Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Compton Coffee Shop Among the Top 10 in the U.S.Let's Eat LACompton, CA
5 LA Restaurants Where American Comfort Food Reigns SupremeLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Tragic Death of Chester BenningtonSam H ArnoldLos Angeles, CA
The Woman Who Was Pregnant for 12 MonthsAndrei TapalagaLos Angeles, CA
Must Do Hikes in Los Angeles, CaliforniaNancy SevillaLos Angeles, CA
Related
Dodgers Analyst Has Tough Words for Cody Bellinger Amid Continued Struggles
Dodgers suffered a brutal loss last night at the hands of their division rival San Diego Padres, 7-1. With the many things that went wrong last night, one thing stood out the most to Spectrum Sportsnet analyst Jerry Hariston Jr and it was Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger. A fired up...
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Reacts to Brusdar Graterol Injury News
The Dodgers pitchers continue to battle injuries with Brusdar Graterol now scheduled for an MRI on Friday. Graterol had recently come back from a shoulder strain that had kept him out for over a month, but after four appearances Graterol is back on the IL with right elbow inflammation. Tony...
Dodgers News: LA Prospect to Get First Major League Start in Left Field
With a very comfortable lead in the NL West while holding the best record in the whole MLB, the Dodgers have been trying some new things before the post season gets a hell of a lot more interesting. Over the past few weeks several players have taken trips from the...
Dodgers: Trea Turner Reacts to First Day Off of the Season
For the first time all season, Trea Turner was out of the Dodgers starting lineup on Friday night. With the recent bad injury news Los Angeles has dealt with, some fans were holding their breath waiting to hear if everything was okay. Luckily, it wasn’t an injury, but something even...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dodgers: MLB Insider says He’s ‘Rooting’ for this All-Star to be in Dodger Blue Next Season
The Dodgers are in the midst of doing something special in the 2022 season. They currently hold the best record in baseball, are on pace to win their 9th NL West title in the past 10 seasons and are favored to win their second World Series title in three seasons.
Dodgers: Watch Top Pitching Prospect Strike Out 14 in Triple-A
Bobby Miller is the Dodgers’ top pitching prospect. Wanna know why? Check this out:. That’s some filthy dominance from Miller, who must be looking at the scoreboard and wishing James Outman would hit for the cycle like he did in his last start. In three Triple-A starts, Miller has a 3.38 ERA with 24 strikeouts and just three walks in 18.2 innings.
Dodgers Postgame: Clayton Kershaw Returns, but Mets Take Series vs LA
Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw made a successful return — although the “successful” part didn’t really start until the second inning — but some key hits by the Mets and questionable defense by Los Angeles allowed New York to secure a 5-3 win, giving them the series win and the season series win.
Dodgers Postgame: LA Scores 12 Runs On San Diego, Led by Power Trio and El Culichi
After losing the past three straight (and they weren’t pretty) the Dodgers finally came out ready play on Saturday night. The team proved exactly why they’re the team to beat this year and not only won over the Padres but they absolutely terrorized them. Dodgers bullpen gets it...
RELATED PEOPLE
Dodgers: Former Dodger Says L.A. Crowd Prepared Him for a Pennant Race at Yankee Stadium
The last time the Dodgers didn’t lead the major leagues in attendance, Frank and Jamie McCourt were still names that Dodger fans cared about. Since the Guggenheim Group bought the team and rescued Los Angeles sports fans from the ugliness of the McCourts, Dodger Stadium has been packed to the gills nearly every night.
Stephen Curry open to playing for one other NBA team before he retires
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry will go down as one of the best players in NBA history. The face
Dodgers Fans Welcome Padres to Dodger Stadium with Inflatable PEDs
You had to assume something was coming as the Dodgers and Padres met following the news that Fernando Tatis Jr had tested positive for a banned substance and was suspended by MLB. That something happened in the 5th inning when an inflatable display got loose on the field. It was...
Dodgers News: Blake Treinen Reveals Shoulder Issue was Actually Significant Injury
The Dodgers have dominated their opponents all season winning 91 of their 132 games so far, but we can all agree that LA has struggled in one aspect: injuries. Blake Treinen, who was the Dodgers’ primetime ace in the late innings last season, was placed on the injured list back in April with what was termed shoulder discomfort at the time. Flash forward a few months to Saturday leading into his first game back, he revealed that it was a little more serious than just discomfort.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Padres at Dodgers: Lineups, Pregame Matchup and More for September 3
The first of a six game homestand did not start off well for the Dodgers as they dropped the first of three against division rival San Diego Padres, 7-1 last night. LA was only able to put up 4 hits and scored their lone run in the bottom of the ninth thanks to a garbage time RBI by Joey Gallo.
Dodgers News: LA Takes a Shot on Veteran Pitcher on Minor League Deal
Whenever a player is let go from a team, immediate fear seeps into their life. What happens next? Will they ever get another chance at playing in the major leagues again? Luckily the Dodgers are prone to giving most talent a shot. Earlier this week, Los Angeles gave right-handed pitcher...
Dodgers Postgame: L.A. Drops Series Opener to Darvish, Padres
The Dodgers dropped the series opener to the Padres on Friday night, 7-1, losing a game in which Dustin May just didn’t have it and Yu Darvish really, really did. Three home runs — two two-run shots and a three-run dinger — accounted for all of the Padres’ runs.
Dodgers News: Blake Treinen Activated, Jake Reed Designated for Assignment
The ailing Dodgers bullpen got a boost on Friday when Blake Treinen, their best reliever in 2021 who has thrown just three big-league innings in 2022, was activated from the 60-day injured list. To make room on the active and 40-man rosters for Treinen, reliever Jake Reed was designated for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dodgers News: Gavin Lux Scratched from Lineup with Lingering Neck Issue
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts had a plan in motion early in the afternoon on Friday. Then the injury bug popped back up. Initially, with Trea Turner getting his first day off of the 2022 season, Gavin Lux was slated to start at shortstop. However, a lingering neck issue resurfaced and he was scratched from the starting lineup.
Dodgers: MLB Insider Says LA Pitching is a Big Concern Heading into October
The Los Angeles Dodgers pitching staff has been the best in all of baseball this season. LA currently ranks first in team ERA, hits allowed, WHIP and opponents AVG. Also, it doesn’t hurt that Cy Young candidate Tony Gonsolin, Tyler Anderson and ace Julio Urias are having a hell of a season and are propelling the Dodgers to the best record in baseball.
Dodgers News: Gavin Lux to Remain Out of Lineup Longer Than Originally Expected
As the Dodgers bullpen has suffered the most from injuries this season, it was infielder Gavin Lux who went down this time and isn’t looking to return as soon as manage Dave Roberts and fans had hoped. The 24-year-old has been dealing with some discomfort in his lower neck/upper...
Dodgers: Former Dodger Shuts Down Astros’ Cheater Josh Reddick Online
Josh Reddick spent two months in Dodger Blue and he didn’t make many fans, posting a .643 OPS and making four errors in right field. After coming over in the trade that brought fan favorite Rich Hill to Los Angeles, the Dodgers were happy to let Reddick walk after the 2016 season.
Dodgers Nation
Los Angeles, CA
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow the biggest and best Dodgers Website and Community across all digital platforms.https://www.DodgersNation.com
Comments / 0