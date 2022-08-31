ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northampton County, PA

WBRE

One dead after fatal ‘farming incident’

NESCOPECK TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say a farming incident that occurred on Saturday, leaving one man dead, was ruled an accident. Troopers state the incident occurred in the 1200 block of Zenith Road, in Nescopeck when the victim, James Jack Elmes, 45, was operating a farm tractor on his property. The […]
NESCOPECK, PA
WBRE

PSP DUI checkpoints set in Monroe County

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania State Police in Stroudsburg announced they will be conducting DUI patrols starting September 2 through Labor Day weekend. According to PSP, the aim of sobriety checkpoints and roving patrols is to deter drinking and driving. Police say they are operating with a “zero-tolerance enforcement policy”. Various roadways within Luzerne County […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
County
Northampton County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
Northampton County, PA
Crime & Safety
NorthcentralPA.com

Felony charges for contractor who allegedly bailed on several jobs

Danville, Pa. — A 64-year-old Berwick contactor was charged with multiple felony counts after authorities said he took nearly $10,000 in advances and failed to provide any service. Rowland Harris posted $25,000 unsecured bail after an investigation into incidents that dated back to September of 2021. Officer Jason Bedisky said Harris continued to accept advances and promised work at a residence near the 30 block of Hill Street in Montour County. ...
MONTOUR COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Suspect arrested in Poconos vacation resort burglaries

SMITHFIELD TWP., Pa. -- Michael Paul Moreno was arrested on Thursday, September 1, 2022 and charged with burglary and related offenses. The Pennsylvania State Police, Stroudsburg, began receiving complaints for late night burglaries, theft, and prowling around vacation resorts since 2018. The incidents happened in Smithfield Township, Paradise Township, and...
MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, PA
WBRE

Suspects wanted in $900 theft at Crossing Outlets

TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are asking for public help in identifying suspects they say were involved in a $900 theft at the Crossings Outlets in Monroe County. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, officers responded to Polo Ralph Lauren in the Crossings Outlets for a reported retail theft. The suspects pictured below were […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Parents Screamed In Anguish, Collapsed On Lawn After Child Died In Hot NJ Car: Report

Wails and harrowing screams from parents echoed throughout a New Jersey neighborhood early this week, when their child died in a hot car, abc7 reports. Neighbors tell the outlet that the 2-year-old girl's mom collapsed on the front lawn of her Franklin Township home in the arms of a police officer, and the father was screaming in anguish, too, following the incident Tuesday, Aug. 30.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

A business visit to Lehigh Valley homes becomes online frenzy with death threats against man

“It’s really a huge misunderstanding,” is how a Lehigh Valley man selling life insurance describes the last few days of his life. Visits to the local homes of people who requested free Child Safe Kits, which includes child fingerprinting, had morphed into a series of concerned Facebook posts, calls to police, a warning from Northampton County to local parents, and death threats against the man.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Scranton firefighter charged with multiple thefts at Home Depot

DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have charged a Scranton firefighter after they say he stole construction materials and tools from Home Depot in Dickson City multiple times. According to the Dickson City Police Department, on July 7, officers were called for a report of a shoplifter in custody, however, the suspect fled the store […]
DICKSON CITY, PA
WBRE

Man offers reward for information on dog’s death

TOBYHANNA, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A local family is searching for answers after finding their dog was shot and killed in their backyard last month. His owner, John Scifo, told Eyewitness News that their dog Petey was in the backyard of their home on Ryans Road in Tobyhanna on August 12. While making dinner for his […]
TOBYHANNA, PA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Newswatch 16

Annual motorcycle ride benefits sick children

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A big motorcycle ride took place in Luzerne County on Sunday. 300 motorcyclists drove through Nanticoke and Shickshinny for the 21st Annual Valley with a Heart Motorcycle Ride. This annual benefit collects money to support seriously ill children throughout Luzerne County. Each year Valley with...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Woman dead after head-on crash in Lehigh County, driver in custody

HANOVER, Pa. (CBS) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an accident in Lehigh County that left a woman dead. It happened Friday around 11 p.m. on Airport Road in Hanover Township.Police later identified the deceased as 55-year-old Catherine Ann Neelon from Allentown.Authorities say the woman was hit head-on by a man driving in the wrong direction.That man has been arrested for driving under the influence.The crash is under investigation.Airport Road was closed southbound for about 4 hours but has since been reopened.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
fox29.com

Multi-vehicle fatal accident under investigation in Bucks County

SOUTHAMPTON, Pa. - Officials are investigating a fatal accident in Bucks County. According to authorities, crews were called to Street Road, near Davisville Road, Saturday afternoon, around 3 p.m., for an accident. Three vehicles were found at the scene when crews arrived. Officials confirmed a fatality as a result of...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Pedestrian fatally stuck by car on Perkiomen Avenue

EXETER TWP., Pa. -- A pedestrian was hit and killed on a busy road in Berks County. It happened around 8:45 p.m. Saturday in the 4100 block of Perkiomen Avenue (also known as Route 422) in Exeter Township. Police say a man was picking up items that had dropped on...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
wrnjradio.com

2 men accused of trespassing at private lake in Morris County

DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – Two men were charged for allegedly trespassing at a private Lake in Denville Township Friday. On August 26, police responded to Estling Lake on the report of individuals climbing the private spillway with kayaks and entering the private lake, police said. During the...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ

