ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Queens, NY
Sports
City
Queens, NY
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Watch Top Pitching Prospect Strike Out 14 in Triple-A

Bobby Miller is the Dodgers’ top pitching prospect. Wanna know why? Check this out:. That’s some filthy dominance from Miller, who must be looking at the scoreboard and wishing James Outman would hit for the cycle like he did in his last start. In three Triple-A starts, Miller has a 3.38 ERA with 24 strikeouts and just three walks in 18.2 innings.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Degrom
Person
Freddie Freeman
Person
Andrew Heaney
Person
Heath Hembree
Person
Mookie Betts
Person
Gavin Lux
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Blake Treinen Reveals Shoulder Issue was Actually Significant Injury

The Dodgers have dominated their opponents all season winning 91 of their 132 games so far, but we can all agree that LA has struggled in one aspect: injuries. Blake Treinen, who was the Dodgers’ primetime ace in the late innings last season, was placed on the injured list back in April with what was termed shoulder discomfort at the time. Flash forward a few months to Saturday leading into his first game back, he revealed that it was a little more serious than just discomfort.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mets#The National League#Actionnetwork Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Nation

Los Angeles, CA
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the biggest and best Dodgers Website and Community across all digital platforms.

 https://www.DodgersNation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy