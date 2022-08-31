Montana ExpoPark shares results of ‘near record-breaking’ 2022 Montana State Fair

Read full article on original website
Related
Montana Has Some of the Worst Air Quality in the World Today
Currently, China and India have cleaner air than we do. Wildfire smoke got serious this weekend and Montana has some of the worst air quality on the entire planet right now when it comes to particulate matter. It's unhealthy in dozens of locations across the state. Saturday wasn't great but...
Charter’s last stand? Ranchers, Signal Peak may prove that coal and cows can’t coexist
ROUNDUP – When Signal Peak Energy began the process of kicking Steve Charter and his cows off his own land, they made two mistakes. First, they didn’t send the notice by certified mail – a ministerial technicality that may delay the inevitable process for another six months. Secondly, they didn’t really reckon with a wiry […] The post Charter’s last stand? Ranchers, Signal Peak may prove that coal and cows can’t coexist appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Billings photographer showcases dogs of Montana to raise money for nonprofits
A local photographer and his team have donated over $10,000 to animal services after photographing over 200 dogs to be featured in the book Tails of Montana.
NBCMontana
Hot and hazy conditions continue as smoke spreads over the area decreasing air quality
RED FLAG WARNINGS are in effect for much of southwestern Montana and will remain in effect through 6PM Sunday. An AIR QUALITY ALERT has been issued for much of western Montana through 8AM Monday. A ridge of high pressure will rebound today across the state following the departure of yesterday's...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Most Depressed City In America Is In Montana. Not Surprised
If you've never been to Eastern Montana it really is night and day. It's flat, windy, and just has an all around "bleh" feel to it. It came as no surprise to me to read that Billings had a high rate of depression among it's residents, but I had no idea it was this bad. The largest "city" in Montana has the highest rate of depression in all of America according to CEUfast.com.
The LARGEST To Hit Great Falls
The "Leaving a Legacy Gala's" on the way to Great Falls, next month. The Great Falls Clinic Legacy Foundation, whose goal is to sustain FREE patient housing supporting patients & their families across the Treasure State, has scheduled their Gala for Friday evening, October 14th, at the Mansfield Civic Center. This is the Legacy Foundation's LARGEST fundraiser of the year! NOW is the time to sponsor a table or purchase your individual tickets. You can contact Morgan at 216 8057, but hurry, as a very "limited" quantity's available. By the way, NEXT Thursday, the 7th, marks ONE year of the Legacy House welcoming in guests. In fact, guests have come from some 55 different towns & cities across our state, not to mention Alberta, & Idaho, too. I'll be posting more on next month's Gala soon on my Puff Man blog...
Is This Popular Montana City The Most Depressed In The Nation?
In recent years the subject of mental health has come to the forefront. In fact, it seems that every time you turn on any sort of national news, one of the top stories has some sort of connection to mental health. Experts have said that we're in the middle of...
NBCMontana
Fire weather and air quality concerns quite high today as are those temperatures
RED FLAG WARNINGS have gone into effect for ALL of western Montana as of Saturday at noon. A LAKE WIND ADVISORY will go into effect at 4PM through midnight tonight for Flathead Lake. AIR QUALITY ALERT has been issued for much of western Montana through 8AM Monday. A combination of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBCMontana
Montana entrepreneur, Paws Up owner receives award at National Cowgirl Museum
MISSOULA, Mont. — The National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame presented this year's Fern Sawyer Award to Montana's Resort at Paws Up owner and operator Nadine Lipson. Lipson is an entrepreneur and Cowgirl Museum Board Member. Lipson and her husband moved to Montana in 1997 and began their...
montanarightnow.com
Trap to be set up for bear seen in Choteau Saturday night
CHOTEAU, Mont. - A trap for a bear seen in Choteau Saturday night will be set up in the area of 9th Ave. SW, the City of Choteau Facebook said. Residents will be receiving a call Multiplier from Chad White and Montana FWP regarding the bear activity. The bear was...
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
TODAY.com
Refugee-run restaurant feeds Montana town
A Montana community is rallying around a popular kitchen run almost entirely by refugees that is introducing the town to cuisines and cultures from around the world. NBC’s Steve Patterson reports for Saturday TODAY.Sept. 3, 2022.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Latest Potentially Dangerous Algae Bloom Found in a Montana Lake
With the oh-so-slow transition from summer to fall looming, the inevitable warnings of toxins in Montana lakes start to "bloom." The folks in the Seeley Lake area have seen their share of potentially harmful algae blooms in some of their lakes in recent years, such as Seeley, Salmon and Placid. But they don't get all the slimy green goodies to themselves.
These 21 Montana Children Went Missing in August. Have You Seen Them?
There are currently over 50 missing children in the state of Montana. Such tragic events are unfortunate and scary. However, public databases make it possible for the public to help find them and bring these children home. I combed the Montana Missing Persons Database and looked for all the children that went missing in August.
theelectricgf.com
Business Bites: Great Falls Clinic downsizing; tourism denies more funding for Expo Park study; downtown leadership changes; NeighborWorks Great Falls expands to Havre
The Great Falls Clinic is downsizing its workforce in several departments. Effective Oct. 15, the Great Falls Clinic will outsource a portion of business office services to Coronis Health, eliminating 34 position, which will directly impact 28 employees, according to the Clinic. The other positions are currently vacant, according to...
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 1,387 Cases, No New Deaths
As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 305,561 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 1,387 new confirmed cases. There are currently 1,830 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,535,775 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 573,294...
montanarightnow.com
Heyka's Highs & Lows: Montana Weather Update September 2
A weak front cooled temperatures across the state today with 80s to lower 90s, which is still above normal. Fire weather watches and warnings for most of the state this weekend. Gusts up to 40 mph along with humidity levels down to 8 percent will bring extreme fire danger. Winds...
Be Safe This Year Hunting in Montana – Elk Kills Bow Hunter
Montana's archery is almost upon us. September 3rd marks the beginning of the big game season for bowhunters. Some bowhunters have been in the field for weeks now chasing pronghorn antelope. With elk and deer season opening this weekend, here is your friendly reminder to stay safe. Here are a...
KTVZ
State resources sent to fast-growing wildfire in remote NE Oregon as others grow around state
IMNAHA, Ore. (AP) — Gov. Kate Brown on Saturday invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act in response to a wildfire in remote northeastern Oregon that has grown rapidly to an estimated 10,000 acres and is prompting evacuations. The Double Creek Fire near the community of Imnaha in the Hells Canyon...
Is It Legal To Bury Your Pet At Home In MT?
Before we begin, it's likely that some readers are going through the heartache that comes with losing your pet. It's a gashing, gut-wrenching pain I wouldn't wish on anyone. If you've lost your best tail-wagging friend recently, I wish I could give you a hug right now. I have buried several pets, most recently my ex-girlfriend's pit bull that got hit by a car (it was back in 2016) Evie was an adorable sweetheart of a dog. I held her while the vet administered the euthanasia and we had her cremated. I choose to remember our good girl with this photo:
Comments / 0