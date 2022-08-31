The new president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas has become the first woman to oversee the banking system's work in Texas, northern Louisiana and southern New Mexico.Driving the news: Lorie Logan hosted a virtual event on Wednesday, eight days since her start date, to talk about her background and share her vision for the Dallas Fed.Why it matters: The 1,300-employee Dallas Fed oversees the Federal Reserve Bank's 11th District, researches economic trends to influence national monetary policy, tracks banking conditions and ensures that there is a reliable supply of cash in the region.The Dallas Fed's research touches on...

