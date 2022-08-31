ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bob Odenkirk Wants To Make More Action Movies

Bob Odenkirk made a name for himself with his comedic writing and performing roles for Saturday Night Live, Mr. Show, The Ben Stiller Show, and Conan O'Brien, before becoming a drama star with Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul. He ventured further, into the action genre, with his 2021 movie Nobody. And now the actor wants to make another action film.
Jennifer Lopez Pays Bills Because Ben Affleck Doesn't Have Deep Pockets? Alex Rodriguez's Ex Reportedly Demanding Batman Star To Buy Beverly Hills Property

Jennifer Lopez is spending millions to foot the bills for her luxe lifestyle because Ben Affleck’s cash flow is not up to scratch, a new report claimed. Jennifer Lopez Wears The Pants In Her Relationship With Ben Affleck?. Sources told National Enquirer, in its latest edition, that Jennifer Lopez...
The Walking Dead: All-Stars Follows The Comics Instead Of The TV Show

The Walking Dead comic series is no stranger to adaptation. The franchise has successfully made the jump to TV shows, plenty of solid console, PC, and VR video games, and probably even a cereal. Walking Dead has already had a handful of mobile game adaptations, as well, but All-Stars is the zombie franchise's first step into the popular mobile genre of character collecting, and focuses on the larger legacy of the comic book.
Top Gun: Maverick Breaks Yet Another Record With Digital Release

Top Gun: Maverick continues to pick up greater momentum after release, as Variety is reporting that the blockbuster film has become the No. 1 best-selling digital sell-through title in the US in its first week of release. The publication notes that the data it's citing come directly from Paramount Home Entertainment.
