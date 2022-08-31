ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
scitechdaily.com

A Popular Drug Increases Alzheimer’s-Associated Plaques

An innovative strategy to lessen the plaques was also found in the study. The oral administration of rapamycin to an Alzheimer’s disease mouse model induces an increase in beta (β)-amyloid protein plaques, according to researchers from The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio (UT Health San Antonio). β-amyloid buildup is a hallmark of Alzheimer’s disease.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
technologynetworks.com

Vitamin D Supplements' Link to Depression Investigated in New Meta-Analysis

An extensive meta-analysis suggests that vitamin D supplementation may alleviate depressive symptoms in adults with depression. Conducted by an international team of researchers, the meta-analysis includes dozens of studies from around the world. Depressive symptoms cause a significant disease burden worldwide. The therapeutic efficacy of current antidepressants is often insufficient,...
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Trial suggests metformin effective at reducing odds of serious outcomes for COVID-19 patients seeking early treatment

In work published in the New England Journal of Medicine, researchers—led by the University of Minnesota Medical School and School of Public Health—have found that metformin, a commonly prescribed diabetes medication lowers the odds of emergency department visits, hospitalizations, or death due to COVID-19 by over 40 percent—and over 50 percent if prescribed early in onset of symptoms. The study also found no positive effect from treatment with either ivermectin or low-dose fluvoxamine.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

Scientists Gave Young Mice The Blood of Old Mice. Then Things Got Weird

The elixir of life remains the stuff of legend, but aging the young before their time may not be as far-fetched. In a new experiment, young mice briefly experienced signs of old age when scientists infused them with the blood of older mice. A similar aging effect occurred when human cells were immersed in the plasma of older individuals. The young mice – aged three months and all male – were given a blood transfusion from an older mouse, aged 22-24 months. The younger mice were then tested for muscle strength to see whether the old blood created the effect of tissue...
SCIENCE
PsyPost

High‐dose Vitamin B6 supplementation can reduce anxiety, according to new research

High doses of Vitamin B6 might help to reduce anxiety, according to the results of a new double-blind placebo-controlled study published in Human Psychopharmacology: Clinical and Experimental. The research provides preliminary evidence that B6 supplementation can produce behavioral outcomes by boosting inhibitory neurotransmitters in the brain. Vitamin B6 is a...
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Vitamin D supplementation may aid new-onset pediatric type 1 diabetes

High-dose vitamin D supplementation in pediatric patients with new-onset type 1 diabetes may reduce complications, according to a study published online Aug. 18 in Frontiers in Endocrinology. Benjamin Udoka Nwosu, M.D., from the Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell in New Hyde Park, New York, randomly assigned 36 children and...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
natureworldnews.com

Rapamycin Drug Used in Cancer Therapy Found to Increase Human Lifespan [Study]

Aging has been one of the mysteries amongst members of the scientific community for many years; although some living organisms are biologically immortal, a number of animals like humans are not. Defined as the as the process of cellular or molecular damaging over time, biological aging is an imminent evolutionary...
CANCER
psychologytoday.com

AI Predicts Alzheimer’s Disease from a Single Brain Scan

Alzheimer’s disease (AD) is the most common type of dementia and a progressive neurodegenerative disease that destroys brain cells over time. A new study shows how artificial intelligence (AI) machine learning can be used in the development of a biomarker based on a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scan for Alzheimer’s disease.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

New drug candidate developed to treat type 2 diabetes

A team of researchers from Helmholtz Munich, the German Center for Diabetes Research (DZD) and Novo Nordisk have developed a new hormone combination for the future treatment of type 2 diabetes. The scientists have combined the blood sugar-reducing effects of the drugs tesaglitazar and GLP-1 (Glucagon-like peptide-1) in a new and highly effective drug. The advantage is that, by combining tesaglitazar with GLP-1, the tesaglitazar only enters tissue that contains GLP-1 receptors. This reduces the adverse effects of tesaglitazar while increasing the effects on sugar metabolism. The new drug has already been successfully tested in animal studies. The findings were published in Nature Metabolism.
SCIENCE
Matthew C. Woodruff

Kratom is legal and will get you high, but may not be safe.

Kratom Leaves and Powdered.(addameer.info) You may not have heard of Kratom, I hadn’t before I researched this article, but a 2020 National Survey on Drug Use and Health estimates that 2.1 million people in the U.S. use it. Kratom is a plain-looking evergreen tree originating from Southeast Asia. It’s used as a stimulant in lower doses and a sedative and painkiller in higher doses. Kratom leaves can be chewed, and dry kratom can be swallowed or brewed. Kratom extract can be used to make a liquid product. The liquid form is often marketed as a treatment for muscle pain, or to suppress appetite and stop cramps and diarrhea. Kratom is also sold as a treatment for panic attacks.
technologynetworks.com

A Single Dose of Alcohol Can Permanently Alter the Neuronal Mitochrondria

A research team from the University of Cologne and the Universities of Mannheim and Heidelberg has found that even the single administration of alcohol permanently alters the morphology of neurons. In particular, the structure of the synapses as well as the dynamics of mitochondria – the powerhouses of the cell – are influenced by alcohol. Using the genetic model system of the fruit fly Drosophila melanogaster, Professor Dr Henrike Scholz and her team members Michèle Tegtmeier und Michael Berger showed that changes in the migration of mitochondria in the synapses reduce the rewarding effect of alcohol. These results suggest that even a single consumption event can lay the foundation for alcohol addiction. The study ‘Single-dose ethanol intoxication causes acute and lasting neuronal changes in the brain’ has appeared in PNAS (Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences).
neurologylive.com

Distinguishing Characteristics Identified Between Dementia With Lewy Bodies and Early-Onset Alzheimer Disease

More than 60% of patients with early-onset dementia with Lewy bodies had a least 3 of the 5 identified factors at first clinic visit, compared with fewer than 20% of those with early-onset Alzheimer disease. For patients with early-onset dementia of an undifferentiated etiology, new research identified characteristics that may...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
nextbigfuture.com

Taking Rapamycin as a Young Adult Provides Antiaging Benefits

A research group at the Max Planck Institute for Biology of Aging in Cologne, Germany, has now shown in laboratory animals that brief exposure to rapamycin has the same positive effects as lifelong treatment opening new doors for a potential application in humans. Rapamycin, known for its positive effects on...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Medical News Today

What is scopophobia?

Scopophobia is a type of specific phobia. People with scopophobia have an excessive fear of being watched or stared at. Anxiety disorders are the most common form of mental illness. Of people with an anxiety disorder, 19.3 million of them have a specific phobia. Scopophobia is one example of a specific phobia.
MENTAL HEALTH

