ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, SC

Bomb threat prompts evacuation of building at Lexington Medical Center, officials say

By Noah Feit
The State
The State
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nxlzg_0hcp5sSR00

A building on the Lexington Medical Center campus , off Sunset Boulevard , was evacuated Wednesday following a bomb threat, officials said.

The threat was called in, sheriff’s department spokesman Capt. Adam Myrick told The State.

Shortly after 2:30 p.m., Myrick said the scene was “all clear,” and employees returned to their offices and work stations.

Lexington Park 2 was targeted in the threat that was issued around midday, hospital spokeswoman Jennifer Wilson told The State. That building houses physician practices, Wilson said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bZrJh_0hcp5sSR00
Law enforcement responds to a bomb threat on the Lexington Medical Center campus. Lexington County Sheriff's Department

While that building was emptied out, no other structures on the campus were evacuated, according to Wilson.

Both the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department and the Lexington Medical Center Department of Public Safety searched the building.

“No bomb was found,” Wilson said. “Lexington Medical Park 2 has reopened for providers and patients.”

No injuries were reported.

There is no word on a motive for the threat and no arrests have been made.

“We’re working to (identify) persons of interest as part of our ongoing response,” Myrick said

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VPzVt_0hcp5sSR00
Lexington Medical Center TRACY GLANTZ/TGLANTZ@THESTATE.COM

Comments / 1

Related
wach.com

Fairfield County house destroyed by fire

FAIRFIELD COUNT, S.C. (WACH) — A person is without a home after an early morning fire in Fairfield County. The Fairfield County Fire Service says it happened early Sunday morning at a home on Centerville Road. There were no injuries according to officials, but the house was destroyed. Officials...
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, SC
coladaily.com

Lexington police plan Saturday safety checkpoints

The Lexington Police Department will be conducting several public safety checkpoints on Saturday. Lexington Police Chief Terrence Green announced the plan Saturday morning. The checkpoints have been planned in coordination with the 11th Circuit Law Enforcement Network and officers from multiple jurisdictions will be assisting the Lexington Police Department. Officers...
LEXINGTON, SC
WIS-TV

Coroner identifies motorcycle victim in Kershaw County incident

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County coroner has identified 57-years-old Ronny Layton Jr as the victim of a Kershaw County motorcycle incident. The incident occurred at the intersection of US 601 and Lachicotte Road in Lugoff around 7:00 p.m. According to officials, Layton was traveling south on Highway...
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lexington, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Lexington County, SC
Lexington County, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Lexington, SC
abccolumbia.com

Body discovered at UofSC identified by County coroner

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has released the identity of a body discovered on the campus of the University of South Carolina Friday morning . According to Rutherford the deceased was found around 8:30 this morning and has been identified as 48 year old Anna M. Gawlicka Chruszcz from Columbia.
COLUMBIA, SC
WMBF

Coroner IDs body found on UofSC’s campus; SLED investigating

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The Richland County Coroner’s Office has identified one of two bodies found on the University of South Carolina’s campus. Coroner Naida Rutherford says Anna Gawlicka-Chruszcz, 48, of Columbia, was found dead Friday around 8:30 a.m. The coroner’s office has not released a cause of death but says they are working with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and campus police in the investigation.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Vehicle crash causes power outage in Sumter county

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A vehicle struck a power pole in Sumter County which has left a portion of the city without power. The Sumter Police Department reports the vehicle crashed into a power pole at South Lafayette Drive and Earle Street. Both the South Carolina Highway Patrol...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bomb Threat#Lexington Park#Medical Park
WIS-TV

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Augusta Road/US Hwy 1 at I-20, all lanes open

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department has announced all lanes are back open. According to officials, the cause of the collision was due to a driver not paying attention to the traffic signal. The Lexington Police Department is asking residents to be careful when driving on Augusta Road/US...
LEXINGTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WIS-TV

11 people displaced by Columbia apartment fire

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Eleven people have been displaced after an apartment fire in Columbia. The fire happened Friday morning in the 1200 block of Bush River Road at the Lexington Green Condos, according to the Columbia-Richland Fire Department. Fire officials say they saw black smoke pushing from an apartment.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Additional charges filed in homeless camp investigation

Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Additional charges were filed Friday against two men arrested at an elaborate homeless camp last week. Investigators say early Friday morning deputies returned to the property to find Christopher Leggett removing a trailer full of items from the camp. Deputies say Stephen Rhein was also...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Lexington deputies arrest nearly two dozen men in online sting operation

Lexington Co., SC (WOLO) — The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department say they have been working undercover on a online sting operation for the last 2 months. Officials tell us the goal was to specifically target and nab people who they say had the potential to be a sexual predators as they attempted to get in touch with children on the internet for sexual activity. According to the undercover investigators twenty two men have been charged in connection to the operation.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
The State

The State

Columbia, SC
7K+
Followers
460
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The State Media Company’s logo incorporates the state tree, the Palmetto, chosen when the company was founded, as a symbol of the commitment to the state of South Carolina. That commitment is upheld by The State’s determined news coverage across multiple delivery platforms that reach a broad audience. The newspaper’s strength is its outstanding journalism covering local news, state, and local politics and an expanded focus on the University of South Carolina athletics through the GoGamecocks.com website, mobile app, and the GoGamecocks print magazine. Located in the capital city of Columbia, The State's daily politics report, SCPolitics.com, is dedicated to watchdog journalism and keeping the community informed. Columbia is an inviting, fun, growing, and affordable place to live. Nearly 40 percent of the population in Columbia is between 18 and 40 years old, contributing to a young and vibrant culture. GoColumbia invites The State’s readers to learn where to eat, drink, and go in Columbia in a GoColumbia special section published on Thursdays, a GoColumbia page in the daily paper, and a website, GoColumbia.com.

 https://www.thestate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy