Five bold predictions and game-by-game picks for the Missouri Tigers’ 2022 football season

You could suggest that Eli Drinkwitz’s first team at Missouri overachieved and his second one underachieved. Each team finished .500 in the regular season. So what’s our projection and interpretation for this season?

Another .500 record that shouldn’t be viewed as disappointing. Breaking in a first-time starting quarterback in Brady Cook and not having a running back in the class of Tyler Badie will keep Mizzou out of the fast lane early. But there is enough talent here to pick up a handful of SEC victories and qualify for a bowl game.

That’s the call here. Mizzou likely won’t be favored in most of its league contests, but it will find a way to win one or two more than expected.

Here are five predictions about the season, and a breakdown of the schedule:

Quarterback Brady Cook will keep his job the entire season

Cook won the battle over four other candidates and remained determined after the program brought in three candidates through the transfer portal. It especially meaningful to earn the job as a major college starting quarterback, in the SEC no less. That goes to the next level with Cook, a Missouri native.

Defense will be greatly improved

Better than last year should be a given. The Mizzou defense couldn’t have been much worse, at least in the season’s first half. But eight returning starters bring a new attitude and the transfers created competition on the two deep, giving the Tigers depth. Missouri will get average points and yards allowed under 27 and 400.

Top prospect Luther Burden won’t lead Missouri in receptions

But Burden will lead the team in touchdown catches. We’re basing this on history of the program’s stud wide receiver recruits of the 21st century. Mizzou’s last five-star wide receiver, Dorial Green-Beckham, led the Tigers in touchdown receptions with 12 in 2013. Before him? Jeremy Maclin led the team in touchdown receptions in 2007 with nine.

Harrison Mevis will win the Lou Groza Award

Mevis finished in the top 10 nationally in field goals made (22) and accuracy (92 percent). He’s the SEC’s top returning kicker but somehow wasn’t selected to the preseason all-conference team. Mevis, who also made all 41 of his extra points and all 69 in his career, will capture college football’s highest honor for place kickers.

Tigers will go bowling

The latest odds have Missouri’s over/under listed at 5 1/2 victories. That suggests a low finish in the SEC. But the Tigers should collect enough victories to reach the required six for a postseason game, and the extra month of practice that comes with it.

2022 schedule and game-by-game predictions

Thursday vs. Louisiana Tech (7 p.m., ESPNU) : It’s the first meeting between the programs. The Bulldogs are breaking in a new staff led by Sonny Cumbie. A convincing Mizzou victory is expected. Mizzou 35-14

Sept. 10 at Kansas State (11 a.m., ESPN2): A swing game for both sides in Week 2. It’s the first meeting between old Big 12 foes since 2011, and Missouri’s toughest nonconference game. K-State won 13 in a row during one stretch in the Big Eight/Big 12 era before the Tigers answered with a five-game run. Home teams wins here. K-State 27-23

Sept. 17 Abilene Christian (11 a.m., SEC Network+) : This is a money game for Abilene Christian. Mizzou 42-14

Sept. 24 at Auburn: Another September swing game for Mizzou. But the MU Tigers fall just short. Auburn 24-21

Oct. 1 Georgia: They’re college football top Dawgs. Faurot Field should be juiced and that will help the Tigers keep it close for a while. Georgia 27-17

Oct. 8 at Florida: Missouri has been an underdog in its previous four games with Florida but found a way to win two of them. They’ll make it three here. Mizzou 28-24

Oct. 22 Vanderbilt : Momentum carries in the second half of the season. Mizzou 36-21

Oct. 29 at South Carolina : The Gamecocks appear to be headed in the right direction under Shane Beamer and picked up Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler in the transfer portal. South Carolina 27-20

Nov. 5 Kentucky: The Wildcats may be the strongest challenger to Georgia in the East. But Missouri has to find a way to win conference home game as a likely underdog. A good spot for some heroics by kicker Harrison Mevis. Mizzou 20-17.

Nov. 12 at Tennessee: The Tigers will have plenty of motivation after last year’s debacle, but Rocky Top defends home turn. Tennessee 31-27

Nov. 19 New Mexico State: Missouri walks off the field with bowl eligibility in hand. Mizzou 44-24

Nov, 25 Arkansas (2:30 p.m., CBS ): The script may be flipping in this series. The Tigers had won five straight until Arkansas broke the streak a year go. The winner gets a better bowl game. Arkansas 30-27

Final record: 6-6 (3-5 in SEC)