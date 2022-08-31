Last week two men tried to gain access to schools in Port Arthur Independent School District in a strategic bid to check safety and security. The district passed the test. The men — who are with Crux Technology and Security Solutions — tried techniques such as speaking softly at a door entrance in a bid to have someone from inside the building open the door in order to hear better. The ploy didn’t work, Senior Security Consultant Jason Keller said.

PORT ARTHUR, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO