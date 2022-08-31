Northern State Hospital event 'captivated' attendees

SEDRO-WOOLLEY — A first-of-its-kind event to share the history of Northern State Hospital not only went well, it proved to be different than what organizers expected.

“We really didn’t think people would come and spend the day, but they did,” said Ann Skupniewitz-Maroney, the Skagit County Historical Museum office director and the event’s coordinator. “We didn’t get as many oral histories as we thought we would because people were just so captivated by the people speaking.”