MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three men are charged after investigators said a Memphis Police officer was "ambushed" and shot in Southwest Memphis Wednesday afternoon. MPD was dispatched to an officer shooting about 12:45 p.m. in the area of Horn Lake Road and Horn Lake Cove. Memphis Police Chief Davis said officers with the auto theft task force were investigating an area in the 40 block of nearby Otsego Drive where they said they had information about stolen cars being dropped off.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO