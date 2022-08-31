ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft

The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
Axios

U.S. adds solid 315,000 jobs in August

America had another month of solid job gains: The economy added 315,000 jobs in August, while the unemployment rate ticked up to 3.7% as more workers entered the labor force, the government said on Friday. Why it matters: Employers continue to hire workers at a robust pace, even as the...
Axios

China's tech hub Shenzhen goes into COVID lockdown

Citywide COVID-19 testing sent Chinese tech powerhouse Shenzhen into lockdown Saturday, Reuters reports. Driving the news: China is battling COVID-19 outbreaks in urban centers across multiple cities, forcing lockdowns of schools and transportation. The big picture: Six districts within Shenzen will remain in lockdown for seven days as they are...
Axios

G7 countries back plan to cap price of Russian oil

The finance ministers of the G7 agreed on Friday to move forward with a plan to put a price cap on purchases of Russian oil and petroleum products over the country's invasion of Ukraine. Why it matters: The ministers said the cap, proposed by G7 leaders back in June, is...
Axios

Cloudflare drops service for harassment site Kiwi Farms

Web infrastructure and security services provider Cloudflare announced Saturday it was immediately blocking the Kiwi Farms site known for organizing the harassment and targeting of transgender people. Driving the news: In the face of an activist campaign pressing the company to stop providing services to Kiwi Farms, Cloudflare had seemed...
Axios

FTC loses bid to block Illumina's $7 billion buyout of Grail

Genetic testing company Illumina on Thursday prevailed over the Federal Trade Commission in an administrative court trial over its $7.1 billion acquisition of Grail, a Menlo Park, Calif.-based developer of liquid biopsies for early cancer detection. Illumina had founded Grail, but spun it off in 2017. Why it matters: This...
Axios

U.S. ambassador to Russia leaves Moscow, will retire

The U.S. ambassador to Russia, John Sullivan, has left his post and will retire, the U.S. Embassy in Moscow announced on Sunday. Why it matters: The news came as an abrupt surprise as Sullivan, who has served in the role since 2019, had given no prior public indication of planning to depart from his position.
Axios

Judge unseals detailed inventory from Mar-a-Lago search

A federal judge on Friday unsealed a detailed inventory of the items seized during the FBI's execution of a search warrant at former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence. It includes dozens of empty folders with "classified" banners. Why it matters: The inventory, unsealed by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, a Trump...
Axios

State legislatures see record number of first-generation immigrants

A record number of first-generation Americans are serving in state legislatures across the country, motivated in part by the anti-immigrant rhetoric and the policies of the Trump years. Why it matters: First-generation Americans comprise 10% of the voting population in the U.S. They are among the fastest-growing portions of the...
Axios Dallas

The Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas gets a new leader

The new president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas has become the first woman to oversee the banking system's work in Texas, northern Louisiana and southern New Mexico.Driving the news: Lorie Logan hosted a virtual event on Wednesday, eight days since her start date, to talk about her background and share her vision for the Dallas Fed.Why it matters: The 1,300-employee Dallas Fed oversees the Federal Reserve Bank's 11th District, researches economic trends to influence national monetary policy, tracks banking conditions and ensures that there is a reliable supply of cash in the region.The Dallas Fed's research touches on...
Axios

Zelensky says Russian forces using Zaporizhzhia plant as "nuclear weapon"

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said during an ABC News interview shared Sunday that Russia's occupying forces were using Europe's largest nuclear power plant as a "weapon." What he's saying: Zelensky said in the interview airing Monday that the threat of Russian forces occupying the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station in southeastern...
Axios

What tech competition means to the Beltway

The word "competition" has a different meaning in Washington and other centers of regulation around the globe than it does in Silicon Valley. How it works: The same actions that industry leaders see as part of the natural process of business competition — acquiring startups, keeping customers inside their existing ecosystems and trying to dominate new platforms — sound alarm bells to regulators and legislators.
Axios

Axios

