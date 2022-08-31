ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Hartley County Sheriff’s searching for man wanted for assault

HARTLEY, County (KAMR/KCIT) — The Hartley County Sheriff’s Office is searching for David James Sandavol wanted for “Aggravated Assault 1st Degree,” according to a social media post from Hartley County Sheriff’s Office on Friday. Hartley County Sheriff’s describe Sandavol as a 49-year-old man with brown hair and green eyes. If you know the location of […]
HARTLEY COUNTY, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Another Hit and Run In Amarillo

A strange fight in Amarillo has the police searching for a hit-and-run driver. At 2;30 a.m. Wednesday morning, Amarillo police rolled up on a call in the 28-hundred block of Barbara Lane on an aggravated assault call. When APD arrived they found a victim who told them he had been...
KFDA

1 dead after motorcycle involved crash in Hutchinson County

HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - DPS is investigating a crash resulting one person dead in Hutchinson County. According to DPS, on September 1, at around 12:30 p.m. a motorcycle driven by 73-year-old Edwin McNamara was traveling southbound on SH 136 and stopped on the improved shoulder. A Toyota SUV was...
HUTCHINSON COUNTY, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo Police: 1 hospitalized after early Wednesday altercation

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information regarding an early Wednesday morning stabbing that left one person with non-life threatening injuries. According to a statement from the department, officers were dispatched to the 2800 block of Barbara around 2:31 a.m. Wednesday on a call of an aggravated assault. When officers […]
AMARILLO, TX
fox34.com

Semi stuck in mud turns over into ditch killing driver

LAMB COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A semi truck stuck in mud turned over in a ditch early Friday morning killing the driver. DPS says 28-year-old Peter Adameit, of Kress, experienced mechanical issues and pulled over on the side of FM1055. While he was trying to fix the problem, DPS reports the semi began to overturn into the barrow ditch and got stuck in the mud.
KRESS, TX
KFDA

Police issue Silver Alert for Amarillo woman considered missing

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall County Sherriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for a woman considered missing. Police say 70-year-old Susan Giles was last seen on Aug. 30, at 8:30 p.m., at the 1900 block of Claude Road. She is described as 5-foot-seven, 250 pounds, with green eyes,...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Hazmat team responds to north Amarillo home

UPDATE 4:06 p.m.: The Amarillo Fire Department reports that Chlorine gas was detected by the AFD Hazmat Team at a north Amarillo home, Friday. According to AFD, two gallons of drain cleaner (concentrated sulfuric acid) were poured into a drain to attempt to unclog it. AFD believes that the cleaner reacted with other cleaning products […]
AMARILLO, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Texas JV team player has died following incident, family announced

DALLHART, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) — An official with the Dalhart Police Department said the family announced Yahir Cancino, a member of the Dalhart JV football team, passed away Friday night after losing consciousness during a game. According to previous reports, Cancino lost consciousness during a Junior Varsity football game in Dimmitt. Trainers and first responders tried to revive him […]
DALHART, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Train and Semi Collide Outside of Canyon

Police are investigating a train crash from Wednesday when a semi was smashed into by a BNSF Freight. Canyon Police say at 3:23 P.M. they were called out to the crash between the truck and train at Brown Road and Highway 60. Police say the semi was pulling a low-slung...
KFDA

GOOD NEWS WITH DOPPLER DAVE; Canyon Custodian

VIDEO: ‘Americans and the Holocaust' exhibit coming to Amarillo Public Library. VIDEO: Renovations for the paramount sign have been completed making downtown’s Polk street a little brighter. Updated: Sep. 1, 2022 at 9:54 AM CDT. VIDEO: Renovations for the paramount sign have been completed making downtown’s Polk street...
AMARILLO, TX

