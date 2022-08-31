ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
stpetecatalyst.com

The 40th Avenue bridge reopens

September 2, 2022 - The City of St. Petersburg announced the temporary closure of the 40th Avenue NE bridge is now complete, and the roadway has reopened. There's a new traffic pattern that shifts access to the newly constructed northern section of the bridge. Construction will now begin on the southern segment of the bridge, according to the city.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
cltampa.com

The most anticipated new restaurants coming to Tampa Bay this fall

It's time to fall into some restaurant openings, Tampa Bay. Supply chain issues aside, we totally think most of these much-anticipated spots (including two breweries) will open before the year is over (hell, one of 'em opened today as this went online). For those who love vegan food, Asian-fusion and beer—this is gonna be a great fall for you.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Saint Petersburg, FL
Sports
Local
Florida Cars
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
Saint Petersburg, FL
Cars
suncoastnews.com

Florida Avenue to close east of Alt US-19 In Palm Harbor

PALM HARBOR — Beginning early morning Tuesday, Sept. 6, eastbound and westbound Florida Avenue wd close to the east of Alt. US-19 (Palm Harbor Boulevard) for approximately four days, weather permitting. All motorists traveling east and west on Florida Avenue will detour around the work zone using 11th Street,...
PALM HARBOR, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day Weekend#Offshore Powerboat Racing#Adrenaline#Vehicles
fox13news.com

Tahitian Inn sold for $9.7 million to Tampa real estate company

TAMPA, Fla. - A long-standing Tampa hotel that has undergone numerous changes is about to exchange hands once again. For 70 years, it's been a Tampa landmark, a place to relax, to see and be seen, and, on occasion, stir up a little excitement. The Tahitian Inn, which started as the Tahiti Motor Court, has gone through its share of changes.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Sports
995qyk.com

Here’s Why Tampa International Airport Smells So Unique

If you’ve been to Tampa International Airport (TPA) lately, the scent might catch your attention. Here’s why TPA smells so unique. Once you set foot in the main terminal, your nostrils are gently filled with aromas that are welcoming and warm. America’s best airport has a fragrance that literally sets it apart from all the others. It all started back in 2019 when TPA’s CEO Joe Lopano stayed in hotel that used scented air. When he returned to Tampa, he asked his staff if that scented air program was feasible for TPA.
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

2 Tampa men busted for racing 100 mph down Gandy Blvd, deputies say

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Two Tampa men were arrested Tuesday for racing down Gandy Boulevard at speeds nearly twice the limit, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said 25-year-old Sebastian Moya Malaver and 44-year-old Jorade Jackson, both of Tampa, were clocked going upwards of 100 mph in a 50 mph zone. According […]
TAMPA, FL
wfla.com

Customers say Tampa pool company abandoned jobs, disconnected phones

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Customers of Cox Pools of the Gulf Coast say they paid tens of thousands of dollars for pools they never got. Cox Pools was already in hot water with Hillsborough County officials and now customers say the company is unresponsive, leaving them high and dry.
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

Save 40 Cents On Gas Today In Tampa

You can save 40 cents on gas today in Tampa. Even though gas prices have come down a little bit, they are still way above average and costing us too much. Lots of people are cutting down on extra travel. Especially over this holiday weekend. Well, if you’re traveling, you’re in luck.
TAMPA, FL
PLANetizen

Site Location Snafu Puts Clearwater’s RAISE Grant Funding at Risk

A conceptual rendering of the multimodal transit center proposed by Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority for downtown Clearwater. | Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority. Wires were crossed between the city manager and the city council in Clearwater, Florida, though the city is now back on track with a plan that won $20 million in grant funding from the federal government in August.
CLEARWATER, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy