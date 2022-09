"When you've got something to prove, there's nothing greater than a challenge." Terry Bradshaw's above quote in many ways defined his 14-year career as the Pittsburgh Steelers' quarterback. Selected first overall in the 1970 NFL Draft, the former Louisiana Tech standout was tasked with helping bring life into a franchise that had never won a playoff game. Bradshaw initially struggled to live up to massive expectations before helping deliver the Steelers' long-awaited playoff win at the end of his third season.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO