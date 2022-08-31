Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida Towns Mentioned in List of Most Affordable Beach TownsL. CaneDaytona Beach, FL
5 Affordable Weekend Getaways in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
These Florida Ruins are in a State Park with One of the Largest Live Oaks in the South, the Fairchild OakL. CaneFlagler Beach, FL
The Florida History of the Oldest Wooden Schoolhouse in America and How You Can Tour ItL. CaneFlorida State
Related
News4Jax.com
‘It was chaos’: Clay County deputies close Orange Park Mall due to teens causing disturbances
ORANGE PARK, Fla. – The Clay County Sheriff’s Office closed the Orange Park Mall Saturday evening due to “juvenile disturbances.”. As of 8 p.m., CCSO said both the AMC Theater and the Orange Park Mall were closed. Deputies were also advising parents and guardians to pick up their unaccompanied children.
Orange Park Mall temporarily closed due to disturbance, Clay County Sheriffs report
ORANGE PARK, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office has reported heavy law enforcement presence at the Orange Park Mall due to a large group of juveniles causing a disturbance. Clay County Deputies report roughly 1,000 juveniles were on the premise of the theater in the Orange Park...
Former hospital could become site for new homes in Ormond Beach
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — A former hospital could become the site of new homes in Ormond Beach. The oceanside hospital closed after Hurricane Irma in 2017. There is a plan to build 15 homes on the site and to use a lot across the street to build a new hotel.
News4Jax.com
Man seriously hurt in fall on roof of Orange Park Mall, Fire Rescue says
ORANGE PARK, Fla. – A man was seriously hurt Thursday morning in a fall on the roof of the Orange Park Mall, Clay County Fire Rescue said. According to Fire Rescue, the man fell from one level of the roof to another. First responders said they used a ladder truck to load the patient onto a stretcher and lower him into an ambulance. He was then rushed to a hospital, Fire Rescue said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Restaurant Report: Holey Moley! Inspectors find dozens of live and dead roaches at local bagel shop
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax Ben Becker reports every week on what inspectors discover at your favorite places to eat in the Original Restaurant Report. Becker paid a visit to Holey Moley Bagel Shop #2 on Baymeadows Road near Interstate 95. State inspectors found 24 live roaches, and...
flaglerlive.com
700 Flagler County Residents, Mostly Kids, Participating in PAL This Summer
As part of its mission to serve the youth of Flagler County, the Flagler Sheriff’s Police Athletic League (PAL) welcomed over 700 people – mostly kids – to its various events during the summer of 2022. The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) in partnership with Flagler Sheriff’s...
Florida Towns Mentioned in List of Most Affordable Beach Towns
There's little question that housing has become less affordable over the last year. According to Realtor.com, in June 2022, housing prices were up around 17% over the same time last year.
Industrial warehouses bigger than the Avenues Mall proposed for farmland in St. Johns County
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The old community of Elkton is small. "It’s kind of the heart of agriculture in St. Johns County," Pat Hamilton said. He is a St. Johns County native. It’s mostly farmland, a couple of churches, some old Florida homes and a string on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lightning strike appears to be cause of house fire in Nocatee, SJCFR fire chief says
St. Johns County Fire Rescue responded to a house fire in Nocatee on Thursday. Crews were dispatched to the 400 block of Eagle Rock Drive. A viewer told Action News Jax fire was smoldering from the roof and an SJCFR ladder truck was putting water on the home. A fire...
swampysflorida.com
Swampy’s Florida Friday Train Stops: Dunnellon train yard, 1906.
It’s 1906 and the railroad repair yard in Dunnellon, in western Marion County, is busy. Notice the steam coming from the locomotive and the people in the background to the right. I’d be curious to know how this photo was taken. Maybe from someone up a light pole or a tree. Even today a building doesn’t sit in Dunnellon to get an angle at this height.
Car crash results in serious injuries for Putnam County man
CRESCENT CITY, Fla. — A 32-year-old man is in serious condition after his vehicle struck a tree in Crescent City. The accident happened around 5 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 2. The sports utility vehicle was traveling southbound on Union Avenue just south of Linda Lane. The SUV traveled off the left shoulder of the road, where it collided with a tree.
Victim suffers traumatic injuries after falling through roof of Orange Park Mall
ORANGE PARK, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after someone fell through the roof of Orange Park Mall Thursday morning. According to Clay County Fire Rescue, personnel was dispatched to the mall at approximately 8:30 a.m. Clay County Fire Rescue said an adult fell from the upper level of the roof about 9 to 10 feet into the mall. The person suffered traumatic injuries and has been transported to the hospital.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jacksonville Beach restaurant owner dies after pool accident on Father’s Day
PONTE VEDRA, Fla. — Action News Jax has learned that the owner of Buddha’s Thai Bistro has passed away after a tragic pool accident on Father’s Day. Sarunyu Boonsanong, known as “Guy” to the Jacksonville Beach community, remained in the ICU for 74 days before he died on Aug. 31.
thetouristchecklist.com
26 Best & Fun Things to Do in DeLand (FL)
DeLand is a beautiful city in and the county seat of Volusia County, Florida State, United States. After the 2020 census, DeLand had a population of approximately 37,351. Also commonly referred to as The Athens of Florida, DeLand was incorporated in 1876 and has become a popular tourist destination. DeLand...
Artemis I launch: Best places to watch from the Jacksonville area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — NASA again will attempt to launch its Artemis I moon rocket this weekend from Florida’s Kennedy Space Center, the agency announced Tuesday. According to WFTV, the new two-hour launch window opens at 2:17 p.m. EDT Saturday, five days after complications forced NASA to scrub the initial launch attempt Monday morning.
Consumer Warrior Clark Howard: It might be cheaper for some to eat at restaurants
Jacksonville FL — If you are thinking about cooking out for Labor Day, you might want to rethink those plans, Consumer Warrior Clark Howard says for some it might be cheaper to eat out. Clark says prices at the grocery store have gone up while prices at restaurants have...
‘It’s devastating’: Local business owners looking for theft suspect, say nearly 10K was stolen
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Local business owners are doing their own detective work to help find their stolen mobile business trailer. STORY: UF Health announces it is working with patients after small data breach. The Greenhouse Bar is a plant shop on wheels that also sells other items, and new...
News4Jax.com
2 dead, 2 in critical condition after shooting in Palatka, police say
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – Two people are dead and two more are in critical condition following a shooting in Palatka, according to the Palatka Police Department. A fifth person was also hurt in the incident after they were “beaten with a blunt object,” police said. Officers said...
ocala-news.com
Marion County health officials reminding residents to be ready for major storm events
September is National Preparedness Month, and the Florida Department of Health in Marion County (DOH-Marion) is reminding the local community of the need to be ready for major storm events. While the hurricane season in the Atlantic Ocean is nearing its halfway point, evidence indicates that Floridians are approaching the...
Lodging
PEBB Enterprises and Falcone Group Plan COMPASS by Margaritaville Development
JACKSONVILLE, Florida—Beachwalk Retail Center LLC, a partnership between PEBB Enterprises and Falcone Group, is bringing the Margaritaville brand to its Beachwalk project near Jacksonville. The venture plans to develop a 130-key COMPASS by Margaritaville select-service hotel fronting Beachwalk’s 14-acre Crystal Lagoon. Construction of the Margaritaville hotel is expected...
Comments / 3