The margin between Riverfield Academy and St. Aloysius might not have been as wide as it looked on the scoreboard, but it was still plenty wide enough. Brett Whorton ran for two touchdowns, and Riverfield scored three touchdowns in the second half to pull away from the Flashes for a 35-7 victory in the MAIS District 3-4A opener for both teams on Friday night.

VICKSBURG, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO