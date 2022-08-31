Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco Is Coming Back To New York, Performing Stand Up Shows For His ''Nobody Does This'' TourFlorence CarmelaNew York City, NY
You Can Spend the Night at this Abandoned Zoo in Upstate New YorkTravel MavenCatskill, NY
Celebrating the 53rd Anniversary of a Cultural & Musical Phenomenon; Remembering WoodstockJames PatrickWoodstock, NY
NY Superintendent's Murder Still Unsolved For Over 25 YearsJeffery MacOrange County, NY
Related
Mid-Hudson News Network
Hudson man arrested on DWAI charge
TOWN OF ULSTER – A 35-year-old Hudson man was arrested by Ulster County Sheriff’s deputies and charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs and criminal possession of a controlled substance – fentanyl. At about 8 p.m. on September 2, deputies responded to the area of the...
24-Year-Old Man Busted Driving Stolen Truck In Wawarsing, Police Say
An out-of-state man was caught driving a stolen truck in the Hudson Valley, authorities said. State police in Ulster County stopped the vehicle at around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, as it drove south on Highway 209 in the town of Wawarsing. While talking with the driver, 24-year-old Jonathen Wright,...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Man charged with attempted murder after fight on commercial bus
TOWN OF NEWBURGH – A 37-year-old Albany man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder after the August 26th attack that occurred on a commercial bus traveling on the Thruway. Maleek Phillips was also charged with assault, criminal possession of a weapon, and endangering the welfare of a child.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Another reported shooting in Poughkeepsie
POUGHKEEPSIE – City Police in Poughkeepsie are investigating the latest shooting incident, this one reportedly occurring just after 1 a.m. on Saturday. According to EMS radio transmissions, a man was shot in the area of 425 Main Street. He was transported by advanced life support ambulance to MidHudson Regional...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mid-Hudson News Network
Man shot several times on Main Street
POUGHKEEPSIE – City Police in Poughkeepsie are investigating a Saturday morning shooting that sent a man to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. The incident occurred at approximately 1:11 a.m. on September 3rd. According to the police, officers patrolling Main Street were flagged down on the 400 block and...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Town of Ulster man charged with murder in death of woman
LAKE KATRINE – A 49-year-old Town of Ulster man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with the death of a woman whose body was found on September 1 at about 8:20 a.m. in a wooded area off Eastern Parkway in the Town of Ulster. Police said...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Two arrested during “Operation Thundercat”
NEW ROCHELLE – Two Chicago residents have been arrested by authorities in Westchester County as law enforcement continues its “Operation Thundercat,” a county-wide effort by Westchester County Police to combat recent thefts of vehicles and catalytic converters. At about 3:36 a.m. on September 2, Westchester Police Real...
Four victims in fatal Palisades Parkway crash identified
Four victims in a fatal crash on the Palisades Interstate Parkway have now been identified.
IN THIS ARTICLE
New City Man Accused Of Driving Drunk At More Than Twice Legal Limit
A 22-year-old Hudson Valley man is accused of driving while intoxicated at more than two times the legal limit. Troopers pulled a vehicle over on I-87 in the Albany County town of Bethlehem for vehicle and traffic violations at about 1:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 29, New York State Police said.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Inmate charged with attacking corrections officer, other inmate
KINGSTON – Detectives from the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 21-year-old Kerhonkson man on charges of assault, attempted assault and criminal possession of a weapon. The charges against Dominic Bagley stem from an alleged August 28 attempted attack by an inmate at the county jail on...
News 12
Ulster County man accused of breaking into smoke shop, stealing cash
An Ulster County man is facing burglary charges for breaking into a smoke shop. Saugerties police say 51-year-old William Joseph Monarch, of Kingston, broke into the Smokers Choice store Monday morning. Officers say he smashed out the window of the shop and made off with cash from the register. He...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Second victim in Thursday’s shooting surfaces at hospital
POUGHKEEPSIE – Another victim of Thursday afternoon’s Mansion Street shooting was located at MidHudson Regional Hospital later that afternoon. When city police arrived at the Mansion Street scene they found an uncooperative woman who had suffered a gunshot wound to her leg. No other victims were located at the scene.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hudson Valley Safe Streets Task Force Arrests NY ‘Gang’ Member
A man who police say admitted to being part of a well-known street gang was arrested following an investigation into a shooting in the Hudson Valley. On Saturday, the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department confirmed an arrest was made in connection to an April shooting in the City of Poughkeepsie.
Thruway fight leads to Attempted Murder charge
An Albany man is facing several charges after a reported altercation on the Thruway.
Hudson Valley duo accused of drug possession
A Hudson Valley duo who allegedly tried to escape police on Tuesday were arrested and now face drug charges, according to officials at the Ulster County Sheriff's Office.
Dear Hudson Valley Drivers: PLEASE Stop Doing This (It’s Illegal)
I promise I'm not a grumpy old man. As a matter of fact, stay on my lawn as long as you'd like. That being said, there's one driving trend that's getting worse and worse in the Hudson Valley, and it needs to stop before somebody gets hurt. Unfortunately, there's no...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Police investigate shooting despite uncooperative victim
POUGHKEEPSIE – City police in Poughkeepsie are investigating a Thursday afternoon shooting that injured a woman. The September 1st shooting took place near the intersection of Mansion Street and Winnikee Avenue at approximately 12:35 p.m. City 911 received multiple reports of shots fired near the intersection that is two...
Bizarre Disturbance and Behavior Outside of Hyde Park, NY Store
Double check that your windows and doors are locked if you own a business in the area. Being a business owner in the Hudson Valley has been very tough over the past few years. The COVID-19 pandemic and trying to find decent employees has not made it easy and the last thing business owners need to worry is about is vandalism or a potential robbery. Recently, there was some strange and odd behavior outside of one local store.
Person hospitalized after rollover crash in Tivoli
One person was hospitalized Saturday afternoon after a two-car crash in Tivoli.
Owner of boating shop in Sullivan County arrested for grand larceny
A Sullivan County boating shop owner is facing charges of grand larceny for cheating customers out of their boats, according to police.
Comments / 3