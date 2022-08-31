Read full article on original website
John Smith
4d ago
I don’t understand people who hate hunters, especially that all hunting is regulated and approved by the government. The fact is that hunting is necessary, and no matter how woke the state is, they understand this. Get off the high horse. This is a classic example of being afraid of something you don’t understand.
Reply
19
Jerry T Sharp
4d ago
Who did they ask this ???? Gotta be people up north near NYC ... Everywhere I go down in the southern parts look at you funny if you don't hunt ..
Reply(1)
7
Adrian Johnson
4d ago
now that meat prices are so high I say hunt more deer to put meat on the dinner table ,and to bring down the over population of deer in N.J state.
Reply(1)
5
