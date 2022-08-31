Read full article on original website
Hartley County officials looks for man wanted for aggravated assault felony charges
HARTLEY COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Hartley County Officials are looking for man wanted for aggravated assault felony charges. According to the release, 50-year-old, David James Sandavol is wanted for aggravated assault felony charges. Sandavol has brown hair and green eyes. If you have any information on the location of Sandavol,...
New execution date set for man who killed 3 Amarillo teenagers in their sleep
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A new execution date was set for a man who killed three Amarillo teenagers in their sleep. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice confirmed John Lezell Balentine, 53, is scheduled to be executed on February 8, 2023. On January 21, 1998, Balentine crawled through the...
Hartley County Sheriff’s searching for man wanted for assault
HARTLEY, County (KAMR/KCIT) — The Hartley County Sheriff’s Office is searching for David James Sandavol wanted for “Aggravated Assault 1st Degree,” according to a social media post from Hartley County Sheriff’s Office on Friday. Hartley County Sheriff’s describe Sandavol as a 49-year-old man with brown hair and green eyes. If you know the location of […]
Criminal Complaint: Amarillo man, woman facing charges after police find guns, meth in attic
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An Amarillo man and woman were charged today with having guns and $168,000 in meth. A criminal complaint shows that Joshua Sobamiwa and Trinity Allen were arrested on charges of possession with intent to distribute meth. Since 2019, Amarillo investigators have received information about Sobamiwa and...
Another Hit and Run In Amarillo
A strange fight in Amarillo has the police searching for a hit-and-run driver. At 2;30 a.m. Wednesday morning, Amarillo police rolled up on a call in the 28-hundred block of Barbara Lane on an aggravated assault call. When APD arrived they found a victim who told them he had been...
VIDEO: City of Amarillo released Labor Day schedule
Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors. VIDEO: Criminal Complaint: Amarillo man, woman facing charges after police find guns, meth in attic.
1 dead after motorcycle involved crash in Hutchinson County
HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - DPS is investigating a crash resulting one person dead in Hutchinson County. According to DPS, on September 1, at around 12:30 p.m. a motorcycle driven by 73-year-old Edwin McNamara was traveling southbound on SH 136 and stopped on the improved shoulder. A Toyota SUV was...
Amarillo Police: 1 hospitalized after early Wednesday altercation
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information regarding an early Wednesday morning stabbing that left one person with non-life threatening injuries. According to a statement from the department, officers were dispatched to the 2800 block of Barbara around 2:31 a.m. Wednesday on a call of an aggravated assault. When officers […]
Semi stuck in mud turns over into ditch killing driver
LAMB COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A semi truck stuck in mud turned over in a ditch early Friday morning killing the driver. DPS says 28-year-old Peter Adameit, of Kress, experienced mechanical issues and pulled over on the side of FM1055. While he was trying to fix the problem, DPS reports the semi began to overturn into the barrow ditch and got stuck in the mud.
2 injured after crash on Canyon Drive, traffic patterns impacted
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are working a crash involving a vehicle rollover on Canyon Drive. According to DPS, a SUV was weaving in and out of traffic and clipped a white van causing the SUV to roll. The driver of the SUV was taken to a hospital with...
Police issue Silver Alert for Amarillo woman considered missing
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall County Sherriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for a woman considered missing. Police say 70-year-old Susan Giles was last seen on Aug. 30, at 8:30 p.m., at the 1900 block of Claude Road. She is described as 5-foot-seven, 250 pounds, with green eyes,...
Have You Heard of the Eyeball Killer and His Connection With Amarillo?
I am fascinated with serial killers, heck killers in general. I have studied many of them. I even have a favorite serial killer, which should really be a red flag, right? Really it's not. One of my favorite channels to watch is Investigation Discovery, that shouldn't be a surprise at...
Hazmat team responds to north Amarillo home
UPDATE 4:06 p.m.: The Amarillo Fire Department reports that Chlorine gas was detected by the AFD Hazmat Team at a north Amarillo home, Friday. According to AFD, two gallons of drain cleaner (concentrated sulfuric acid) were poured into a drain to attempt to unclog it. AFD believes that the cleaner reacted with other cleaning products […]
Texas JV team player has died following incident, family announced
DALLHART, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) — An official with the Dalhart Police Department said the family announced Yahir Cancino, a member of the Dalhart JV football team, passed away Friday night after losing consciousness during a game. According to previous reports, Cancino lost consciousness during a Junior Varsity football game in Dimmitt. Trainers and first responders tried to revive him […]
Train and Semi Collide Outside of Canyon
Police are investigating a train crash from Wednesday when a semi was smashed into by a BNSF Freight. Canyon Police say at 3:23 P.M. they were called out to the crash between the truck and train at Brown Road and Highway 60. Police say the semi was pulling a low-slung...
If You Have To Make A Statement In Amarillo, Try To Plan Better
As I was patiently waiting for the light to turn green at Soncy and I-40, I gazed across the intersection and found myself left with several questions. The main question I found myself asking was why someone would do this. Then I became hyper focused on the amateur level job that was done.
Evictions are on the rise, according to Potter County officials
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to officials with Potter County, there has been an increase in evictions. Justice of the Peace Precinct One Debbie Horn said the main factor for evictions is nonpayment of rent and breach of contract. Constable Precinct One Darryl Wertz said in 2021, he brought in $61,000 in revenue with civil […]
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help to identify two men involved in a burglary
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is trying to identify two men involved in a burglary. According to the release, on June 28, Amarillo police officers were called to a storage unit in the 6700 block of Wolflin Ave on a burglary. Reports say that video was later found...
Amarillo Says Goodbye to Homeless Man Who Died Tragically
It is an uncomfortable subject to many. The homeless population around town. You see people on almost every street corner asking for help. Sometimes they are just there and not asking for a thing. That sometimes was the case of Lloyd McMasters, who tragically died on Friday in a hit-and-run...
GOOD NEWS WITH DOPPLER DAVE; Canyon Custodian
VIDEO: ‘Americans and the Holocaust' exhibit coming to Amarillo Public Library. VIDEO: Renovations for the paramount sign have been completed making downtown’s Polk street a little brighter. Updated: Sep. 1, 2022 at 9:54 AM CDT. VIDEO: Renovations for the paramount sign have been completed making downtown’s Polk street...
