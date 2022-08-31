Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Sunshine Mobile Home Park Brings Neighbors TogetherLaura SlawnyCocoa, FL
Is this the #1 tourist destination in Florida? (Besides Disney World)Evie M.Cape Canaveral, FL
SpaceX’s Starlink fleet gets 53 new satellites with launch from FloridaTech ReviewedCape Canaveral, FL
US Space Force Sends Robot Dogs To Patrol Ports And Space StationsAbdul GhaniCape Canaveral, FL
spacecoastdaily.com
Arrests In Brevard County: September 4, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
spacecoastdaily.com
Kissimmee Woman Scams Elderly Cocoa Beach Resident Out of Approximately $17, 500
BREVARD COUNTY • COCOA BEACH, FLORIDA – Cocoa Beach Police have arrested a Kissimmee woman for scamming a elderly Cocoa Beach woman. Jewel A. Testa, 57, of Kissimmee, was recently arrested for her alleged involvement in scamming an 84-year-old Cocoa Beach woman out of approximately $17, 500 between December 2020 and February 2021.
wfla.com
Florida police find bodies during welfare check at apartment
ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — Two people were found dead at a Florida apartment Friday night, according to authorities. NBC affiliate WESH reported that the Orlando Police Department was called to do a welfare check at an apartment on Savannah River Way after 6:30 p.m. Friday. When officers arrived, they...
veronews.com
Body found in truck at shopping center; deputies investigating
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A body was found in a pickup truck in a shopping center parking lot Friday evening, prompting a death investigation, sheriff’s officials said. There were no immediate signs of foul play, Indian River County spokesperson Lt. Joe Abollo said. “Once deputies arrived, they could...
veronews.com
Crime Blotter: Sept. 1
Robert Joseph Fishman, 29, of Harbor Drive, Vero Beach; Status: Held without bond; Charge(s): auto burglary, resisting arrest without violence, driving under the influence, possession of cocaine, felony possession of drug paraphernalia. Glenn Christopher Haraldsen, 48, Grant; Status: Released Friday on $20,000 bond; Charge(s): two written threats to kill. Christopher...
850wftl.com
Deputies arrest Port St. Lucie man for selling opioids, marketing them as “pressed fentanyl”
(PORT SAINT LUCIE, FLA) — Officials at the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office said they have arrested a man accused of selling opioids and advertising them as “pressed Fentanyl.”. Investigators arranged a drug deal with Michael Gallegos who lives in Port St. Lucie after moving down from...
cbs12.com
Detectives conduct sting operation to arrest Amazon employee for selling opioids
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Port St. Lucie was arrested for selling opiate pills after the sheriff's office conducted a sting operation on Thursday. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said deputies have had to deal with roughly 200 overdose calls since the start of 2022.
cbs12.com
Car hit by train in Indian River County
FLORIDA RIDGE, Fla. (CBS12) — A car was struck by a train overnight in Indian River County. According to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office, the driver got his vehicle stuck in gravel while crossing the tracks at Highlands Drive and Old Dixie Highway. The driver managed to get...
veronews.com
Fully engulfed house fire closes Old Dixie Highway
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — Firefighters worked to extinguish a fully engulfed house fire that closed Old Dixie Highway late Sunday, sheriff’s officials said. It was unclear if any injuries were reported. Indian River County sheriff’s deputies and fire rescue crews were at the residence shortly before 11 p.m....
click orlando
2 found dead in murder-suicide at Orlando home, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A woman was killed and a man was found dead in an apparent murder-suicide at an Orlando home Friday night, according to the Orlando Police Department. The department said officers responded to a home on Savannah River Way around 6:30 p.m. to perform a well-being check.
Lake County woman faces a fine after trying to give dog to wrong animal shelter
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A Lake County woman appeared in court Thursday for trying to turn a stray dog into the wrong animal shelter. Hunter File said she spotted a dog while on her way to the grocery store in Orange County last month. When File ran into obstacles...
spacecoastliving.com
Dignity Bus offers the homeless an innovative place to rest overnight in Brevard and Indian River counties
At any given time, there are approximately 250 homeless people living in Indian River County and between 3,000 and 3,500 in Brevard County. Some sleep in cars. Others live in tents. Still others simply throw an old blanket on the ground in the woods and try to get a few hours rest.
sebastiandaily.com
Man pulls firearm over boat towing price in Fellsmere
A 78-year-old man pulled out a handgun over the cost of towing his boat out of the stick marsh in Fellsmere. While no one was harmed during the incident, the tow boat operator feared for his life, the Fellsmere Police Department said. On Wednesday afternoon, Ronald Frank Barker of Vero...
Inside the Magic
Man Charged With Double Murder, Kidnapping at Orlando Resort
A man was recently charged with two murders, kidnapping, and sexual battery at an Orlando Resort, according to reports. Because Walt Disney World Resort and surrounding theme parks like Universal Orlando Resort and SeaWorld Orlando are such a major draw in terms of tourism, many Resort and campgrounds have been built around Orlando and surrounding areas to offer lodging options for tourists visiting the area.
WSVN-TV
Teacher hits student in Orlando school
(WSVN) - A school employee was seen hitting a student at an elementary school, and parents are outraged. Brianna Blanton and her mother Kathleen were furious after they saw what went down at an elementary school near Orlando, earlier this week. “It’s scary,” said Brianna. Kathleen explained what...
sebastiandaily.com
2 Sebastian Police officers injured during mother and son arrest
The Sebastian Police Department is reporting that two of their officers were taken to the hospital, treated, and released after being injured by a mother and her son. The incident occurred Wednesday evening when the police responded to a disturbance in the 100 block of Main Street in Sebastian. As officers arrived, they spoke with Mona Lisa Wonder, 62, and Cory Wonder, 27.
click orlando
Man hit, killed by train in Melbourne, police say
MELBOURNE, Fla. – A train hit and killed a 39-year-old man in Melbourne Thursday afternoon, according to police. The man — identified as Jerome Trent Kenerly — was hit near the FEC Railway crossing on Nasa Boulevard around 12:00 p.m., according to a news release. [TRENDING: Crowds...
treasurecoast.com
PSL Police looking for two suspects that stole electrical wires from Lowes
PSL Police looking for two suspects that stole electrical wires from Lowes. Port St. Lucie, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Port St.Lucie Police are looking for two suspects that stole electrical wires from Lowes. Here is the info. Do you recognize these two suspects? They stole $3355 worth of electrical wire from...
veronews.com
Man charged after pointing gun at boat towing employee
FELLSMERE — A man was jailed after deputies said he pointed a Ruger LCP .380 caliber pistol at a boat towing employee in a dispute over the cost to haul a disabled vessel. Ronald Frank Barker, 78, of the 300 block of Vista Court, Vero Beach, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Barker was released Thursday from the Indian River County Jail on $10,000 bond.
wqcs.org
Humane Society Receives Six Beagles From Mass Breeding Facility
Vero Beach - Friday September 2, 2022: The Humane Society of the United States, with support from many shelter and rescue partners, removed approximately 4,000 beagles from a mass breeding facility in Virginia, that received multiple violations for issues such as inadequate veterinary care and insufficient food. Many of these...
