Vicksburg Post
The Mulberry to serve as drop off location for Jackson water crisis donations, pledges to match all donations
The Mulberry Vicksburg is serving as a drop off location for supply donations to aid those suffering from the Jackson water crisis. Supplies, water and monetary donations may be dropped off at The Mulberry, 1310 Mulberry St., in downtown Vicksburg beginning Saturday. Water can be dropped at the front door and monetary donations should be given to management or front desk staff. All monetary donations will be used to purchase water.
Vicksburg Post
Lynn Foley appointed to Vicksburg Convention & Visitors Bureau Board of Directors
The Vicksburg Convention & Visitors Bureau welcomed a new member to the board during their August meeting. Lynn Foley, who has been in the hospitality industry for almost 40 years, was appointed by the city of Vicksburg to serve on the VCVB board. Foley, who is replacing long-time appointee Lori...
Vicksburg Post
Michele Ann Mobley
A graveside service for Ms. Michele Ann Mobley, age 57, will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, September 3, 2022, at Memorial Park Cemetery in Tallulah, Louisiana, with Bro. Jay Parker officiating. Visitation will be held Saturday, September 3, 2022, from 1 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. at Crothers-Glenwood Funeral Home in Tallulah.
Vicksburg Post
EPITOME OF A PROFESSIONAL: Lt. Sam Winchester remembered by colleagues, friends
Colleagues of Lieutenant Sam Winchester, of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, shared fond memories of him after he passed away this week after battling cancer. Lieutenant Stacy Rollison of the Sheriff’s Office worked with Winchester for her entire career, and both were promoted to the rank of Lieutenant at the same time.
Vicksburg Post
Enrollment for “Vicksburg Entrepreneur Bootcamp” now open
The Vicksburg Warren Chamber of Commerce announced today the opening of enrollment for the Fall 2022 Vicksburg Entrepreneur Bootcamp Program. The program is a six-week program geared toward individuals interested in starting or growing a small business. The program will cover everything from legal, finance, accounting, marketing, and all other essential components associated with starting and running a successful small business.
Vicksburg Post
City of Vicksburg seeks state grant for projects, including improvements to Haining Rd. water treatment plant
Vicksburg officials are seeking state funds to help cover the cost of three city projects. The Board of Mayor and Aldermen at a special meeting Wednesday approved a resolution to apply for a Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality Mississippi Municipality and County Water Infrastructure Grant to assist with the costs of improvements to the water treatment plant on Haining Road, repairs on Iowa Boulevard and to correct a drainage problem on Pemberton Square Boulevard. No amount has been requested.
Vicksburg Post
M-Braves offer $1 tickets, free food for Jackson residents
PEARL — The Mississippi Braves will try to help Jackson take its mind off the city’s water crisis for a few hours, by hosting a promotion for the city’s residents on Sunday. The M-Braves are offering $1 tickets to all Jackson residents, as well as a free...
Vicksburg Post
FACES OF THE FLOODS: Redwood’s Stormy Deere recalls fear in wake of 2019 Backwater Flood
Faces of the Floods is a series by The Vicksburg Post that tells the stories of people impacted by catastrophic floods in the Yazoo Backwater area. From fending off a 12-foot alligator to watching volunteers from ages 2 to 90 fill sandbags and pray aloud for safety, there are some things from the 2019 flood Redwood resident Stormy Deere said she simply can’t unsee.
Vicksburg Post
Lawrence Eugene Jackson
Funeral services for Lawrence Eugene Jackson are to be held on Saturday, September 3 at 11 a.m. in the Chapel of W. H. Jefferson Funeral Home with the Rev. Howard Batchelor officiating; interment shall follow in the Cedar Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, September 2 in the funeral home from 5 to 6 p.m. with facial coverings worn while inside the building.
Vicksburg Post
Riverfield Academy rumbles past St. Aloysius
The margin between Riverfield Academy and St. Aloysius might not have been as wide as it looked on the scoreboard, but it was still plenty wide enough. Brett Whorton ran for two touchdowns, and Riverfield scored three touchdowns in the second half to pull away from the Flashes for a 35-7 victory in the MAIS District 3-4A opener for both teams on Friday night.
Vicksburg Post
Photo Gallery: Vicksburg vs. Warren Central football
Vicksburg High and Warren Central renewed their football rivalry Friday at Warren Central, in the 42nd edition of the River City Rivalry. A sellout crowd of more than 5,000 fans packed the stands on both sides of Viking Stadium to cheer on their respective teams. DeCorey Knight had a 54-yard...
Vicksburg Post
How They Did: Vicksburg’s college football players
A weekly roundup of the performances of college football players from Vicksburg-area high schools. • Tulane linebacker Nick Anderson (Vicksburg High) had three solo tackles in a 42-10 win over Massachusetts. • Southern University kicker Joshua Griffin (Warren Central) kicked off 13 times and had five touchbacks in an 86-0...
Vicksburg Post
Warren Central beats Vicksburg with late defensive stop
With cars lining Highway 27 and a sellout crowd of more than 5,000 fired-up fans packing the bleachers on either side of Viking Stadium, the latest edition of Vicksburg-Warren Central was a throwback to the glory days of the rivalry. The Gators and Vikings gave everyone an ending they’ll talk...
Vicksburg Post
Morson’s big night helps Tallulah Academy stay undefeated
When things got a little too close for comfort Friday night, Tallulah Academy’s answer was more Morson. Sophomore running back Brayson Morson ran for 169 yards and two touchdowns, returned two kickoffs for touchdowns, and added six tackles on defense to lead Tallulah to a 58-40 victory over Riverdale Academy.
Vicksburg Post
Murder suspect caught in Vicksburg after statewide BOLO sent for his arrest
A Mississippi man will face capital murder charges concerning the death of a 72-year-old man who died after suffering a severe head injury. A statewide BOLO was issued for Ricky Morris after officers identified him as a suspect in the death of Grady Allen, 72. Deputies with the Rankin County...
