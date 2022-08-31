ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedro-woolley, WA

Northern State Hospital event 'captivated' attendees

By VINCE RICHARDSON @goskagit
Skagit Valley Herald
Skagit Valley Herald
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00lCQ7_0hcp6jnL00

SEDRO-WOOLLEY — A first-of-its-kind event to share the history of Northern State Hospital not only went well, it proved to be different than what organizers expected.

“We really didn’t think people would come and spend the day, but they did,” said Ann Skupniewitz-Maroney, the Skagit County Historical Museum office director and the event’s coordinator. “We didn’t get as many oral histories as we thought we would because people were just so captivated by the people speaking.”

Comments / 0

Related
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Executive director of Carl Maxey Center killed in Puget Sound seaplane crash

SPOKANE, Wash. — Sandy Williams, a civil rights activist and executive director of the Carl Maxey Center, was lost in the floatplane crash on the Puget Sound on Sunday. Williams was a community organizer, filmmaker, and entrepreneur with a decades-long background focusing on discrimination, equity, and social justice. She was also the publisher and editor of THE BLACK LENS, the...
SPOKANE, WA
Outsider.com

Thresher Shark Washed Ashore in Washington Leads To Learning Opportunity for Community

A large thresher shark washed up on the shore of Long Beach Peninsula in Pacific County in Washington State, and the Seaside Aquarium took it as an opportunity to educate the community. Aquarium personnel initially responded to calls about the stranded thresher in order to potentially save it, but the shark died shortly after they arrived. It weighed between 300 and 365 pounds and was somewhere in the ballpark of 12 feet long.
PACIFIC COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Health
City
Sedro-woolley, WA
KING 5

Plane that crashed near Whidbey Island has long history in the skies over Washington

SEATTLE — The floatplane that crashed into Puget Sound on Sept. 4 has a long history in the skies over western Washington, and so does the Renton company that owns it. The de Havilland DHC-3 Otter floatplane that crashed near Whidbey Island, killing at least one person, was built in 1967. Despite its age, former NTSB senior Air Safety Investigator Gregory Feith said that doesn't necessarily mean the plane was not safe.
RENTON, WA
kpug1170.com

Three people killed in separate car accidents on Highway 20

SEDRO-WOOLLEY, Wash. – Three people were killed in separate car accidents within a 24-hour span on the same road in Skagit County late last week. The Washington State Patrol said that around 12:30 a.m. Friday, September 2nd, a car travelling on SR 20 rear-ended another car in Sedro-Woolley. The...
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

All 10 victims identified in deadly floatplane crash into Puget Sound

The U.S. Coast Guard has released the names of all 10 people who are presumed dead after a floatplane crashed off Whidbey Island on Sunday. The pilot was Jason Winter. The passengers have been identified as Patricia Hicks, Sandra Williams, Lauren Hilty, Ross Mickel, Remy Mickel – a child - Luke Ludwig, Rebecca Ludwig, Joanne Mera and Gabrielle Hanna.
SPOKANE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northern State Hospital#Healthcare Construction#Medical Services#Construction Maintenance#General Health
q13fox.com

WSP pulls school buses out of fleets in annual inspection

SEATTLE - Washington State Patrol inspects school buses in every school district in Washington annually before the school year, and FOX 13 pulled the bus inspection recap reports for the 10 largest school districts in Western Washington. This bus inspection is like a school exam that is strictly pass/fail. It's...
WASHINGTON STATE
PLANetizen

Washington State Moving Ahead With Complete Streets

Ryan Packer reports for The Urbanist on the details of the Move Ahead Washington law, also known as SB 5974, approved by the Seattle Legislature in March 2022. As explained by Packer, Move Ahead Washington is ambitious in its scope, requiring the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) to “identify gaps that exist in pedestrian or bike networks, and work with local jurisdictions to fill them” for every state transportation project that started design after July 1 of this year with a cost of over $500,000.
WASHINGTON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
104.3 WOW Country

We Knew Washington Was Weird, But Not THIS Weird

From Idaho to Utah, California to Wyoming, the Pacific Northwest is a hamlet of bizarre laws, customs, and quirks. Need some examples? We thought you'd never ask!. Extra cheese all day, please, but hold the onions after dark! Tamarack, Idaho, says it's illegal to buy onions after sunset without a permit. We've heard Utah has a pretty dry sense of humor, but this law is no laughing matter to those of us who imbibe! You can only purchase two liters of hootch a time in Utah. And Cali's no slouch when it comes to whacky laws of its own. Carmel, a city in the Garden State, outlawed women from wearing high heels! As for Wyoming, aka Idaho's crazy aunt, it's illegal to make whoopie in a freezer.
WASHINGTON STATE
livingsnoqualmie.com

Final Update: All Lanes Blocked on SR 18 at Tiger Mountain State Forest

Final Update 7:00 pm: State Route 18 is finally clear and open. _____________________________________________________________________________. Update 3:45 pm: State Route 18 is still closed. The Washington State Patrol reports the clean-up has been a VERY difficult one. On September 3rd at 7:08 am, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) reported a...
WASHINGTON STATE
Skagit Valley Herald

Skagit Valley Herald

Mt. Vernon, WA
3K+
Followers
110
Post
535K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Skagit Valley Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy