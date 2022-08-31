Got plans for the holiday? You may want spend some time at Toluca. This evening, there's a carnival, food trucks, the group “She's a Maybe” and a Euchre Night. There's plenty Saturday with opportunities to show your charitable side. Volleyball at Capponi's at 9, and later, a Fishing Derby and Kiddie's Games. You could help Fieldcrest Schools “Stuff a Bus” with supplies for the District. In the afternoon, try your luck at “Bags”, see the Cake Decorating Contest.

