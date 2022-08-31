It has been a long dusty summer here in Dream Island, punctuated with the clanking, grinding, and backup beeping of a transient pack of heavy machinery that moved into the neighborhood for what we were told by the City of Steamboat Springs was a two-month stay to replace the water main, but has gone on for more than two months now, with the promise of many weeks to go before the job is complete.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO