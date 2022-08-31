Read full article on original website
WUSA
Woman escapes abduction attempt in Fairfax County
Police described the man as Hispanic, 5 feet, 7 inches, and medium build. He was wearing a blue and white shirt.
Police release sketch of suspect in Fairfax County trail attacks
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police have released a sketch of a man wanted for a series of attacks against women and an attempted abduction along the popular W&OD trail in Fairfax County. On Aug. 26, a woman was grabbed from behind by a half naked man while on a...
Fairfax Police investigating attempted abduction in West Falls Church
According to a tweet from the Fairfax County Police Department, a man with a knife grabbed a woman on the 7200 block of Arlington Boulevard in the West Falls Church area. The woman was able to break free from the man's grasp.
Stafford robbery suspects arrested for Facebook date scheme
According to the Stafford County Sheriff's Office, two men met two women at a Super 8 motel room on the night of Friday, Sept. 2 for a double date arranged over Facebook. While the four were in the room, they heard a knock on the door and someone announce "room service."
Woman dead, man injured in Fairfax County shooting
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A woman is dead, and a man is injured after a shooting in Fairfax County early Sunday morning, police say. Fairfax County Police were called to report of shooting at a residence in the 7000 block of Central Park Circle in the Mount Vernon area of Alexandria.
mocoshow.com
Update: Adult Male Arrested and Charged With First-Degree Murder in Connection With Rockville Stabbings
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division have arrested and charged 31-year-old Scorpio Alexander Standfield (unknown address) with two separate stabbings; one a homicide, that occurred on Saturday, September 3, 2022, on Hungerford Dr. in Rockville. At approximately 9:55 p.m., Rockville City...
Woman Killed In Temple Hills Shooting
A woman was killed in a Maryland shooting Sunday, Sept. 4, police said. The woman was found with trauma to the body around 10 a.m. on the 5300 block of Frazier Terrace, according to Prince George's County police. She was taken to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead.
Police: 1-year-old girl shot in Prince George's County
GLENN DALE, Md. — A 1-year-old girl was shot inside an apartment complex Sunday in Glenn Dale, Maryland, according officials. The incident happened around 2 p.m. at the Glendale Residence located in the 9900 block of Good Luck Road. Upon arrival, officers found a the 1-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound.
WJLA
Suspect vehicle in I-495 shooting found on fire, investigation continues: VSP
FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — Virginia State Police (VSP) is still investigating a shooting that happened on I-495 in Fairfax County, Virginia last Thursday. On Thursday, Aug. 25, at around 4:50 a.m., two vehicles were traveling northbound on I-495 and had pulled off onto the Exit 52B ramp when the shooting suspect exited his vehicle and fired multiple shots at the victim, police said. The shooting suspect then got back into his vehicle and drove away. Police said the victim was not injured.
Bladensburg apartment complex shooting leaves man dead
BLADENSBURG, Md. — Police in Bladensburg, Maryland, are trying to figure out who is responsible for a shooting outside of an apartment complex that left a man dead. Officers with the Bladensburg Police Department were called to the 4200 block of 58th Avenue around 9:17 p.m. on Sunday for a report of a shooting. Responding officers found a man shot outside an apartment, according to Bladensburg Police Chief Tyrone Collington, Sr.
Police: Man injured in Prince William Co. shooting
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — Editor's Note: This video is from May 2022 about the Prince William County police chief discussing violent crimes. Officers with the Prince William Police Department are investigating after one person was injured in a shooting Saturday night. The shooting incident happened on Wigan Drive,...
Vehicle wanted in connection to Beltway road rage shooting found torched
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police are once again asking for the public's help to find the person who opened fire on another driver on Interstate 495. The most recent plea for information comes after Virginia State Police say the car they were looking for in connection to this case, a 2010 blue Honda Civic, was found on fire in the woods in Prince William County on Saturday.
mocoshow.com
Detectives Ask for Assistance in Locating Missing 19-Year-Old
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 5th District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 19-year-old. Kiersten Jimenez was last seen on September 4, 2022, at approximately 12:18 p.m., leaving her friend’s residence in the 19300 block of Circle Gate Drive in Germantown. She is driving a silver Hyundai Accent bearing Maryland registration 2ET6433.
Man dead in another Prince George's Co. shooting
HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Police responded to another deadly shooting in Prince George's County early Monday morning. A man was found shot dead in Hyattsville just before 1 a.m. Prince George's County Police responded to the 7700 block of 23rd Avenue for a report of a shooting around 12:55 a.m. When officers arrived on scene they found a man shot. The man was pronounced dead on the scene, according to a tweet from police.
'We have to have accountability from parents': Prince George's Co. police chief on youth violence after 7-Eleven shooting
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Prince George's County Police Chief Malik Aziz said that it will take more than his department to curb a trend of violent crime among teenagers in the county. His statement comes just a day after a 15-year-old 7-Eleven employee was shot and killed at...
wfxrtv.com
Police investigate suspicious incident involving child in Virginia
LEESBURG, Va. (WDVM) — Leesburg Police say they are investigating a suspicious incident involving a child that took place last Sunday at Evans Ridge Apartments. Officers say the 8-year-old was riding a bike in the area of 402 Evans Ridge Terrace NE around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28 when a gray 4-door vehicle stopped near the child. The driver told the child to get into his vehicle.
2 teens injured after Saturday shooting in parking lot outside AMC theater in Largo
WASHINGTON — Two teenagers were shot outside the AMC Magic Johnson Capital Center parking lot late Saturday night, according to Prince George's County Police. Police were called to reports of shots fired around 11:15 p.m. at the AMC Movie Theater located on Boulevard at the Capital Centre. A 16-year-old...
17-year-old boy hospitalized in Southwest DC shooting
WASHINGTON — Police are searching for who is responsible for shooting a 17-year-old boy in Southwest D.C. late Friday night. Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 200 block of K Street Southwest for a report of a shooting around 11:30 p.m. Once on scene they found the boy suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police say the boy was awake when he was taken to the hospital. His current condition is not known at this time.
One dead, multiple injured after shooting at 7-Eleven in Capitol Heights
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. — One man is dead and multiple others are injured after a shooting at a 7-Eleven in Capitol Heights Saturday night, according to police. Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department responded to the convenience store, located on Ritchie Road and nearby Ritchie Spur Road, before 8:15 p.m. after a report of the shooting that happened inside the store.
sungazette.news
Police called to stop woman from showering at country club
On Aug. 31 at 6:25 p.m., an employee of Westwood Country Club reported to Vienna police that a woman who was not a member was in the female locker room, taking a shower. The employee reported that staff had observed the woman on security cameras frequently entering the club without permission, police said.
