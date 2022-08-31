ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Melbourne, FL

Arrests In Brevard County: September 4, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Florida police find bodies during welfare check at apartment

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — Two people were found dead at a Florida apartment Friday night, according to authorities. NBC affiliate WESH reported that the Orlando Police Department was called to do a welfare check at an apartment on Savannah River Way after 6:30 p.m. Friday. When officers arrived, they...
ORLANDO, FL
Melbourne, FL
Melbourne, FL
Melbourne, FL
Crime Blotter: Sept. 1

Robert Joseph Fishman, 29, of Harbor Drive, Vero Beach; Status: Held without bond; Charge(s): auto burglary, resisting arrest without violence, driving under the influence, possession of cocaine, felony possession of drug paraphernalia. Glenn Christopher Haraldsen, 48, Grant; Status: Released Friday on $20,000 bond; Charge(s): two written threats to kill. Christopher...
VERO BEACH, FL
Car hit by train in Indian River County

FLORIDA RIDGE, Fla. (CBS12) — A car was struck by a train overnight in Indian River County. According to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office, the driver got his vehicle stuck in gravel while crossing the tracks at Highlands Drive and Old Dixie Highway. The driver managed to get...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
Fully engulfed house fire closes Old Dixie Highway

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — Firefighters worked to extinguish a fully engulfed house fire that closed Old Dixie Highway late Sunday, sheriff’s officials said. It was unclear if any injuries were reported. Indian River County sheriff’s deputies and fire rescue crews were at the residence shortly before 11 p.m....
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
2 found dead in murder-suicide at Orlando home, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A woman was killed and a man was found dead in an apparent murder-suicide at an Orlando home Friday night, according to the Orlando Police Department. The department said officers responded to a home on Savannah River Way around 6:30 p.m. to perform a well-being check.
ORLANDO, FL
Man pulls firearm over boat towing price in Fellsmere

A 78-year-old man pulled out a handgun over the cost of towing his boat out of the stick marsh in Fellsmere. While no one was harmed during the incident, the tow boat operator feared for his life, the Fellsmere Police Department said. On Wednesday afternoon, Ronald Frank Barker of Vero...
FELLSMERE, FL
Man Charged With Double Murder, Kidnapping at Orlando Resort

A man was recently charged with two murders, kidnapping, and sexual battery at an Orlando Resort, according to reports. Because Walt Disney World Resort and surrounding theme parks like Universal Orlando Resort and SeaWorld Orlando are such a major draw in terms of tourism, many Resort and campgrounds have been built around Orlando and surrounding areas to offer lodging options for tourists visiting the area.
ORLANDO, FL
Teacher hits student in Orlando school

(WSVN) - A school employee was seen hitting a student at an elementary school, and parents are outraged. Brianna Blanton and her mother Kathleen were furious after they saw what went down at an elementary school near Orlando, earlier this week. “It’s scary,” said Brianna. Kathleen explained what...
ORLANDO, FL
2 Sebastian Police officers injured during mother and son arrest

The Sebastian Police Department is reporting that two of their officers were taken to the hospital, treated, and released after being injured by a mother and her son. The incident occurred Wednesday evening when the police responded to a disturbance in the 100 block of Main Street in Sebastian. As officers arrived, they spoke with Mona Lisa Wonder, 62, and Cory Wonder, 27.
SEBASTIAN, FL
Man hit, killed by train in Melbourne, police say

MELBOURNE, Fla. – A train hit and killed a 39-year-old man in Melbourne Thursday afternoon, according to police. The man — identified as Jerome Trent Kenerly — was hit near the FEC Railway crossing on Nasa Boulevard around 12:00 p.m., according to a news release. [TRENDING: Crowds...
MELBOURNE, FL
Man charged after pointing gun at boat towing employee

FELLSMERE — A man was jailed after deputies said he pointed a Ruger LCP .380 caliber pistol at a boat towing employee in a dispute over the cost to haul a disabled vessel. Ronald Frank Barker, 78, of the 300 block of Vista Court, Vero Beach, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Barker was released Thursday from the Indian River County Jail on $10,000 bond.
VERO BEACH, FL
Humane Society Receives Six Beagles From Mass Breeding Facility

Vero Beach - Friday September 2, 2022: The Humane Society of the United States, with support from many shelter and rescue partners, removed approximately 4,000 beagles from a mass breeding facility in Virginia, that received multiple violations for issues such as inadequate veterinary care and insufficient food. Many of these...
VERO BEACH, FL

