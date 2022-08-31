ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hot Springs, MT

montanarightnow.com

Kalispell man killed following motorcycle crash

KALISPELL, Mont. - On September 3, 2022 at 5:47 PM, Kalispell Police Officers responded to a Motor Vehicle accident involving a motorcycle near the intersection of 3rd Ave EN and East Idaho St. The motorcycle rider was reported to be injured in the roadway. KPD officers, along with an FCSO...
KALISPELL, MT
NBCMontana

Shooting at Montana bar leaves woman dead, husband wounded

KALISPELL, Mont. — Authorities said a man shot two people, killing a woman and seriously injuring her husband, during a weekend altercation at a bar in northwestern Montana near Glacier National Park. Whisper Dawn Mari Sellars, 28, of Hungry Horse, died at the scene of the shooting outside of...
MARTIN CITY, MT
Alt 95.7

Woman on Probation Gets Caught With Meth and a Gun in Missoula

On August 29, 2022, a Missoula Police Department officer was asked to assist a Probation Officer with a residence check on 30-year-old Ronnie Linton, who is on probation. The probation officer requested help after finding a loaded 9mm handgun, suspected methamphetamine, and paraphernalia inside Linton’s apartment. The probation officer...
NBCMontana

1 dead, 1 injured in head-on collision near Missoula

MISSOULA, MT — Montana Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 93 and El Toro Lane near Missoula on Friday at 2:48 p.m. A Montana Highway Patrol report states a 79-year-old man from Plains driving a Jeep was going northbound on Highway 93. The man was driving...
MISSOULA, MT
montanarightnow.com

Motorcyclist killed in crash near Somers

SOMERS, Mont. - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash near Somers Friday evening. Around 6:30 pm, a Toyota Sequoia was north on Somers Rd. and turned on to MT-82. Montana Highway Patrol says the Toyota failed to yield to a Harley Davidson motorcycle that was driving east on MT-82. The motorcycle collided with the left side of the Toyota.
SOMERS, MT
NBCMontana

Lemonade Fire among 4 new fires start near Kalispell

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Lemonade Fire is the largest of four new fires burning about 20 miles west of Kalispell. Fire officials reported 50 acres scorched in the remote area. Two aircrafts are currently attacking the fire from above while engines are working on the ground. The cause of...
KALISPELL, MT
NBCMontana

Trail Ridge Fire grows to 2,842 acres

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Trail Ridge burning 4.5 miles north of Hoag Cabin, near the Continental Divide Trail, on the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest, has grown to 2,842 acres. Infrared flight data shows that's an increase of 822 acres since Sunday. The fire was 0% contained on Sunday. The U.S....
MISSOULA, MT
montanarightnow.com

University of Montana food pantry visits double over summer months

MISSOULA, Mont. - The on-campus food pantry at University of Montana is working to keep up with growing need with fall semester underway. Visits to the pantry doubled over the summer months with 586 total visits from June through August, compared to 231 visits over the same stretch of time last summer.
MISSOULA, MT
montanarightnow.com

University of Montana hosts exchange program with students from Japan

MISSOULA, Mont. - Over 20 students are visited Missoula this week to explore environmental issues in the state and how that compare to home. The students will spend two weeks in Montana, travelling to various cities and scenic stops along the way. The University invited the students into Japanese language...
MISSOULA, MT
MY 103.5

Mainstream Country Star Announces Massive Concert in Montana

Montanans love country music, and one of today's hottest country stars just announced a concert that you don't want to miss. Kane Brown hasn't been around for long, but he quickly made a name for himself in country music. He's had a lot of hits that you've most likely heard if you listen to any country radio station. Some of his most popular songs include hits like What Ifs, Heaven, One Mississippi, and his latest Like I Love Country Music.
MONTANA STATE
montanarightnow.com

New year, new team, same ‘tenacious’ defense, special teams for Montana

MISSOULA — Montana’s defense looked like a carbon copy of last year’s unit when it blanked Northwestern State 47-0 in its season opener Saturday. It makes some sense that the Griz would dominate on defense given that they return three All-Americans in linebacker Patrick O’Connell, cornerback Justin Ford and safety Robby Hauck. Add in All-Big Sky nose tackle Alex Gubner, and it gives them at least one proven stud player at all three levels of the defense.
MISSOULA, MT

