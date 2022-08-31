Bomb threat prompts evacuation of building at Lexington Medical Center, officials say

A building on the Lexington Medical Center campus , off Sunset Boulevard , was evacuated Wednesday following a bomb threat, officials said.

The threat was called in, sheriff’s department spokesman Capt. Adam Myrick told The State.

Shortly after 2:30 p.m., Myrick said the scene was “all clear,” and employees returned to their offices and work stations.

Lexington Park 2 was targeted in the threat that was issued around midday, hospital spokeswoman Jennifer Wilson told The State. That building houses physician practices, Wilson said.

Law enforcement responds to a bomb threat on the Lexington Medical Center campus. Lexington County Sheriff's Department

While that building was emptied out, no other structures on the campus were evacuated, according to Wilson.

Both the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department and the Lexington Medical Center Department of Public Safety searched the building.

“No bomb was found,” Wilson said. “Lexington Medical Park 2 has reopened for providers and patients.”

No injuries were reported.

There is no word on a motive for the threat and no arrests have been made.

“We’re working to (identify) persons of interest as part of our ongoing response,” Myrick said

This is a developing story, check back for updates.