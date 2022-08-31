ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Five bold predictions and game-by-game picks for the Missouri Tigers’ 2022 football season

By Blair Kerkhoff
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E15I1_0hcp88ut00

You could suggest that Eli Drinkwitz’s first team at Missouri overachieved and his second one underachieved. Each team finished .500 in the regular season. So what’s our projection and interpretation for this season?

Another .500 record that shouldn’t be viewed as disappointing. Breaking in a first-time starting quarterback in Brady Cook and not having a running back in the class of Tyler Badie will keep Mizzou out of the fast lane early. But there is enough talent here to pick up a handful of SEC victories and qualify for a bowl game.

That’s the call here. Mizzou likely won’t be favored in most of its league contests, but it will find a way to win one or two more than expected.

Here are five predictions about the season, and a breakdown of the schedule:

Quarterback Brady Cook will keep his job the entire season

Cook won the battle over four other candidates and remained determined after the program brought in three candidates through the transfer portal. It especially meaningful to earn the job as a major college starting quarterback, in the SEC no less. That goes to the next level with Cook, a Missouri native.

Defense will be greatly improved

Better than last year should be a given. The Mizzou defense couldn’t have been much worse, at least in the season’s first half. But eight returning starters bring a new attitude and the transfers created competition on the two deep, giving the Tigers depth. Missouri will get average points and yards allowed under 27 and 400.

Top prospect Luther Burden won’t lead Missouri in receptions

But Burden will lead the team in touchdown catches. We’re basing this on history of the program’s stud wide receiver recruits of the 21st century. Mizzou’s last five-star wide receiver, Dorial Green-Beckham, led the Tigers in touchdown receptions with 12 in 2013. Before him? Jeremy Maclin led the team in touchdown receptions in 2007 with nine.

Harrison Mevis will win the Lou Groza Award

Mevis finished in the top 10 nationally in field goals made (22) and accuracy (92 percent). He’s the SEC’s top returning kicker but somehow wasn’t selected to the preseason all-conference team. Mevis, who also made all 41 of his extra points and all 69 in his career, will capture college football’s highest honor for place kickers.

Tigers will go bowling

The latest odds have Missouri’s over/under listed at 5 1/2 victories. That suggests a low finish in the SEC. But the Tigers should collect enough victories to reach the required six for a postseason game, and the extra month of practice that comes with it.

2022 schedule and game-by-game predictions

Thursday vs. Louisiana Tech (7 p.m., ESPNU) : It’s the first meeting between the programs. The Bulldogs are breaking in a new staff led by Sonny Cumbie. A convincing Mizzou victory is expected. Mizzou 35-14

Sept. 10 at Kansas State (11 a.m., ESPN2): A swing game for both sides in Week 2. It’s the first meeting between old Big 12 foes since 2011, and Missouri’s toughest nonconference game. K-State won 13 in a row during one stretch in the Big Eight/Big 12 era before the Tigers answered with a five-game run. Home teams wins here. K-State 27-23

Sept. 17 Abilene Christian (11 a.m., SEC Network+) : This is a money game for Abilene Christian. Mizzou 42-14

Sept. 24 at Auburn: Another September swing game for Mizzou. But the MU Tigers fall just short. Auburn 24-21

Oct. 1 Georgia: They’re college football top Dawgs. Faurot Field should be juiced and that will help the Tigers keep it close for a while. Georgia 27-17

Oct. 8 at Florida: Missouri has been an underdog in its previous four games with Florida but found a way to win two of them. They’ll make it three here. Mizzou 28-24

Oct. 22 Vanderbilt : Momentum carries in the second half of the season. Mizzou 36-21

Oct. 29 at South Carolina : The Gamecocks appear to be headed in the right direction under Shane Beamer and picked up Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler in the transfer portal. South Carolina 27-20

Nov. 5 Kentucky: The Wildcats may be the strongest challenger to Georgia in the East. But Missouri has to find a way to win conference home game as a likely underdog. A good spot for some heroics by kicker Harrison Mevis. Mizzou 20-17.

Nov. 12 at Tennessee: The Tigers will have plenty of motivation after last year’s debacle, but Rocky Top defends home turn. Tennessee 31-27

Nov. 19 New Mexico State: Missouri walks off the field with bowl eligibility in hand. Mizzou 44-24

Nov, 25 Arkansas (2:30 p.m., CBS ): The script may be flipping in this series. The Tigers had won five straight until Arkansas broke the streak a year go. The winner gets a better bowl game. Arkansas 30-27

Final record: 6-6 (3-5 in SEC)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Eli Drinkwitz on initial impressions of Luther Burden

Eli Drinkwitz gave Missouri fans something they’ve been waiting for since Luther Burden signed with the Tigers: A dynamic playmaker who can make plays all over the field. Fans got their first glimpse of Burden on Thursday night during the win over Louisiana Tech. “You know, I see it...
COLUMBIA, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Florida, MO
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
City
Columbia, MO
Local
Missouri Football
State
Missouri State
Columbia, MO
Sports
State
Georgia State
Local
Missouri Sports
Columbia, MO
Football
Local
Missouri College Sports
Columbia, MO
College Sports
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
State
South Carolina State
krcgtv.com

Faculty review of University of Missouri's Mun Choi finds him "unsatisfactory"

COLUMBIA — A survey review sent to University of Missouri faculty in May found Chancellor and President of the University Mun Choi’s performance to be “unsatisfactory.”. Faculty members were asked to rate the chancellor on a number of factors, including communication, leadership abilities, and managerial abilities, on...
COLUMBIA, MO
Missouri Independent

Sheena Greitens scores victory with order shifting custody case to Texas, attorney says

A Boone County judge granted former Missouri First Lady Sheena Greitens’ request to move the child custody dispute with her ex-husband to Texas, her attorney confirmed Wednesday. The ruling, issued Friday but still under seal by order of Associate Circuit Judge Leslie Schneider, gives Sheena Greitens the thing she asked for soon after her ex-husband […] The post Sheena Greitens scores victory with order shifting custody case to Texas, attorney says appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shane Beamer
Person
Sonny Cumbie
kmmo.com

MISSOURI 4-H HALL OF FAME INDUCTS NEW MEMBERS

40 volunteers joined the 2022 Missouri 4-H Hall of Fame on August 20 at State Fair Community College in Sedalia. The Missouri 4-H Foundation recognizes individuals who have created a legacy of service to 4-H by honoring them with membership in the Missouri 4-H Hall of Fame according to Missouri 4-H Foundation Director Rachel Augustine.
MISSOURI STATE
lakeexpo.com

712 Passover Road, Osage Beach, Missouri 65065

Newly remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in the heart of Osage Beach just off Passover Rd. A boat slip in the community dock is included. Owner has recently added new interior doors, new floors, new appliances, new bathtub surrounds and so much more! Kitchen boasts a beautiful butcher block island with plenty of room to add barstools. Large living room area and spacious guest rooms. Luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout. Master bedroom features full bathroom with tub/shower combo. 2 car garage, tons of parking and backyard storage building round out this package. City sewer.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
lakeexpo.com

875 Parkside Place Drive, Osage Beach, Missouri 65065

Incredible opportunity here for personal get-a-way or rental investment in the heart of Osage Beach at popular complex WITH ELEVATOR ACCESS! This gorgeous unit is top floor yet only 5 steps up from parking to this 2 bed/2 bath unit w/recently updated bathrooms and flooring. You will love the main channel views w/sunsets to die for year round! Turn key & ready for new owners, this spacious unit has huge vaulted ceilings w/extra windows for tons of natural light. Nest thermostat conveniently allows you to control the heat/air from your phone, so you can cool the unit down before you arrive. 30 ft. boat slip is part of the package along w/a 10,000# lift included! Special assessment for new wavebreak will be paid in full by seller at closing & buyer can relax knowing their boat slip is going to be protected for years to come! Close to the hospital, golf courses, & waterfront hot spots: Dog Days, Backwater Jack's, Redhead & Shorty Pants!
OSAGE BEACH, MO
howellcountynews.com

Misdemeanor Charges Catch up to Coach

A first-year teacher and cross country coach at Liberty High School spent the weekend before school started in Callaway County Jail. Jackson Q. Conner, 22, of Mountain View, served two days of shock incarceration from Aug. 19 to Aug. 21, confirms court documents. The sentence stems from a 2019 driving...
MOUNTAIN VIEW, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missouri Tigers#College Football#American Football#The Missouri Tigers#Mizzou#Sec#Better
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
14K+
Followers
859
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy