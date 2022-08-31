Read full article on original website
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Letter: Steamboat seems to favor more affluent neighborhoods
It has been a long dusty summer here in Dream Island, punctuated with the clanking, grinding, and backup beeping of a transient pack of heavy machinery that moved into the neighborhood for what we were told by the City of Steamboat Springs was a two-month stay to replace the water main, but has gone on for more than two months now, with the promise of many weeks to go before the job is complete.
Letter: Meghan Lukens is the right representative for Routt County
Connection is at the heart of the Yampa Valley. Connection to the outdoors, connection to the community and connection to our future are just some of the bonds that strengthen our community. Meghan Lukens is someone who embodies this connection to the culture and community of Routt County, and we need leaders who reflect the central features of the community they represent.
Smoke in Yampa Valley triggers air quality advisory
Editor’s note: This story was updated at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6 to include the air quality health advisory issued by the Colorado Air Pollution Control Division. Several wildfires burning in Idaho are to blame for hazy skies across the Yampa Valley on Tuesday, Sept. 6, and the smoke may stick around for a few days.
YVMC celebrates 5 years with UCHealth
Ask community leaders if the medical needs of Routt County and beyond have been better served in the last five years of Yampa Valley Medical Center under the umbrella of UCHealth, and the answer seems to be a resounding yes. Despite some initial hesitancy, local professionals now say UCHealth has...
Keynote speaker at crane festival offers glimpse into the work of federal biologists
Dan Collins, a migratory game bird biologist for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, said he wanted to “peel back the curtain” and give people a view into the work federal biologists do with sandhill cranes. In the 1970s, there were only 25 mating pairs of Rocky Mountain...
Steamboat flirts with record books during September warmup
A hot week in Steamboat Springs will flirt with the record books, as temperatures approach and potentially exceed 90 degrees. The best chance seems to be on Thursday, Sept. 8, which has a record high temperature of 90 degrees set in 1998. The National Weather Service is currently forecasting a high of 89 for Thursday.
Water plant shutdown a ‘test’ for future fire in Fish Creek watershed
If a fire ever took Steamboat Springs’ Fish Creek Water Treatment Plant offline, the city would need to rely solely on water from the Yampa River. It’s never needed to before. But on Sept. 15, the Fish Creek plant will shut down for maintenance for about two months, giving the city a dry run at what life with one water source would be like.
Steamboat volleyball takes three of four in Glenwood Springs tournament
Steamboat Springs girls volleyball continued its strong start to the season when the Sailors took three more victories over the weekend. The girls traveled to Glenwood Springs for a four-game tournament, competing in two games Friday Sept. 2, and two more Saturday, Sept. 3. The Sailors came out hot, winning...
Soroco volleyball gets its first win of the season
Soroco girls volleyball played its home opener on Friday, Sept. 2, against Caprock Academy. The affair went five sets with the Rams taking the first two and losing the third and fourth. The fifth set was tight throughout, but Soroco was able to hold on, winning the set 15-12 over the Eagles.
