Read full article on original website
Related
wnewsj.com
Just tillin’ time ‘til Corn Fest
WILMINGTON — The traditional prelude to the upcoming Clinton County Corn Festival — the Annual Tractor Drive — paraded through Wilmington Sunday featuring tractors old and new. The procession left Mayer Farm Equipment in Jeffersonville at 10 a.m. Sunday and — despite a detour — made its...
wnewsj.com
Short tops locals at Running Warrior Invitational
LEBANON — Wilmington’s Cooper Short was 17th out of 258 runners Saturday in the Running Warrior Invitational middle school cross country race. Short ran a course record 12:32.5 to earn the top finish among county runners. East Clinton also attended the meet, which for the junior high student-athletes...
wnewsj.com
Temperance and women’s rights
Editor’s Note: In a recent “Pursuing Our Past” monthly column by Clinton County History Center volunteer Beth Mitchell — about the local Women’s Christian Temperance Union — she asked readers, “Were any of your ancestors involved in this early movement for women’s rights?” Local historian Melinda Danenbergs has written the below column.
wnewsj.com
WHS, EC runners battle tough field, elements at Lebanon
LEBANON — East Clinton and Wilmington participated Saturday in the Warrior Running Invitational sponsored by Buckeye Running Co. The competition was fierce on all sides, plus weather played a factor. “Rain, heavy at times, thunder and lightning plagued the event,” EC coach Josh Simmons said. “It was a day...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wnewsj.com
Mellinger leads Wilmington JV over Massie at Elks
WILMINGTON — The Wilmington High School reserve boys golf team defeated Clinton-Massie in a close match 189 to 197 Thursday on the front nine at the Elks 797 Golf Course. Landon Mellinger of WHS was the match medalist with a 40. For Clinton-Massie, Quinton Smith had a 48, Cam...
wnewsj.com
Dixon bests Blackburn, Quakers lance Knights 52-27
BUENA VISTA, Va. – Led by record-setting quarterback Adam Dixon and a relentless defense, the Wilmington College football team routed Southern Virginia University 52-27 in the season-opener Thursday evening. The win for the Fightin’ Quakers avenges a 41-34 overtime loss at WC to begin the 2021 fall season.
wnewsj.com
Week 3 Final: Mt. Healthy 13, Wilmington 10
CINCINNATI — On a night when the defense shined and Mt. Healthy committed 15 penalties, Wilmington couldn’t overcome its own miscues in a 13-10 loss to the Owls Friday night. Mt. Healthy had just 181 yards total offense but Wilmington could muster just 137 of its own. The...
wnewsj.com
Plan to attend Farm Science Review ‘22
September is here, and that means it is time for the Ohio State University Farm Science Review. This monumental event — sponsored by The Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences (CFAES) — takes place Sept. 20-22 at the Molly Caren Agricultural Center, 135 State Route 38 NE, in London, Ohio.
RELATED PEOPLE
wnewsj.com
WC volleyball drops pair at MSJ tournament
CINCINNATI — The Wilmington College volleyball team dropped a pair of straight-set contests to close out the 2022 Charlie Wrublewski Invitational Saturday afternoon. The Fightin’ Quakers dropped the first match to Wittenberg University 25-15, 25-12, 25-13 and the second to host Mount St. Joseph University 25-10, 25-17, 25-17. In the loss to Wittenberg, which is receiving votes to be ranked in the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Top 25 Poll, the Fightin’ Quakers were held to a negative attack percentage. Joy Bebe had five kills, Sofia Thomas had four kills and two block assists while Blake O’Brien tallied 10 digs.
wnewsj.com
Week 3 Final: Hillsboro 41 East Clinton 27
HILLSBORO — After an 0-2 start, the Hillsboro Indians were able to ring the victory bell Friday night at Richards Memorial Field following a 41-27 victory over visiting East Clinton. It also was the first victory for Indians head coach Nathan Horne, the son of former long-time Hillsboro and...
wnewsj.com
Week 3 Final: Waynesville 45 Blanchester 0
WAYNESVILLE — Waynesville racked up 31 first half points on its way to blanking Blanchester 45-0 Friday. Most of them came in a 6:35 stretch of the first and second quarters when the Spartans (2-1) built a 24-0. Waynesville dented the scoreboard on its second drive when Matt Wilkerson...
wnewsj.com
City shifting administrator job; more transparency eyed for city’s funding of nonprofits
WILMINGTON — Shining a light on grants for nonprofits and a change in a city leadership role were the discussion points at Thursday’s Wilmington City Council meeting. Council held the first reading of an ordinance eliminating and changing city positions. Among these moves are eliminating the city administrator...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wnewsj.com
Second half dooms WC men in opening loss
WILMINGTON — The Wilmington College men’s soccer conceded two goals in the second half and fell to DePauw University 3-1 in the season opener at Townsend Field Thursday evening. The Fightin’ Quakers offense showed a high level of energy and skill in the first half. Andre Hagborg and...
wnewsj.com
Tennis 10: Massie stays undefeated with 4-0 win
ADAMS TOWNSHIP — The beat goes on for the Clinton-Massie tennis team. The Falcons handed East Clinton a 4-0 loss Thursday in SBAAC crossover action on the CM courts. The Falcons are 10-0 this season. East Clinton is 3-4 on the year. Massie coach Julie Kirby said the first...
wnewsj.com
EC volleyball avenges lone 2021 regular season loss
LEES CREEK — Avenging last season’s only regular season defeat, East Clinton defeated Miami Trace 3-1 Saturday in a non-league volleyball match at the EC gym. “This was a game the girls were looking forward to,” EC coach Sarah Sodini said. “It was a good home opener and a great team win. Everyone contributed.”
wnewsj.com
EC freshman volleyball wins over Eastern
LEES CREEK — The East Clinton freshman volleyball team defeated Eastern 25-20, 25-15 Thursday night. Kaylin Childers and Colie Murarescu combined for 21 service points. Childers had five aces, five good passes, two kills and an assist. Murarescu finished with four aces, five good passes, three digs, two kills and two blocks.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wnewsj.com
Falcons stay unbeaten with 2-1 triumph over Lions
The Clinton-Massie boys soccer team remained unbeaten with a 2-1 win Thursday over New Richmond. Massie is 2-0-3 in all matches and 1-0-2 in the SBAAC American Division. Batavia leads the division at 3-0. New Richmond is 2-3 overall, 0-3 against league rivals. Carter Amstutz and Rich Federle had goals...
wnewsj.com
Wildcats clip Falcons in crossover volleyball
ADAMS TOWNSHIP-In a crossover volleyball match, Williamsburg defeated Clinton-Massie 21-25, 25-16, 12-25, 19-25 Thursday night at the Lebanon Road gym. The Falcons are 0-4 on the season while the Wildcats move to 7-2. Kinsey Beam had six kills, three aces, 11 digs and a block. Laila Davis had six kills,...
Comments / 0