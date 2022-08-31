Read full article on original website
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
Gamespot
Bob Odenkirk Wants To Make More Action Movies
Bob Odenkirk made a name for himself with his comedic writing and performing roles for Saturday Night Live, Mr. Show, The Ben Stiller Show, and Conan O'Brien, before becoming a drama star with Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul. He ventured further, into the action genre, with his 2021 movie Nobody. And now the actor wants to make another action film.
epicstream.com
Jennifer Lopez Pays Bills Because Ben Affleck Doesn't Have Deep Pockets? Alex Rodriguez's Ex Reportedly Demanding Batman Star To Buy Beverly Hills Property
Jennifer Lopez is spending millions to foot the bills for her luxe lifestyle because Ben Affleck’s cash flow is not up to scratch, a new report claimed. Jennifer Lopez Wears The Pants In Her Relationship With Ben Affleck?. Sources told National Enquirer, in its latest edition, that Jennifer Lopez...
Dave Chappelle says that before Oscars slap, Will Smith 'did an impression of a perfect man for 30 years'
On stage in Liverpool on Thursday night, Dave Chappelle delivered a stinging assessment of the Oscars slap heard 'round the world.
Gamespot
Avengers Directors' New TV Show Is Now The Second Most Expensive Ever, After LOTR - Report
A new report has shone a light on Citadel, the new TV series from The Avengers directors Joe and Anthony Russo that's being made for Amazon Studios and the problems it is reportedly facing. According to The Hollywood Reporter, "differences in vision" have contributed to about half the creative team...
Jonah Hill Insisted on Auditioning for ‘Superbad’ Even After Seth Rogen Turned Him Down ‘100 Times’
Jonah Hill and Seth Rogen aren't that far apart in age, despite the former playing a teenager based on the latter's high school experiences.
Gamespot
House Of The Dragon Ep 1 Is Now On YouTube, Just As LOTR Rings Of Power Launches
As Amazon finally released its highly-anticipated The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power on Prime Video with a two episode premiere, HBO put the first episode of its recently launched Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon, onto YouTube for free. House of the Dragon premiered on August 21.
Gamespot
The Walking Dead: All-Stars Follows The Comics Instead Of The TV Show
The Walking Dead comic series is no stranger to adaptation. The franchise has successfully made the jump to TV shows, plenty of solid console, PC, and VR video games, and probably even a cereal. Walking Dead has already had a handful of mobile game adaptations, as well, but All-Stars is the zombie franchise's first step into the popular mobile genre of character collecting, and focuses on the larger legacy of the comic book.
Gamespot
Top Gun: Maverick Breaks Yet Another Record With Digital Release
Top Gun: Maverick continues to pick up greater momentum after release, as Variety is reporting that the blockbuster film has become the No. 1 best-selling digital sell-through title in the US in its first week of release. The publication notes that the data it's citing come directly from Paramount Home Entertainment.
