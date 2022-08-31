Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?L. CaneTampa, FL
813 Day Celebrations Are Under WayAloha MelaniTampa, FL
Fun to be found off the beaten path - part II.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
Related
Several traffic lights out of service in Downtown St. Pete
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Heads up, drivers. There are several traffic lights out of service Friday in Downtown St. Pete. Lights are out from 3rd Street to MLK Street and from 3rd Avenue North to 11th Avenue North, the St. Petersburg Police Department wrote in a tweet. Police also...
stpetecatalyst.com
The 40th Avenue bridge reopens
September 2, 2022 - The City of St. Petersburg announced the temporary closure of the 40th Avenue NE bridge is now complete, and the roadway has reopened. There's a new traffic pattern that shifts access to the newly constructed northern section of the bridge. Construction will now begin on the southern segment of the bridge, according to the city.
cltampa.com
The most anticipated new restaurants coming to Tampa Bay this fall
It's time to fall into some restaurant openings, Tampa Bay. Supply chain issues aside, we totally think most of these much-anticipated spots (including two breweries) will open before the year is over (hell, one of 'em opened today as this went online). For those who love vegan food, Asian-fusion and beer—this is gonna be a great fall for you.
thegabber.com
St. Pete’s Hookin’ Ain’t Easy Reinvents Itself as Tiki Bar, Restaurant
Hookin’ Ain’t Easy will celebrate two years in business over the Labor Day weekend with a grand opening party. No, not the store – the seafood market celebrated the opening of their new Tiki bar and café with live music, games, giveaways, food discounts, and college football on TV.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pinellas men fight tickets they got for using beach umbrellas
Two men were in a Pinellas County courtroom Thursday fighting a controversial ticket they got for using a common beach item.
Jewish communities remain optimistic despite display of Nazi signs in St. Pete
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office received several calls Saturday after demonstrators were spotted holding Nazi symbols. The demonstration happened in front of The Nosh Pit, a New York-style Jewish deli in St. Petersburg. "It's very shocking," owner Rachael Finn said. "There is no space for...
suncoastnews.com
Florida Avenue to close east of Alt US-19 In Palm Harbor
PALM HARBOR — Beginning early morning Tuesday, Sept. 6, eastbound and westbound Florida Avenue wd close to the east of Alt. US-19 (Palm Harbor Boulevard) for approximately four days, weather permitting. All motorists traveling east and west on Florida Avenue will detour around the work zone using 11th Street,...
Man caught on video taking bike off front porch in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department is looking for a man who was caught on camera taking a bike off the front porch of a home and walking away. Police say the incident happened at a home on South Willow Avenue and the bike was left sitting unsecured.
IN THIS ARTICLE
AfroCAN Fest Returns to Tampa Bay this Labor Day Weekend
AfroCAN Fest 2022 Special Edition Flyer(City Festivals/Cityfestivals.org. AfroCAN Fest Comes to Saint Petersburg, FL on Labor Day 2022. The contemporary summer chic Black excellence celebration that everyone has been looking forward to finally returns this Labor Day Weekend!
Tampa Police Department Launches Labor Day Operation “The Heat Is On”
TAMPA, Fla. – In anticipation of more motorists and boaters in Tampa for the extended Labor Day weekend, the Tampa Police Department is launching an enforcement operation dubbed “The Heat is On.” Holiday celebrations combined with larger crowds often comes with an increased risk of
Parts of Ybor City to be transformed into food hall, housing units
Tampa's city council has unanimously approved transforming an industrial area located between Ybor City and the Channel District into a transit-oriented mixed-use community.
fox13news.com
Tahitian Inn sold for $9.7 million to Tampa real estate company
TAMPA, Fla. - A long-standing Tampa hotel that has undergone numerous changes is about to exchange hands once again. For 70 years, it's been a Tampa landmark, a place to relax, to see and be seen, and, on occasion, stir up a little excitement. The Tahitian Inn, which started as the Tahiti Motor Court, has gone through its share of changes.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
30 live music concerts and events happening in Tampa Bay this weekend
Including Fana Hues, who's opening for Giveon at Jannus Live.
FDOT adds wood posts along Gandy Beach to discourage parking in mangroves
FDOT crews are drilling into the sand at Gandy Beach and putting up 880 wood posts to prevent drivers from parking on and in the mangroves.
995qyk.com
Here’s Why Tampa International Airport Smells So Unique
If you’ve been to Tampa International Airport (TPA) lately, the scent might catch your attention. Here’s why TPA smells so unique. Once you set foot in the main terminal, your nostrils are gently filled with aromas that are welcoming and warm. America’s best airport has a fragrance that literally sets it apart from all the others. It all started back in 2019 when TPA’s CEO Joe Lopano stayed in hotel that used scented air. When he returned to Tampa, he asked his staff if that scented air program was feasible for TPA.
2 Tampa men busted for racing 100 mph down Gandy Blvd, deputies say
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Two Tampa men were arrested Tuesday for racing down Gandy Boulevard at speeds nearly twice the limit, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said 25-year-old Sebastian Moya Malaver and 44-year-old Jorade Jackson, both of Tampa, were clocked going upwards of 100 mph in a 50 mph zone. According […]
wfla.com
Customers say Tampa pool company abandoned jobs, disconnected phones
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Customers of Cox Pools of the Gulf Coast say they paid tens of thousands of dollars for pools they never got. Cox Pools was already in hot water with Hillsborough County officials and now customers say the company is unresponsive, leaving them high and dry.
995qyk.com
Save 40 Cents On Gas Today In Tampa
You can save 40 cents on gas today in Tampa. Even though gas prices have come down a little bit, they are still way above average and costing us too much. Lots of people are cutting down on extra travel. Especially over this holiday weekend. Well, if you’re traveling, you’re in luck.
PLANetizen
Site Location Snafu Puts Clearwater’s RAISE Grant Funding at Risk
A conceptual rendering of the multimodal transit center proposed by Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority for downtown Clearwater. | Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority. Wires were crossed between the city manager and the city council in Clearwater, Florida, though the city is now back on track with a plan that won $20 million in grant funding from the federal government in August.
iontb.com
Deputies investigating fatality crash at East Lake Woodlands Parkway and Tampa Road in Oldsmar
Deputies from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office Major Accident Investigation Team (M.A.I.T) are currently on-scene of a fatality crash. The crash occurred in the westbound lanes of Tampa Road at East Lake Woodlands Parkway at approximately 6:20 p.m. on Friday, September 2, 2022. According to investigators, 84 year-old Kay...
Comments / 0