ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WUSA9

Comments / 10

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Sergeant#Exposures#Fairfax County Parkway#Indecent Exposure#Violent Crime#W Od#Herndon Police
WUSA9

Woman dead, man injured in Fairfax County shooting

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A woman is dead, and a man is injured after a shooting in Fairfax County early Sunday morning, police say. Fairfax County Police were called to report of shooting at a residence in the 7000 block of Central Park Circle in the Mount Vernon area of Alexandria.
Daily Voice

Woman Killed In Temple Hills Shooting

A woman was killed in a Maryland shooting Sunday, Sept. 4, police said. The woman was found with trauma to the body around 10 a.m. on the 5300 block of Frazier Terrace, according to Prince George's County police. She was taken to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead.
TEMPLE HILLS, MD
WUSA9

Police: 1-year-old girl shot in Prince George's County

GLENN DALE, Md. — A 1-year-old girl was shot inside an apartment complex Sunday in Glenn Dale, Maryland, according officials. The incident happened around 2 p.m. at the Glendale Residence located in the 9900 block of Good Luck Road. Upon arrival, officers found a the 1-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound.
GLENN DALE, MD
WJLA

Suspect vehicle in I-495 shooting found on fire, investigation continues: VSP

FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — Virginia State Police (VSP) is still investigating a shooting that happened on I-495 in Fairfax County, Virginia last Thursday. On Thursday, Aug. 25, at around 4:50 a.m., two vehicles were traveling northbound on I-495 and had pulled off onto the Exit 52B ramp when the shooting suspect exited his vehicle and fired multiple shots at the victim, police said. The shooting suspect then got back into his vehicle and drove away. Police said the victim was not injured.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

Bladensburg apartment complex shooting leaves man dead

BLADENSBURG, Md. — Police in Bladensburg, Maryland, are trying to figure out who is responsible for a shooting outside of an apartment complex that left a man dead. Officers with the Bladensburg Police Department were called to the 4200 block of 58th Avenue around 9:17 p.m. on Sunday for a report of a shooting. Responding officers found a man shot outside an apartment, according to Bladensburg Police Chief Tyrone Collington, Sr.
BLADENSBURG, MD
WUSA9

Police: Man injured in Prince William Co. shooting

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — Editor's Note: This video is from May 2022 about the Prince William County police chief discussing violent crimes. Officers with the Prince William Police Department are investigating after one person was injured in a shooting Saturday night. The shooting incident happened on Wigan Drive,...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

Vehicle wanted in connection to Beltway road rage shooting found torched

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police are once again asking for the public's help to find the person who opened fire on another driver on Interstate 495. The most recent plea for information comes after Virginia State Police say the car they were looking for in connection to this case, a 2010 blue Honda Civic, was found on fire in the woods in Prince William County on Saturday.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
mocoshow.com

Detectives Ask for Assistance in Locating Missing 19-Year-Old

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 5th District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 19-year-old. Kiersten Jimenez was last seen on September 4, 2022, at approximately 12:18 p.m., leaving her friend’s residence in the 19300 block of Circle Gate Drive in Germantown. She is driving a silver Hyundai Accent bearing Maryland registration 2ET6433.
GERMANTOWN, MD
WUSA9

Man dead in another Prince George's Co. shooting

HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Police responded to another deadly shooting in Prince George's County early Monday morning. A man was found shot dead in Hyattsville just before 1 a.m. Prince George's County Police responded to the 7700 block of 23rd Avenue for a report of a shooting around 12:55 a.m. When officers arrived on scene they found a man shot. The man was pronounced dead on the scene, according to a tweet from police.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
wfxrtv.com

Police investigate suspicious incident involving child in Virginia

LEESBURG, Va. (WDVM) — Leesburg Police say they are investigating a suspicious incident involving a child that took place last Sunday at Evans Ridge Apartments. Officers say the 8-year-old was riding a bike in the area of 402 Evans Ridge Terrace NE around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28 when a gray 4-door vehicle stopped near the child. The driver told the child to get into his vehicle.
LEESBURG, VA
WUSA9

17-year-old boy hospitalized in Southwest DC shooting

WASHINGTON — Police are searching for who is responsible for shooting a 17-year-old boy in Southwest D.C. late Friday night. Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 200 block of K Street Southwest for a report of a shooting around 11:30 p.m. Once on scene they found the boy suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police say the boy was awake when he was taken to the hospital. His current condition is not known at this time.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

One dead, multiple injured after shooting at 7-Eleven in Capitol Heights

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. — One man is dead and multiple others are injured after a shooting at a 7-Eleven in Capitol Heights Saturday night, according to police. Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department responded to the convenience store, located on Ritchie Road and nearby Ritchie Spur Road, before 8:15 p.m. after a report of the shooting that happened inside the store.
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD
sungazette.news

Police called to stop woman from showering at country club

On Aug. 31 at 6:25 p.m., an employee of Westwood Country Club reported to Vienna police that a woman who was not a member was in the female locker room, taking a shower. The employee reported that staff had observed the woman on security cameras frequently entering the club without permission, police said.
VIENNA, VA
WUSA9

WUSA9

Washington, DC
41K+
Followers
11K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Washington, D.C. local news

 https://www.wusa9.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy