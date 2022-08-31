ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
wnewsj.com

Just tillin’ time ‘til Corn Fest

WILMINGTON — The traditional prelude to the upcoming Clinton County Corn Festival — the Annual Tractor Drive — paraded through Wilmington Sunday featuring tractors old and new. The procession left Mayer Farm Equipment in Jeffersonville at 10 a.m. Sunday and — despite a detour — made its...
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Short tops locals at Running Warrior Invitational

LEBANON — Wilmington’s Cooper Short was 17th out of 258 runners Saturday in the Running Warrior Invitational middle school cross country race. Short ran a course record 12:32.5 to earn the top finish among county runners. East Clinton also attended the meet, which for the junior high student-athletes...
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Temperance and women’s rights

Editor’s Note: In a recent “Pursuing Our Past” monthly column by Clinton County History Center volunteer Beth Mitchell — about the local Women’s Christian Temperance Union — she asked readers, “Were any of your ancestors involved in this early movement for women’s rights?” Local historian Melinda Danenbergs has written the below column.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

WHS, EC runners battle tough field, elements at Lebanon

LEBANON — East Clinton and Wilmington participated Saturday in the Warrior Running Invitational sponsored by Buckeye Running Co. The competition was fierce on all sides, plus weather played a factor. “Rain, heavy at times, thunder and lightning plagued the event,” EC coach Josh Simmons said. “It was a day...
LEBANON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waynesville, OH
County
Clinton County, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Wilmington, OH
Government
City
Sugar Grove, OH
Clinton County, OH
Government
City
Wilmington, OH
City
Nashville, OH
City
Martinsville, OH
wnewsj.com

Mellinger leads Wilmington JV over Massie at Elks

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington High School reserve boys golf team defeated Clinton-Massie in a close match 189 to 197 Thursday on the front nine at the Elks 797 Golf Course. Landon Mellinger of WHS was the match medalist with a 40. For Clinton-Massie, Quinton Smith had a 48, Cam...
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Dixon bests Blackburn, Quakers lance Knights 52-27

BUENA VISTA, Va. – Led by record-setting quarterback Adam Dixon and a relentless defense, the Wilmington College football team routed Southern Virginia University 52-27 in the season-opener Thursday evening. The win for the Fightin’ Quakers avenges a 41-34 overtime loss at WC to begin the 2021 fall season.
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Week 3 Final: Mt. Healthy 13, Wilmington 10

CINCINNATI — On a night when the defense shined and Mt. Healthy committed 15 penalties, Wilmington couldn’t overcome its own miscues in a 13-10 loss to the Owls Friday night. Mt. Healthy had just 181 yards total offense but Wilmington could muster just 137 of its own. The...
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Plan to attend Farm Science Review ‘22

September is here, and that means it is time for the Ohio State University Farm Science Review. This monumental event — sponsored by The Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences (CFAES) — takes place Sept. 20-22 at the Molly Caren Agricultural Center, 135 State Route 38 NE, in London, Ohio.
LONDON, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Iris Dement
wnewsj.com

WC volleyball drops pair at MSJ tournament

CINCINNATI — The Wilmington College volleyball team dropped a pair of straight-set contests to close out the 2022 Charlie Wrublewski Invitational Saturday afternoon. The Fightin’ Quakers dropped the first match to Wittenberg University 25-15, 25-12, 25-13 and the second to host Mount St. Joseph University 25-10, 25-17, 25-17. In the loss to Wittenberg, which is receiving votes to be ranked in the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Top 25 Poll, the Fightin’ Quakers were held to a negative attack percentage. Joy Bebe had five kills, Sofia Thomas had four kills and two block assists while Blake O’Brien tallied 10 digs.
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Week 3 Final: Hillsboro 41 East Clinton 27

HILLSBORO — After an 0-2 start, the Hillsboro Indians were able to ring the victory bell Friday night at Richards Memorial Field following a 41-27 victory over visiting East Clinton. It also was the first victory for Indians head coach Nathan Horne, the son of former long-time Hillsboro and...
HILLSBORO, OH
wnewsj.com

Week 3 Final: Waynesville 45 Blanchester 0

WAYNESVILLE — Waynesville racked up 31 first half points on its way to blanking Blanchester 45-0 Friday. Most of them came in a 6:35 stretch of the first and second quarters when the Spartans (2-1) built a 24-0. Waynesville dented the scoreboard on its second drive when Matt Wilkerson...
WAYNESVILLE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Gospel Music#Catholic Charities#Upcoming#Cape May Drive#The Clinton County Cvb#The General Denver
wnewsj.com

Second half dooms WC men in opening loss

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington College men’s soccer conceded two goals in the second half and fell to DePauw University 3-1 in the season opener at Townsend Field Thursday evening. The Fightin’ Quakers offense showed a high level of energy and skill in the first half. Andre Hagborg and...
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Tennis 10: Massie stays undefeated with 4-0 win

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — The beat goes on for the Clinton-Massie tennis team. The Falcons handed East Clinton a 4-0 loss Thursday in SBAAC crossover action on the CM courts. The Falcons are 10-0 this season. East Clinton is 3-4 on the year. Massie coach Julie Kirby said the first...
CLINTON, OH
wnewsj.com

EC volleyball avenges lone 2021 regular season loss

LEES CREEK — Avenging last season’s only regular season defeat, East Clinton defeated Miami Trace 3-1 Saturday in a non-league volleyball match at the EC gym. “This was a game the girls were looking forward to,” EC coach Sarah Sodini said. “It was a good home opener and a great team win. Everyone contributed.”
LEES CREEK, OH
wnewsj.com

EC freshman volleyball wins over Eastern

LEES CREEK — The East Clinton freshman volleyball team defeated Eastern 25-20, 25-15 Thursday night. Kaylin Childers and Colie Murarescu combined for 21 service points. Childers had five aces, five good passes, two kills and an assist. Murarescu finished with four aces, five good passes, three digs, two kills and two blocks.
SABINA, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Recycling
wnewsj.com

Falcons stay unbeaten with 2-1 triumph over Lions

The Clinton-Massie boys soccer team remained unbeaten with a 2-1 win Thursday over New Richmond. Massie is 2-0-3 in all matches and 1-0-2 in the SBAAC American Division. Batavia leads the division at 3-0. New Richmond is 2-3 overall, 0-3 against league rivals. Carter Amstutz and Rich Federle had goals...
NEW RICHMOND, OH
wnewsj.com

Wildcats clip Falcons in crossover volleyball

ADAMS TOWNSHIP-In a crossover volleyball match, Williamsburg defeated Clinton-Massie 21-25, 25-16, 12-25, 19-25 Thursday night at the Lebanon Road gym. The Falcons are 0-4 on the season while the Wildcats move to 7-2. Kinsey Beam had six kills, three aces, 11 digs and a block. Laila Davis had six kills,...
WILLIAMSBURG, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy