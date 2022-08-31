ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingston, NY

Mid-Hudson News Network

Hudson man arrested on DWAI charge

TOWN OF ULSTER – A 35-year-old Hudson man was arrested by Ulster County Sheriff’s deputies and charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs and criminal possession of a controlled substance – fentanyl. At about 8 p.m. on September 2, deputies responded to the area of the...
HUDSON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Man charged with attempted murder after fight on commercial bus

TOWN OF NEWBURGH – A 37-year-old Albany man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder after the August 26th attack that occurred on a commercial bus traveling on the Thruway. Maleek Phillips was also charged with assault, criminal possession of a weapon, and endangering the welfare of a child.
NEWBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Another reported shooting in Poughkeepsie

POUGHKEEPSIE – City Police in Poughkeepsie are investigating the latest shooting incident, this one reportedly occurring just after 1 a.m. on Saturday. According to EMS radio transmissions, a man was shot in the area of 425 Main Street. He was transported by advanced life support ambulance to MidHudson Regional...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Man shot several times on Main Street

POUGHKEEPSIE – City Police in Poughkeepsie are investigating a Saturday morning shooting that sent a man to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. The incident occurred at approximately 1:11 a.m. on September 3rd. According to the police, officers patrolling Main Street were flagged down on the 400 block and...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Town of Ulster man charged with murder in death of woman

LAKE KATRINE – A 49-year-old Town of Ulster man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with the death of a woman whose body was found on September 1 at about 8:20 a.m. in a wooded area off Eastern Parkway in the Town of Ulster. Police said...
ULSTER, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Two arrested during “Operation Thundercat”

NEW ROCHELLE – Two Chicago residents have been arrested by authorities in Westchester County as law enforcement continues its “Operation Thundercat,” a county-wide effort by Westchester County Police to combat recent thefts of vehicles and catalytic converters. At about 3:36 a.m. on September 2, Westchester Police Real...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Inmate charged with attacking corrections officer, other inmate

KINGSTON – Detectives from the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 21-year-old Kerhonkson man on charges of assault, attempted assault and criminal possession of a weapon. The charges against Dominic Bagley stem from an alleged August 28 attempted attack by an inmate at the county jail on...
KERHONKSON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Second victim in Thursday’s shooting surfaces at hospital

POUGHKEEPSIE – Another victim of Thursday afternoon’s Mansion Street shooting was located at MidHudson Regional Hospital later that afternoon. When city police arrived at the Mansion Street scene they found an uncooperative woman who had suffered a gunshot wound to her leg. No other victims were located at the scene.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Police investigate shooting despite uncooperative victim

POUGHKEEPSIE – City police in Poughkeepsie are investigating a Thursday afternoon shooting that injured a woman. The September 1st shooting took place near the intersection of Mansion Street and Winnikee Avenue at approximately 12:35 p.m. City 911 received multiple reports of shots fired near the intersection that is two...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Bizarre Disturbance and Behavior Outside of Hyde Park, NY Store

Double check that your windows and doors are locked if you own a business in the area. Being a business owner in the Hudson Valley has been very tough over the past few years. The COVID-19 pandemic and trying to find decent employees has not made it easy and the last thing business owners need to worry is about is vandalism or a potential robbery. Recently, there was some strange and odd behavior outside of one local store.
HYDE PARK, NY

