FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — Virginia State Police (VSP) is still investigating a shooting that happened on I-495 in Fairfax County, Virginia last Thursday. On Thursday, Aug. 25, at around 4:50 a.m., two vehicles were traveling northbound on I-495 and had pulled off onto the Exit 52B ramp when the shooting suspect exited his vehicle and fired multiple shots at the victim, police said. The shooting suspect then got back into his vehicle and drove away. Police said the victim was not injured.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO