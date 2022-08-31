ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 0

Related
WREG

One critical after South Parkway shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is fighting for his life following a shooting Sunday off South Parkway East in South Memphis. Police said the man was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. There is no suspect information at this time, and it is now an active investigation. If you know anything about this […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
State
Tennessee State
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
WREG

Cleotha Abston charged in Eliza Fletcher abduction in Memphis

UPDATE: Memphis Police have confiscated the dumpster outside Abston’s brother’s apartment complex. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have arrested a suspect in the kidnapping case of missing Memphis teacher Eliza Fletcher. Cleotha Abston, 38, has been charged with especially aggravated kidnapping and tampering with evidence, Memphis Police announced early Sunday. According to records, Abston refused to […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Memphis police searching for missing 15-year-old

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) are asking for information related to the disappearance of a 15-year-old child. Since Thursday, Miracle Cooper has been missing, according to MPD. She went missing from the 800 Block of Crossfield Cove, MPD said. She was dropped off at school and did not return home after school, according to MPD.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Pedestrian dies after wreck in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman has died after being struck by a car Friday night in Whitehaven. Police responded to a crash that happened around 8 PM on East Shelby Drive near Tulane Road. A woman, 49, was transported in critical condition to Regional One Hospital where she did not survive her injuries. MPD said […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memphis Police#Mpd#Shooting#Crime Stoppers#Violent Crime#Infiniti#Regional One Hospital#Mpd Police
WATN Local Memphis

City watch issued for 3-year-old boy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A city watch has been issued for 3-year-old Ketas Mebane by the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said that Mebane was last seen with his aunt, Antwanett "Shantai" Thompson, after leaving a family members house in the 1500 block of Cella Street. Mebane was last seen...
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lockdown
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WATN Local Memphis

Police are searching for woman reportedly kidnapped while jogging in U of M area

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a woman they said was reportedly kidnapped early Friday morning while out for a jog near the University of Memphis. The University of Memphis Police called MPD to assist about 7 a.m. Friday after receiving a missing person report for 34-year-old Eliza Fletcher, known as Liza, a Memphis mother and junior kindergarten teacher at Saint Mary's Episcopal School..
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man gets kidnapper’s gun and shoots him, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a man kidnapped at a busy Orange Mound intersection was able to fight back and shoot his abductor. The victim said he was also shot in the hand during a struggle over the suspect’s gun. It happened late Wednesday night in the 2700 block of Lamar Avenue. The victim […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Vehicle crash on Central sends two to hospital, kills one

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a two-vehicle wreck on Central Avenue and Highland Street early Saturday morning. MPD said they found a man in critical condition around 2:30 a.m. He was rushed to Regional One Hospital, but did not survive his injuries. Police also said there were two other victims taken to the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Daily Helmsman

Police Search for Clues in House of Kidnapped Jogger

Law enforcement officials looked for clues at the house of a jogger who was kidnapped near the University of Memphis on Friday. Eliza Fletcher, a 34-year-old teacher at St. Mary’s Episcopal School, was abducted around 4:30 a.m. Friday morning in a parking lot while jogging near Carpenter Complex. Officials...
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Three charged after police officer shot during "ambush" in southwest Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three men are charged after investigators said a Memphis Police officer was "ambushed" and shot in Southwest Memphis Wednesday afternoon. MPD was dispatched to an officer shooting about 12:45 p.m. in the area of Horn Lake Road and Horn Lake Cove. Memphis Police Chief Davis said officers with the auto theft task force were investigating an area in the 40 block of nearby Otsego Drive where they said they had information about stolen cars being dropped off.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Overton Park search connected to missing jogger

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Volunteers with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office spent a couple of hours searching a wooded area of Overton Park Friday night in connection to the disappearance of St Mary’s teacher Eliza Fletcher. The sheriff’s office isn’t saying what they were looking for, just that they were assisting the Memphis Police Department with […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

WATN Local Memphis

Memphis, TN
19K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Memphis local news

 https://www.localmemphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy