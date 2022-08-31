ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 practice squad tracker as Cowboys will elevate backup QBs on gameday

By K.D. Drummond
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
An interesting twist has surfaced as the Dallas Cowboys start to form their initial 2022 practice squad. One of the biggest surprises from Tuesday’s roster cutdowns was that the club was not keeping a backup quarterback on the initial 53-man roster. Instead, the club waived Will Grier and released Cooper Rush.

It was wondered how the Cowboys were going to deal with releasing Rush among four vested veterans when they seemed to only have two players going to IR to free roster spots. Now, there’s an answer. Dallas isn’t going to be signing either Rush or Grier back to the 53-man roster. Instead, the duo is going to take up two of the 17 practice squad spots. Dallas will elevate one or the other to backup Dak Prescott for the Week 1 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

For a look at the practice squad call-up rules, which changed again in 2022, as well as a tracker for the various signings, see below.

2022 practice squad call up rules

(AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

There have been a handful of roster rule changes this year. To review, the roster size remains at 53 maximum and the practice squad limit remains at 16. There were changes to the IR rule, with players now having to sit out a minimum of four games instead of three, and teams having a maximum of eight returnable players in one season. Each player can be reactivated a maximum of two times, and both count towards the maximum returners.

In addition, players can be elevated from the practice squad to the game-day roster up to three times now, instead of two, without it counting as a full promotion.

So in that vein, Dallas could theoretically survive up through the first six weeks of the year, alternating Rush and Grier, holding off making a decision until call-up eligibility is close to expiring.

DE Mika Tafua

RB Malik Davis

WR Brandon Smith

C Alec Lindstrom

WR Dontario Drummond

TE Sean McKeon

OT Aviante Collins

QB Cooper Rush, QB Will Grier

DT Carlos Watkins

Safety Juanyeh Thomas

LB Malik Jefferson

Safety Tyler Coyle

Kicker Brett Maher

OL Isaac Alarcon* (International Pathway roster exemption)

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

