Dalzell man found Sunday on restricted State property
A hunter got lost and was hunted down Sunday by area EMS. About 1pm, 36-year old Craig Arbet of Dalzell called help when he didn't recognize his surroundings. District Conservation Police's Sgt. Phil Wire said Arbet was on former Lonestar property donated to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. It...
Toluca celebrating Labor Day through Monday
Got plans for the holiday? You may want spend some time at Toluca. This evening, there's a carnival, food trucks, the group “She's a Maybe” and a Euchre Night. There's plenty Saturday with opportunities to show your charitable side. Volleyball at Capponi's at 9, and later, a Fishing Derby and Kiddie's Games. You could help Fieldcrest Schools “Stuff a Bus” with supplies for the District. In the afternoon, try your luck at “Bags”, see the Cake Decorating Contest.
UPDATE: 7:45pm Saturday: Two people killed in rural Peru house explosion
Two people were killed late Saturday morning in a rural La Salle house explosion. The La Salle County Sheriff's Office announced the findings early Saturday evening. The Sheriff's office is not releasing the victim's names at this time and the cause remains under investigation. One person was life-flighted north apparently to Rockford. Their condition is not known. It's also unknown how many occupants were involved in the incident.
Water Improvements Coming To Ladd, La Salle And Sparland
Water projects in a handful of Starved Rock Country communities are getting a helping hand from the state. The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency has issued millions of dollars of water infrastructure loans. Ladd, La Salle, and Sparland will all benefit. In Ladd, a loan of more than $800,000 will help...
West Nile Virus confirmed at Grand Ridge Friday
The first documented West Nile virus activity in La Salle County is confirmed. The Health Department announced Friday it conducted testing on mosquitoes from Grand Ridge with the results being positive. West Nile virus is transmitted through the bite of the common house mosquito. Symptoms include fever, nausea, headache and muscle aches.
UPDATE SUNDAY 2pm: Bond set for man charged with cruelty to animals
A judge set bond Sunday for a Mendota man charged with felony cruel treatment of animals. 20-year old Lucas Ramey appeared before a judge Sunday. Bond was set for Ramey at $50,000 bond with ten percent needed to apply. Police went to a home Friday in the 500 block of Bucklin in La Salle about a suspicious dog death.
UPDATE: 6:15pm Sunday One person identified in rural house explosion
One of the persons killed in that Saturday house explosion has been identified. LaSalle County Coroner Richard Ploch said 59-year old Robert Waters, a resident at 3162 East Third road received multiple injuries from the explosion. That information came from a forensic autopsy performed Sunday in Bloomington. A female living...
Illinois quick hits: Pilots protest into holiday weekend; illegally obtained wild animals discovered in Sandwich
Airline pilots are picketing at airports across the country, including at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago. Their union said during their time off, pilots are voicing concerns for better pay and benefits, and better working conditions. Airlines have cited a pilot shortage as one of the reasons for so many cancellations and delays for travelers.
Mendota Man Accused Of Strangling Puppy To Death
Sickening could be one way to describe an alleged animal cruelty case in La Salle. Police were called to a home in the 500 block of Bucklin Street late Friday afternoon about a suspicious dog death. Officers found a dead puppy wrapped in a garbage bag at the home. The female pup was about 4 months old and appeared to be a mix of German Shepard and Blue Healer.
Mendota teen dead after collision near Shabbona
A Mendota teen is dead after a traffic crash Thursday evening near Shabbona. The Dekalb County Sheriff said 18-year old William Morano disobeyed a stop sign while southbound on University Road at Route 30. Morano entered the intersection and was struck on the driver's side, by the westbound vehicle of John Horn of Aurora. Morano was pronounced dead at the scene by the Dekalb County Coroner's Office.
