts, calls to police, a warning from Northampton County to local parents, and death threats against the man.
Scranton firefighter charged with multiple thefts at Home Depot
DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have charged a Scranton firefighter after they say he stole construction materials and tools from Home Depot in Dickson City multiple times. According to the Dickson City Police Department, on July 7, officers were called for a report of a shoplifter in custody, however, the suspect fled the store […]
Man offers reward for information on dog’s death
TOBYHANNA, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A local family is searching for answers after finding their dog was shot and killed in their backyard last month. His owner, John Scifo, told Eyewitness News that their dog Petey was in the backyard of their home on Ryans Road in Tobyhanna on August 12. While making dinner for his […]
Annual motorcycle ride benefits sick children
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A big motorcycle ride took place in Luzerne County on Sunday. 300 motorcyclists drove through Nanticoke and Shickshinny for the 21st Annual Valley with a Heart Motorcycle Ride. This annual benefit collects money to support seriously ill children throughout Luzerne County. Each year Valley with...
Woman dead after head-on crash in Lehigh County, driver in custody
HANOVER, Pa. (CBS) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an accident in Lehigh County that left a woman dead. It happened Friday around 11 p.m. on Airport Road in Hanover Township.Police later identified the deceased as 55-year-old Catherine Ann Neelon from Allentown.Authorities say the woman was hit head-on by a man driving in the wrong direction.That man has been arrested for driving under the influence.The crash is under investigation.Airport Road was closed southbound for about 4 hours but has since been reopened.
fox29.com
Multi-vehicle fatal accident under investigation in Bucks County
SOUTHAMPTON, Pa. - Officials are investigating a fatal accident in Bucks County. According to authorities, crews were called to Street Road, near Davisville Road, Saturday afternoon, around 3 p.m., for an accident. Three vehicles were found at the scene when crews arrived. Officials confirmed a fatality as a result of...
WFMZ-TV Online
Pedestrian fatally stuck by car on Perkiomen Avenue
EXETER TWP., Pa. -- A pedestrian was hit and killed on a busy road in Berks County. It happened around 8:45 p.m. Saturday in the 4100 block of Perkiomen Avenue (also known as Route 422) in Exeter Township. Police say a man was picking up items that had dropped on...
Mercury
Berks lawyer charged with conspiring with client to cheat Harrisburg law firm out of $120,000
A Shillington lawyer has been charged with taking $120,000 from an escrow account he set up on behalf of a client who disputed what a Harrisburg law firm claimed as its share of a civil settlement. Berks County detectives, with assistance from Northern Berks Regional police, arrested Michael J. Cammarano,...
wrnjradio.com
2 men accused of trespassing at private lake in Morris County
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – Two men were charged for allegedly trespassing at a private Lake in Denville Township Friday. On August 26, police responded to Estling Lake on the report of individuals climbing the private spillway with kayaks and entering the private lake, police said. During the...
Police investigating serious crash in Royersford, Pa.
The view from Chopper 6 showed at least two vehicles involved.
wlvr.org
Gov. Wolf’s plan to pardon minor marijuana convictions could affect many in Lehigh Valley
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Gov. Tom Wolf this week unveiled a plan to provide pardons for people who have been convicted of minor, non-violent marijuana crimes. Wolf on Wednesday announced the program, which has begun taking online applications and will continue to through the end of September. Potentially thousands of...
