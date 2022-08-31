Read full article on original website
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
Stimulus Check Update: 6 States to Send Out Payments This Month
While it is unclear if the federal government will provide more stimulus checks, several states are providing residents with more money under other initiatives.
“Scam to rig elections”: Tom Cotton fumes over Sarah Palin loss as GOP fans cry “stolen election”
Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., fumed over Alaska's new voter-approved voting system after Democrat Mary Peltola defeated former Republican Gov. Sarah Palin in a special U.S. House election decided by ranked-choice voting. Peltola, a former state representative, became the first Alaska Native elected to Congress on Wednesday after edging out Palin...
Elon Musk Says 'If I Die Under Mysterious Circumstances, Nice Knowing You'
This article was originally published on May 8, 2022. Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk on May 8, 2022 posted a seemingly sarcastic tweet about his possible death under mysterious events after sharing an alleged note by Russian space agency chief Dmitry Rogozin that mentioned him and the Pentagon. What...
U.S. adds solid 315,000 jobs in August
America had another month of solid job gains: The economy added 315,000 jobs in August, while the unemployment rate ticked up to 3.7% as more workers entered the labor force, the government said on Friday. Why it matters: Employers continue to hire workers at a robust pace, even as the...
Europe worries over winter gas shortages, as Russian pipeline remains closed
Russia kept one of its main gas supply routes to Europe closed on Saturday, causing concerns of winter fuel shortages that could push major economies into recession, Reuters reports. Driving the news: European governments expected Gazprom, the Russian energy company, to restart flows at the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, but...
China's tech hub Shenzhen goes into COVID lockdown
Citywide COVID-19 testing sent Chinese tech powerhouse Shenzhen into lockdown Saturday, Reuters reports. Driving the news: China is battling COVID-19 outbreaks in urban centers across multiple cities, forcing lockdowns of schools and transportation. The big picture: Six districts within Shenzen will remain in lockdown for seven days as they are...
G7 countries back plan to cap price of Russian oil
The finance ministers of the G7 agreed on Friday to move forward with a plan to put a price cap on purchases of Russian oil and petroleum products over the country's invasion of Ukraine. Why it matters: The ministers said the cap, proposed by G7 leaders back in June, is...
Cloudflare drops service for harassment site Kiwi Farms
Web infrastructure and security services provider Cloudflare announced Saturday it was immediately blocking the Kiwi Farms site known for organizing the harassment and targeting of transgender people. Driving the news: In the face of an activist campaign pressing the company to stop providing services to Kiwi Farms, Cloudflare had seemed...
FTC loses bid to block Illumina's $7 billion buyout of Grail
Genetic testing company Illumina on Thursday prevailed over the Federal Trade Commission in an administrative court trial over its $7.1 billion acquisition of Grail, a Menlo Park, Calif.-based developer of liquid biopsies for early cancer detection. Illumina had founded Grail, but spun it off in 2017. Why it matters: This...
U.S. ambassador to Russia leaves Moscow, will retire
The U.S. ambassador to Russia, John Sullivan, has left his post and will retire, the U.S. Embassy in Moscow announced on Sunday. Why it matters: The news came as an abrupt surprise as Sullivan, who has served in the role since 2019, had given no prior public indication of planning to depart from his position.
Judge unseals detailed inventory from Mar-a-Lago search
A federal judge on Friday unsealed a detailed inventory of the items seized during the FBI's execution of a search warrant at former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence. It includes dozens of empty folders with "classified" banners. Why it matters: The inventory, unsealed by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, a Trump...
State legislatures see record number of first-generation immigrants
A record number of first-generation Americans are serving in state legislatures across the country, motivated in part by the anti-immigrant rhetoric and the policies of the Trump years. Why it matters: First-generation Americans comprise 10% of the voting population in the U.S. They are among the fastest-growing portions of the...
The Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas gets a new leader
The new president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas has become the first woman to oversee the banking system's work in Texas, northern Louisiana and southern New Mexico.Driving the news: Lorie Logan hosted a virtual event on Wednesday, eight days since her start date, to talk about her background and share her vision for the Dallas Fed.Why it matters: The 1,300-employee Dallas Fed oversees the Federal Reserve Bank's 11th District, researches economic trends to influence national monetary policy, tracks banking conditions and ensures that there is a reliable supply of cash in the region.The Dallas Fed's research touches on...
Zelensky says Russian forces using Zaporizhzhia plant as "nuclear weapon"
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said during an ABC News interview shared Sunday that Russia's occupying forces were using Europe's largest nuclear power plant as a "weapon." What he's saying: Zelensky said in the interview airing Monday that the threat of Russian forces occupying the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station in southeastern...
What tech competition means to the Beltway
The word "competition" has a different meaning in Washington and other centers of regulation around the globe than it does in Silicon Valley. How it works: The same actions that industry leaders see as part of the natural process of business competition — acquiring startups, keeping customers inside their existing ecosystems and trying to dominate new platforms — sound alarm bells to regulators and legislators.
