Read full article on original website
Related
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
Russian mercenaries helping Putin fight his war in Ukraine appear to have also killed hundreds of African civilians, report says
The Wagner Group is a Russian mercenary organization that has deployed in Ukraine, Libya, and Syria, among other places. A report says its members deliberately target civilians in Mali and the Central African Republic. Timothy Lay, a coauthor of the report, said the group engages in "a kind of criminal...
Russia is greatest threat to US, but Biden administration adopted China-first defense policy
For years, military analysts and policymakers have debated whether Russia or China, both of which the Pentagon has designated as near peer competitors, presents a bigger threat to the homeland. While the Trump administration’s defense policy prioritized both Russia and China as top threats, the Biden administration has designated China as its top priority, though it acknowledges that Russia poses "acute threats."
US Ambassador to Russia, John Sullivan, leaves post
United States Ambassador to the Russian Federation, John Sullivan, is leaving his position, the U.S. Embassy in Russia said Sunday. Sullivan is exiting after nearly three years, having been appointed by then-President Donald Trump in 2019. "Following his departure, he will retire from a career in public service that has...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Trump May Have Sold Classified Documents, Should Be 'Arrested': Kirschner
Kirschner said Friday that "things just went from bad to worse to unfathomably dangerous" after empty classified folders were found at Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.
Elon Musk Says 'If I Die Under Mysterious Circumstances, Nice Knowing You'
This article was originally published on May 8, 2022. Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk on May 8, 2022 posted a seemingly sarcastic tweet about his possible death under mysterious events after sharing an alleged note by Russian space agency chief Dmitry Rogozin that mentioned him and the Pentagon. What...
Trump calls Biden an 'enemy of the state' and says 'I may just have to do it again' in presidential run hint, at rally just two days after President accused him of 'destroying American democracy'
Former President Donald Trump slammed President Biden and the Democratic party at a rally on Saturday for Republican Pennsylvania Senate candidate Mehmet Oz and hinted at a possible presidential run in 2024. 'As you know this week, Joe Biden came to Philadelphia Pennsylvania to give the most vicious, hateful and...
Karine Jean-Pierre mocked for claiming US added ‘ten thousand million jobs’: ‘Staggering amateurism’
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre stepped into a hornet’s nest of mockery on Twitter Friday after stating that the U.S. has added "ten thousand million jobs" since President Biden took office. Jean-Pierre made the gaffe during the Friday White House press briefing while she was talking about job...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
White House press secretary says Biden speech slamming Trump, 'MAGA Republicans' was 'not political'
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that President Biden's speech in Philadelphia slamming former President Trump and "MAGA Republicans" was "not political." Jean-Pierre made the comments during Friday's White House press briefing. "He believes that is important for him to speak very loudly, to have actually the loudest voice...
MSNBC's Eugene Robinson describes Biden speech as ‘urgent wartime address,’ as network keeps evoking civil war
Washington Post columnist and MSNBC analyst Eugene Robinson described President Biden’s polarizing Thursday speech in Philadelphia as an "urgent wartime address," continuing MSNBC’s recent fascination with a possible civil war. Robinson, during a Friday appearance on MSNBC’s "Morning Joe," echoed Biden’s words when he noted that the United...
Vulnerable Democrat warns 'MAGA Republicans' will 'overturn every election' they lose after dark Biden speech
Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., claimed that Republicans will reject election results they do not like, following President Biden's speech about the "threat" he says the GOP poses to Democracy ahead of the midterm elections. "If MAGA Republicans take control, they will overturn every election with a result they don't like,"...
Correspondent abruptly leaves CNN after calling Trump a ‘demagogue’
A White House correspondent for CNN – whose new leader wants the channel to adopt what he considers a more politically neutral voice to its coverage – has departed the network after calling Donald Trump “a dishonest demagogue” on the air. John Harwood announced his exit...
If Republicans can't run against Democrats on abortion, they can't run against them on anything
There’s a bipartisan consensus that the Democrats' "stunning turnaround" in recent polls has a lot to do with abortion. Pew found that from March to August the percentage who said abortion was "very important" for the 2022 elections went from 43% to 56%. And during that time 538 recorded Republicans going from the 2.1% lead in the genetic ballot over Democrats to a 0.9% deficit.
Suicide bomber detonated explosives near Russian Embassy in Kabul: Afghan police
A suicide bomber detonated explosives near the entrance of the Russian embassy in Kabul on Monday, according to Afghan police. The bomber was shot and killed by Taliban guards while approaching the gates of the embassy, but explosives were still reportedly detonated. So far, police have not given an estimate...
Biden will use the 'full force of the federal government' against you if you dare oppose him: Gregg Jarrett
Fox News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett reacted to the Justice Department filing a more detailed list of documents taken from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home on "Hannity." GREGG JARRETT: It underscores that this is a president who, if you dare to oppose him, if you don't like his policies,...
Lindsey Graham Doubles Down On 'Riots In The Streets' Warning
"What I tried to do was state the obvious," Graham said, again raising the specter of violence if Trump is prosecuted for taking top-secret documents from the White House.
Fox News
Bill Barr: Yes, I Do Think There’s A Risk Of A Trump Indictment
Bill Barr, Former U.S. Attorney General, Author Of “One Damn Thing After Another” joined the Guy Benson Show for a wide-ranging interview to discuss President Biden’s polarizing speech on ‘democracy’ and his reaction to the legal drama over the raid of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-A-Lago estate.
Government 'stay-at-home' subsidies are driving Americans out of the workforce: Steve Hilton
In his Labor Day weekend monologue, "The Next Revolution" host Steve Hilton examined the U.S. labor participation rate and blamed "stay-at-home" unemployment subsidies for driving capable working-age adults out of the workforce. STEVE HILTON: The labor participation rate is still the lowest, outside of the pandemic shutdown, for 45 years....
Trump FBI raid: DOJ releases more details on documents taken from Mar-a-Lago
The Justice Department on Friday filed a more detailed list of documents taken in its raid of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort, including dozens of classified documents and folders with classified markings. Also included was a wide assortment of other items, including over 1,000 documents that did not have...
Legal immigrant to the US pushes back on Biden's targeting of 'MAGA' Republicans: 'This is not uniting'
Legal immigrant to the US pushes back on Biden's targeting of 'MAGA' Republicans: 'This is not uniting'
Fox News
784K+
Followers
179K+
Post
653M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1