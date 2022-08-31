If you’ve been to Tampa International Airport (TPA) lately, the scent might catch your attention. Here’s why TPA smells so unique. Once you set foot in the main terminal, your nostrils are gently filled with aromas that are welcoming and warm. America’s best airport has a fragrance that literally sets it apart from all the others. It all started back in 2019 when TPA’s CEO Joe Lopano stayed in hotel that used scented air. When he returned to Tampa, he asked his staff if that scented air program was feasible for TPA.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO