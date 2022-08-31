ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Coast, FL

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News4Jax.com

Man seriously hurt in fall on roof of Orange Park Mall, Fire Rescue says

ORANGE PARK, Fla. – A man was seriously hurt Thursday morning in a fall on the roof of the Orange Park Mall, Clay County Fire Rescue said. According to Fire Rescue, the man fell from one level of the roof to another. First responders said they used a ladder truck to load the patient onto a stretcher and lower him into an ambulance. He was then rushed to a hospital, Fire Rescue said.
ORANGE PARK, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Palm Coast, FL
Cars
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Cars
City
Palm Coast, FL
Local
Florida Government
Palm Coast, FL
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Coast City#Fire Trucks#Palm Coast Will#F 550#Fisca
swampysflorida.com

Swampy’s Florida Friday Train Stops: Dunnellon train yard, 1906.

It’s 1906 and the railroad repair yard in Dunnellon, in western Marion County, is busy. Notice the steam coming from the locomotive and the people in the background to the right. I’d be curious to know how this photo was taken. Maybe from someone up a light pole or a tree. Even today a building doesn’t sit in Dunnellon to get an angle at this height.
DUNNELLON, FL
Action News Jax

Car crash results in serious injuries for Putnam County man

CRESCENT CITY, Fla. — A 32-year-old man is in serious condition after his vehicle struck a tree in Crescent City. The accident happened around 5 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 2. The sports utility vehicle was traveling southbound on Union Avenue just south of Linda Lane. The SUV traveled off the left shoulder of the road, where it collided with a tree.
CRESCENT CITY, FL
WOKV

Victim suffers traumatic injuries after falling through roof of Orange Park Mall

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after someone fell through the roof of Orange Park Mall Thursday morning. According to Clay County Fire Rescue, personnel was dispatched to the mall at approximately 8:30 a.m. Clay County Fire Rescue said an adult fell from the upper level of the roof about 9 to 10 feet into the mall. The person suffered traumatic injuries and has been transported to the hospital.
ORANGE PARK, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Publix
thetouristchecklist.com

26 Best & Fun Things to Do in DeLand (FL)

DeLand is a beautiful city in and the county seat of Volusia County, Florida State, United States. After the 2020 census, DeLand had a population of approximately 37,351. Also commonly referred to as The Athens of Florida, DeLand was incorporated in 1876 and has become a popular tourist destination. DeLand...
DELAND, FL
Lodging

PEBB Enterprises and Falcone Group Plan COMPASS by Margaritaville Development

JACKSONVILLE, Florida—Beachwalk Retail Center LLC, a partnership between PEBB Enterprises and Falcone Group, is bringing the Margaritaville brand to its Beachwalk project near Jacksonville. The venture plans to develop a 130-key COMPASS by Margaritaville select-service hotel fronting Beachwalk’s 14-acre Crystal Lagoon. Construction of the Margaritaville hotel is expected...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy