Officers exchange fire with suspect inside Concord Mills Mall, police say. 1 critically injured, 2 others in custody.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Considerable cloudiness. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville Wednesday. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Wednesday's outlook. The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.

STATESVILLE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO