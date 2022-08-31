Read full article on original website
fox5dc.com
Woman killed, man injured in domestic-related shooting in Fairfax County
MOUNT VERNON, Va. - A woman is dead, and a man is hurt, after a deadly domestic-related shooting in Fairfax County, police say. According to Fairfax County Police, officers responded to the incident Sunday morning in the 7000 block of Central Park Circle in Mount Vernon. Police say at the...
fox5dc.com
People across the DMV enjoy the 'last hoorah' of the summer
WASHINGTON - "This is my first time out in DC," said Ashley Suda. She's in town from Chicago visiting a friend and a paddle boat right on the Tidal Basin is a must. "Sightseeing, seeing the monuments, it's been really fun," said Trisha Madura. While the ladies are checking off...
fox5dc.com
Committee votes on mobile sports betting in Maryland
LANDOVER, Md. - Gamblers in Maryland are one step closer to finally finding out when they'll be able to use their phones to place bets. As the Maryland law was written, the sports wagering review board has to finalize the application process for mobile and brick-and-mortar sportsbooks. It took a...
fox5dc.com
DC police believe gunman in targeted Southeast murder may have shot, killed man then walked away
WASHINGTON - A gunman shot a man multiple times then walked away leaving him to die on a residential street in Southeast, D.C., according to a preliminary investigation by police. The shooting happened just after 6:30 a.m. Friday in the 1600 block of 18th Street. Officers say the victim, a...
fox5dc.com
Sunken steamboat exposed once again after drought in Missouri River
A steamboat that sunk in the Missouri River in 1870 has been exposed again after a recent drought in South Dakota. The Missouri National Recreation Center posted on its Facebook that the vessel, North Alabama, sank after she hit a snag and ended up at the bottom of the "Mighty Mo."
