Military

Daily Mail

China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft

The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
Fox News

Russia is greatest threat to US, but Biden administration adopted China-first defense policy

For years, military analysts and policymakers have debated whether Russia or China, both of which the Pentagon has designated as near peer competitors, presents a bigger threat to the homeland. While the Trump administration’s defense policy prioritized both Russia and China as top threats, the Biden administration has designated China as its top priority, though it acknowledges that Russia poses "acute threats."
Fox News

US Ambassador to Russia, John Sullivan, leaves post

United States Ambassador to the Russian Federation, John Sullivan, is leaving his position, the U.S. Embassy in Russia said Sunday. Sullivan is exiting after nearly three years, having been appointed by then-President Donald Trump in 2019. "Following his departure, he will retire from a career in public service that has...
Daily Mail

Trump calls Biden an 'enemy of the state' and says 'I may just have to do it again' in presidential run hint, at rally just two days after President accused him of 'destroying American democracy'

Former President Donald Trump slammed President Biden and the Democratic party at a rally on Saturday for Republican Pennsylvania Senate candidate Mehmet Oz and hinted at a possible presidential run in 2024. 'As you know this week, Joe Biden came to Philadelphia Pennsylvania to give the most vicious, hateful and...
Fox News

MSNBC's Eugene Robinson describes Biden speech as ‘urgent wartime address,’ as network keeps evoking civil war

Washington Post columnist and MSNBC analyst Eugene Robinson described President Biden’s polarizing Thursday speech in Philadelphia as an "urgent wartime address," continuing MSNBC’s recent fascination with a possible civil war. Robinson, during a Friday appearance on MSNBC’s "Morning Joe," echoed Biden’s words when he noted that the United...
Fox News

If Republicans can't run against Democrats on abortion, they can't run against them on anything

There’s a bipartisan consensus that the Democrats' "stunning turnaround" in recent polls has a lot to do with abortion. Pew found that from March to August the percentage who said abortion was "very important" for the 2022 elections went from 43% to 56%. And during that time 538 recorded Republicans going from the 2.1% lead in the genetic ballot over Democrats to a 0.9% deficit.
Fox News

Bill Barr: Yes, I Do Think There’s A Risk Of A Trump Indictment

Bill Barr, Former U.S. Attorney General, Author Of “One Damn Thing After Another” joined the Guy Benson Show for a wide-ranging interview to discuss President Biden’s polarizing speech on ‘democracy’ and his reaction to the legal drama over the raid of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-A-Lago estate.
