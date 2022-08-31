Read full article on original website
Man severely hurt after southeast Memphis shooting, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot in southeast Memphis Sunday afternoon. At approximately 1:30 PM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a shooting call in the 1600 block of South Parkway East. When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound, police said. Police also...
One critical after South Parkway shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is fighting for his life following a shooting Sunday off South Parkway East in South Memphis. Police said the man was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. There is no suspect information at this time, and it is now an active investigation. If you know anything about this […]
Man arrested in connection with the abduction of Eliza Fletcher
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police have arrested a man in connection with the abduction of Eliza Fletcher, the Memphis mother who was kidnapped while running near the University of Memphis on Friday morning. Cleotha Abston, 38, is facing especially aggravated kidnapping and tampering with evidence charges. The Memphis Police...
Memphis police: Arrest made in jogger's disappearance
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — (AP) — An arrest has been made in the abduction of a jogger in Tennessee, and though she hasn't been found, police said they believe she suffered serious injuries. The Memphis Police Department said 38-year-old Cleotha Abston has been charged with especially aggravated kidnapping and...
Cleotha Abston charged in Eliza Fletcher abduction in Memphis
UPDATE: Memphis Police have confiscated the dumpster outside Abston’s brother’s apartment complex. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have arrested a suspect in the kidnapping case of missing Memphis teacher Eliza Fletcher. Cleotha Abston, 38, has been charged with especially aggravated kidnapping and tampering with evidence, Memphis Police announced early Sunday. According to records, Abston refused to […]
Suspect charged in abduction of missing Memphis teacher, police say
Memphis police on Sunday announced the arrest of a 38-year-old man in the continued disappearance of a 34-year-old abuducted teacher.
Memphis police searching for missing 15-year-old
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) are asking for information related to the disappearance of a 15-year-old child. Since Thursday, Miracle Cooper has been missing, according to MPD. She went missing from the 800 Block of Crossfield Cove, MPD said. She was dropped off at school and did not return home after school, according to MPD.
Pedestrian dies after wreck in Whitehaven
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman has died after being struck by a car Friday night in Whitehaven. Police responded to a crash that happened around 8 PM on East Shelby Drive near Tulane Road. A woman, 49, was transported in critical condition to Regional One Hospital where she did not survive her injuries. MPD said […]
City watch issued for 3-year-old boy
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A city watch has been issued for 3-year-old Ketas Mebane by the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said that Mebane was last seen with his aunt, Antwanett "Shantai" Thompson, after leaving a family members house in the 1500 block of Cella Street. Mebane was last seen...
Burglars strike Memphis bank, walk out with duffle bag, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people are on the run after burglarizing a Memphis bank, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said the thieves shattered the glass front door of Bank of America on Summer Avenue around 12:13 a.m. on Saturday, August 20. A representative from the bank...
3 men accused in shooting, ambush of Memphis Police officer appear in court
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three men accused in the shooting of a Memphis Police officer appeared in court at 201 Poplar Friday morning. Kayvus Jones, Keyon Moore and Zancarrion Johnson are all facing multiple charges after the officer was allegedly ambushed and shot while investigating a stolen vehicle. The incident...
actionnews5.com
Court dates pushed back for suspects involved in shooting of Memphis police officer
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The three people charged in a stolen car investigation-turned-ambush appeared in Shelby County court for the first time Friday. That investigation Wednesday afternoon led to three people being hospitalized with injuries, including two Memphis police officers. The three men are each facing nine charges, with two...
Police are searching for woman reportedly kidnapped while jogging in U of M area
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a woman they said was reportedly kidnapped early Friday morning while out for a jog near the University of Memphis. The University of Memphis Police called MPD to assist about 7 a.m. Friday after receiving a missing person report for 34-year-old Eliza Fletcher, known as Liza, a Memphis mother and junior kindergarten teacher at Saint Mary's Episcopal School..
Man gets kidnapper’s gun and shoots him, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a man kidnapped at a busy Orange Mound intersection was able to fight back and shoot his abductor. The victim said he was also shot in the hand during a struggle over the suspect’s gun. It happened late Wednesday night in the 2700 block of Lamar Avenue. The victim […]
Vehicle crash on Central sends two to hospital, kills one
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a two-vehicle wreck on Central Avenue and Highland Street early Saturday morning. MPD said they found a man in critical condition around 2:30 a.m. He was rushed to Regional One Hospital, but did not survive his injuries. Police also said there were two other victims taken to the […]
Daily Helmsman
Police Search for Clues in House of Kidnapped Jogger
Law enforcement officials looked for clues at the house of a jogger who was kidnapped near the University of Memphis on Friday. Eliza Fletcher, a 34-year-old teacher at St. Mary’s Episcopal School, was abducted around 4:30 a.m. Friday morning in a parking lot while jogging near Carpenter Complex. Officials...
Three charged after police officer shot during "ambush" in southwest Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three men are charged after investigators said a Memphis Police officer was "ambushed" and shot in Southwest Memphis Wednesday afternoon. MPD was dispatched to an officer shooting about 12:45 p.m. in the area of Horn Lake Road and Horn Lake Cove. Memphis Police Chief Davis said officers with the auto theft task force were investigating an area in the 40 block of nearby Otsego Drive where they said they had information about stolen cars being dropped off.
Overton Park search connected to missing jogger
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Volunteers with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office spent a couple of hours searching a wooded area of Overton Park Friday night in connection to the disappearance of St Mary’s teacher Eliza Fletcher. The sheriff’s office isn’t saying what they were looking for, just that they were assisting the Memphis Police Department with […]
Man dead, 2 hurt in crash near U of M, officials say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating a crash that left one person dead and two others injured. Officers responded to a 2-car crash at Central Avenue and Highland Street just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday. A man, 42, was taken to Regional One but did not...
Woman found shot and killed in street, Memphis police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a man down call Thursday morning in the Oakville community. Authorities arrived to the intersection of Oakville Street and Delmar at 9:37 a.m., finding a woman shot to death. When FOX13 arrived to the scene, a witness informed that he heard commotion...
