Income Tax

People across the DMV enjoy the 'last hoorah' of the summer

WASHINGTON - "This is my first time out in DC," said Ashley Suda. She's in town from Chicago visiting a friend and a paddle boat right on the Tidal Basin is a must. "Sightseeing, seeing the monuments, it's been really fun," said Trisha Madura. While the ladies are checking off...
Committee votes on mobile sports betting in Maryland

LANDOVER, Md. - Gamblers in Maryland are one step closer to finally finding out when they'll be able to use their phones to place bets. As the Maryland law was written, the sports wagering review board has to finalize the application process for mobile and brick-and-mortar sportsbooks. It took a...
Sunken steamboat exposed once again after drought in Missouri River

A steamboat that sunk in the Missouri River in 1870 has been exposed again after a recent drought in South Dakota. The Missouri National Recreation Center posted on its Facebook that the vessel, North Alabama, sank after she hit a snag and ended up at the bottom of the "Mighty Mo."
