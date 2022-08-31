Read full article on original website
Emotional meeting leads to renaming of Port Arthur buildings for community leaders
Few eyes were dry — both among the audience and city officials — this week when the Port Arthur City Council hosted two public hearings to rename two city buildings after influential residents. The first was a request made by Councilman Cal Jones to rename the Developmental Services...
National Weather Service outlines bad Saturday weather for Port Arthur, Mid County
Port Arthur and all of Southeast Texas motorists should be aware of a heavy rainfall potential on Saturday. According to the National Weather Service, tropical-like moisture will interact with an upper level disturbance and a stalled surface frontal boundary for high chances of showers and thunderstorms, starting Saturday morning and continuing off and on into Saturday afternoon.
Area man allegedly tried to steal wire from Entegy; $57K in damages estimated
A man that police say broke into an Entergy substation and damaged property while looking for scrap wire was indicted recently on a charge of felony criminal mischief. Sean Ronal Hendry, 48, of Beaumont was found inside the approximate 6-feet tall locked fence that had three-strand barbed wire on top on May 14 at the substation at 107864 Old sour Lake Road in Beaumont.
Groves police seeking suspect in Friday morning shooting
GROVES — Police in Groves are looking for a man who shot a woman in the leg Friday morning. Groves Police Sgt. John Hudson said the crime occurred at 8:53 a.m. in the 2600 block of Second Avenue. The injury didn’t appear life threatening, but the 26-year-old female victim...
PAISD tests school security by having men attempt to gain entry into buiildings
Last week two men tried to gain access to schools in Port Arthur Independent School District in a strategic bid to check safety and security. The district passed the test. The men — who are with Crux Technology and Security Solutions — tried techniques such as speaking softly at a door entrance in a bid to have someone from inside the building open the door in order to hear better. The ploy didn’t work, Senior Security Consultant Jason Keller said.
POLICE: Man who was “just chilling” charged with burglary, gun theft
A 21-year-old transient was indicted recently on felony charges of theft of a firearm and burglary of a building for two separate incidents. Groves Police were dispatched to Groves Auto Body June 26 in reference to a burglary alarm when they noticed a man wearing all black get out of a vehicle parked in the fenced in area. The man, identified as Michael Marquis White, said he was “just chilling” in a vehicle, according to court documents.
Week 2 contest between PNG, Beaumont United ends with lopsided victory
BEAUMONT – What a difference a week makes. After struggling in the season opener last week, Port Neches-Groves looked like a completely different team in routing Beaumont United 49-0 in non-district football action Friday night at Memorial Stadium. “The first win feels great and it’s awesome to get that...
Turnover differential decides game between Titans, Bulldogs
The Memorial Titans used a huge third quarter to lift them over the Bulldogs in a 42-21 decision at Memorial Stadium Friday. The secondary of the Titans recorded seven interceptions en route to the victory. Nederland (0-2) did not go away quietly. After an early 29-yard strike from Memorial quarterback...
