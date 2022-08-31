Officers exchange fire with suspect inside Concord Mills Mall, police say. 1 critically injured, 2 others in custody.

Read full article on original website
Police ID man shot by officers at Concord Mills Mall, release 911 tapes
A suspect in the officer-involved Concord Mills Mall shooting Aug. 31 died over the weekend due to his injuries, police said. Concord Police Chief Gary Gacek made this statement regarding the death of Dominic Jeter:. Your browser does not support the audio element. “The suspect who we now know fired...
Bring them justice: Allison thinks arrests in 30-year-old double slaying will give hope to other families
It has taken nearly 30 years for the families affected by a 1992 double slaying and robbery to get close to receiving justice as a pair of arrests was recently made. Doris Allison, the sister of one of the victims, Willie Gene Allison, is grateful but hopes other families connected to unsolved crimes don’t have to wait as long as she and her family have.
Officer honored for saving children from burning home in Hickory
A Hickory police officer was honored Tuesday for saving two children from a burning home in May. On May 1 at around 2:30 a.m., Dylan Cornett said he was driving his patrol car down First Avenue SW near a Save More convenience store. That’s when he noticed a small fire.
Iredell sheriff: Teacher charged with violating non-contact order in statutory rape case
An Iredell-Statesville Schools teacher, arrested in August on statutory rape and other charges, is now charged with seeing the victim at her home in violation of her court-ordered bond restrictions, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell. Elizabeth Suzanne Bailey, 36, of Bluffton Court, Statesville, was arrested on nine counts of felony...
NC artist painted controversial portrait of Queen Elizabeth. He was the only American artist granted a sitting with the queen at the time.
This story originally appeared in the Journal in 2007. In 1972, a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II painted by a Winston-Salem artist created quite a stir when it was unveiled in London. The nearly 7-foot by 7-foot painting of the queen in an informal setting shows a woman in a...
Iredell County Public Library announces September schedule
The Iredell County Public Library has a number of events planned for September where the public can learn North Carolina history, hear some poetry, or just practice their coloring skills. The events featured below are just some of the highlighted events for the next month. Registration is required for all...
Statesville neighbors: Obituaries for September 9
Read through the obituaries published today in Statesville Record and Landmark . (7) updates to this series since Updated 3 min ago.
Low country boil raises $1,125 for Boys and Girls Club of the Piedmont
For more photos from the low country boil fundraiser, please see page A5 or online at www.statesville.com and Facebook. Red Buffalo Brewing Co. in downtown Statesville hosted a special event Sunday to raise money for a local organization. The low country boil raised $1,125 for the Boys and Girls Club...
Mooresville business to celebrate 123rd anniversary
D.E. Turner and Company Hardware, 111 N. Main Street, Mooresville, which has been serving Mooresville since 1899, will be celebrating 123 years of serving the community with a reception on Sept. 10 from noon to 2 p.m. During the event, congratulate Jack Moore for his 76 years of working at...
Home prices on the rise in Iredell as reappraisal process continues
Iredell County continues to grow and the prices of homes continue to rise. During a request from Tax Assessor Fran Elliott at the Iredell County Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday, she said the county was growing with the median sales price of homes on the rise. According to multiple listing services data, the median price rose from roughly $265,000 in 2019 to $389,000 in the third quarter of the 2022 fiscal year. She said building permit requests have doubled over the past seven years as well.
Fourth Creek Rotary donates to Salvation Army, honors one of its own
The Fourth Creek Rotary Club, at its weekly meeting Wednesday, heard about the needs and community support of the Statesville Police Department, honored one its own and presented a donation to the Salvation Army. Statesville Police Chief David Onley spoke to the club members about the needs of the city...
The ultimate garage & estate sale guide for this weekend
Don't miss the great deals at these yard and estate sales around Statesville.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 9, 2022 in Statesville, NC
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Unbeaten South Iredell set to battle No. 1 East Forsyth
Iredell County’s two remaining unbeaten teams are the only ones in action tonight. South Iredell and Lake Norman both hit the road looking to get to 4-0. The taller order to get there belongs to the Vikings (3-0). They visit Kernersville to face East Forsyth (2-0), the No. 1 team in the state—regardless of classification—according to MaxPreps.
Sep. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Considerable cloudiness. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville Wednesday. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Wednesday's outlook. The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.
BOYS SOCCER: North Iredell rallies to beat Carson
CHINA GROVE—Isaias Hernandez scored two goals as North Iredell came from behind to upend Carson 4-3 in Wednesday night’s nonconference game. William Bush and Jerick Moreno added one goal apiece for the Raiders. Moreno also picked up one assist. The teams were tied at 1-1 at halftime. The...
Thursday's Scores
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/. For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..
Doctors clear Wake Forest QB Sam Hartman to play. He missed season opener but could play against Vanderbilt on Saturday.
Quarterback Sam Hartman has been cleared to play again for No. 23-ranked Wake Forest. Hartman, who has been out since Aug. 10 after undergoing a surgery for a non-football injury, was cleared to play by team doctors. He’s gotten the OK to practice and could play on Saturday when the Demon Deacons face Vanderbilt in a noon game.
Fleetwood Mac tribute band to perform Saturday in Taylorsville
The public is invited to enjoy a free concert featuring Landslide — A Tribute To Fleetwood Mac on Saturday from 7-9 p.m. on the Rotary Performance Stage at the Alexander County Courthouse Park, 101 W. Main Ave. in Taylorsville. The performance is sponsored by Alexander County Government. Paying homage...
Sports scheduling topic at I-SS board meeting
The Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education noted their intentions to review operational policies that currently require in-county schools to schedule each other in sports at Tuesday night’s board meeting. Added to the agenda by Doug Knight, he told the board he had been asked about scheduling by a parent...
