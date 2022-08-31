When the St. Louis Cardinals were struggling in early July, pitcher Miles Mikolas burned sage inside Busch Stadium. Somehow, that changed everything. Locked in an NL Central race that was tight at the time, the beginning of July was not what the St. Louis Cardinals wanted to see. In the first nine games of the month, the club was just 2-7 and struggling mightily, particularly at the plate as they were shut out in four of the seven losses and scored one run in another.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 8 HOURS AGO