Is It Safer to Pull Your Money Out of the Stock Market or Keep Investing for Now?
The bear market has many considering pulling money out of the market. The stock market has a better chance of producing long-term positive returns than cash does.
Got $1,500? Buy These 2 Surging Growth Stocks
Veru's sabizabulin may be approved to treat severe coronavirus infections. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals is gearing up to enter global markets with Firdapse. Both companies have other promising projects queued up in their pipelines.
1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 179% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street
Advanced Micro Devices is succeeding thanks to its diverse mix of consumer and business customers. The company just completed its acquisition of Xilinx, making it the global leader in high-performance computing.
Why Nio Dropped Again Today
Nio shipped almost 400 units of its newest SUV model in August. The next new offering will be its mid-size ET5 sedan that will begin deliveries later this month. Lockdowns in China continue to pressure consumer demand.
Got $3,000? 3 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
Twilio will benefit from the growing usage of mobile apps. Palo Alto is a balanced play on the expanding cybersecurity market. The market's demand for Wolfspeed's power-efficient silicon carbide chips will continue soaring for the foreseeable future.
Stimulus Check Update: 6 States to Send Out Payments This Month
While it is unclear if the federal government will provide more stimulus checks, several states are providing residents with more money under other initiatives.
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Growth Stocks Down 55% and 82% to Buy Now
Shopify recently added new business-to-business (B2B) commerce tools and AI-powered marketing software for Plus merchants. Adyen's U.S. and European banking infrastructure gives it a slight edge over some of its fintech peers.
The Hidden Secret Behind These High-Yield Passive Income Favorites
Many investors like closed-end funds because of their high yields. However, some funds just include some of your initial investment in the distributions they make. High fees and premium pricing can also make these funds poor investments.
If You Invested $10,000 in Johnson & Johnson 5 Years Ago, This Is How Much You Would Have Today
Johnson & Johnson has made for a safe, stable buy over the years. The company's margins have remained strong with pre-tax profits at more than 20% of revenue. The stock also pays a high yield, which should continue to increase in the years ahead.
2 Trillion-Dollar Growth Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now
Consumers continue to favor Apple products, and the company is returning truckloads of money to shareholders. Microsoft has positioned itself for long-term growth by building a presence in industries of the future.
Retirees Will Get a Huge Social Security Raise In 2023. Why It Still May Not Be Enough
Most years, seniors receive a Social Security cost-of-living adjustment.
Want to Be a Millionaire? Invest $75,000 Into These 4 Phenomenal Growth Stocks and Wait 20 Years
A historically bad year for Wall Street is the perfect opportunity for long-term investors to pounce. These four fast-paced companies have sustained competitive advantages that set them apart from their peers.
Why Alcoa Stock Lost Momentum This Week
Aluminum prices are sinking on fears of a global slowdown. That has pulled Alcoa shares down, but the company is on strong footing.
3 Great Dividend Stocks to Buy in September
AbbVie has an impressive track record of dividend increases. Gilead Sciences offers an especially juicy yield along with solid financials. Johnson & Johnson is a healthcare giant and Dividend King that's poised for stronger growth in the near future.
3 Monster Growth Stocks That Can Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2032
The broad-based S&P 500 produced its worst first-half return in over five decades. Big market declines are the perfect opportunity for long-term investors to go shopping. Despite contending with near-term headwinds, these growth stocks are well-positioned to generate triple-digit returns.
Here's Exactly How to Optimize for the $4,194 Social Security Monthly Max
Most seniors aren't eligible for the maximum monthly Social Security benefit. If snagging it is a goal of yours, you'll need to plan for that well in advance of retirement.
Is Roku the Best Streaming Stock to Own Right Now?
Roku's Q2 results disappointed investors, and the stock continued its huge slide. However, some key metrics point to a positive quarter for the leading streaming platform. Roku's attractive valuation, coupled with its advantageous position in the industry, makes the stock a buy.
Up 4% After the Stock Split, Is Amazon Stock Still a Buy?
Amazon faces the challenge of transitioning from the pandemic's heights. But it has a diversified business model and solid economic moat.
Is Illumina a Buy?
Illumina is having trouble translating its leadership in gene sequencer hardware into durable growth. Its core gene sequencer markets don't have as much room left for growth as they used to have. Still, the company will almost certainly survive its current problems and continue to grow revenue.
Why Cardano Was Trouncing Other Cryptos This Weekend
A major upgrade to the blockchain is coming in the very near future. The man behind the platform has set a concrete date for its hard fork.
