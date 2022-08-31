ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pickup truck crashes into Sacramento County house, killing someone inside, CHP says

By Michael McGough
 4 days ago

A pickup truck smashed through a house Wednesday morning in Antelope, killing someone inside the home, authorities said.

The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District and California Highway Patrol responded shortly to the scene in the 8500 block of Zachis Way, Metro Fire said in social media posts shortly after 10 a.m.

“A person in the house suffered fatal injuries,” CHP North Sacramento spokesman Officer Justin Fetterly said.

Kenneth Arthur Beaty, 57, of Antelope was the man in the house who suffered fatal injuries, according to the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office.

The involved vehicle, which a photo posted by Metro Fire showed to be a large white pickup truck, appeared to have been involved in a previous collision before crashing into the residence, according to Fetterly.

“The driver was trying to start the car, and the rest of it’s under investigation,” he said. “Somehow it ended up in the house.”

One other person was injured, Metro Fire spokesman Capt. Parker Wilbourn said. The injured person may have been the driver, Fetterly said.

A photo posted by Metro Fire showed a white pickup truck emerging from the side wall of a house. The photo also showed extrication tools on the front lawn, which Wilbourn said were used to gain access to the crash scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the CHP.

The Bee’s Rosalio Ahumada contributed to this story.

