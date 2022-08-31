Read full article on original website
Fast Company
Yale neuroscientists say what makes us human may also make us mentally ill
Scientists and philosophers have long debated what sets humans apart from animals. Now researchers at Yale have come one step closer to unlocking the mystery. In a study published in Science, they found that the attributes in our brain that make us capable of higher-level cognition also make us susceptible to mental illness.
MedicalXpress
Scientists eavesdrop on communication between fat and brain
What did the fat say to the brain? For years, it was assumed that hormones passively floating through the blood were the way that a person's fat—called adipose tissue—could send information related to stress and metabolism to the brain. Now, Scripps Research scientists report in Nature that newly identified sensory neurons carry a stream of messages from adipose tissue to the brain.
MedicalXpress
Study finds tiny brain area controls work for rewards
A tiny but important area in the middle of the brain acts as a switch that determines when an animal is willing to work for a reward and when it stops working, according to a study published Aug. 31 in the journal Current Biology. "The study changes how we think...
technologynetworks.com
Psychiatric Disorder Risk Gene Linked to Altered Brain Activity During Sleep
Young people living with a genetic alteration that increases the risk of psychiatric disorders have markedly different brain activity during sleep, a study led by researchers from the Universities of Bristol and Cardiff published today in eLife shows. The brain activity patterns during sleep shed light on the neurobiology behind...
nypressnews.com
Early dementia could be found using clock-drawing test – ‘Quick way to screen’ say experts
Dementia, a broad term to describe the loss of cognitive functioning to the point where it causes daily difficulty, is a heart-breaking condition to witness. The earlier dementia is spotted, the better sufferers can receive the support they need. Some experts believe the clock-drawing test is a “quick way to screen for early dementia”.
A new study claims that two common viruses trigger Alzheimer's
A group of researchers has claimed that chickenpox and herpes viruses can team up to cause Alzheimer's. An experiment on model brains added more evidence to the hypothesis that the viruses responsible for chickenpox and herpes can team up to cause Alzheimer's disease, according to a report published in ScienceAlert on Tuesday.
scitechdaily.com
A Popular Drug Increases Alzheimer’s-Associated Plaques
An innovative strategy to lessen the plaques was also found in the study. The oral administration of rapamycin to an Alzheimer’s disease mouse model induces an increase in beta (β)-amyloid protein plaques, according to researchers from The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio (UT Health San Antonio). β-amyloid buildup is a hallmark of Alzheimer’s disease.
technologynetworks.com
How Hydrogen Peroxide Can Accelerate Nerve Repair
A new study has exploited the incredible regenerative capacity of the zebrafish to explore how hydrogen peroxide might be used to help repair wounds and damaged nerves. The research, published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Science (PNAS), was led by researchers at the University of Miami, including senior author Sandra Rieger. Rieger’s model of choice is the zebrafish (Danio rerio), a species of striped fish just a few centimeters in length that possess the uncanny ability to regenerate parts of their nervous system after damage.
Mysterious radio signals spotted coming from distant galaxy and they ‘defy the laws of physics’, scientists claim
A GALAXY 800millions lightyears away has belched out a series of emissions captured by a low-frequency radio telescope in Australia. The findings have already influenced astronomers' understanding of deep space. Researchers have been monitoring the distant galaxy cluster Abell 3266 since its discovering in 2006. A new study published in...
msn.com
People vaccinated against Covid share common symptom after testing positive
While it may be widely known that common symptoms of Covid include fatigue, a sore throat, and headaches, there is another widespread symptom being cited among sufferers. According to data gathered by the ZOE Health Study app, diarrhoea is a common symptom of Covid for vaccinated Britons. Data shows that...
PsyPost
Brain imaging study suggests that interactions with other cultures can reverse racial ingroup biases in empathy
A brain imaging study published in the journal Neuropsychologia has found evidence that experiences with other cultures might reverse racial ingroup biases in empathy. The findings revealed that White students who had spent extended time in China showed stronger neural responses to pain expressions on Asian faces compared to White faces.
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Find New Way To Clear Toxic Waste From Brain
Could aid efforts to find treatments for Alzheimer’s dementia and other diseases. A new druggable pathway that potentially could be used to help prevent Alzheimer’s dementia has been discovered by researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. Amyloid beta accumulation in the brain is believed...
scitechdaily.com
New Study Finds That a Certain Protein Helps Protect Against Dementia
A groundbreaking study reveals the crucial role of the protein p62 in reducing neurodegenerative disorders through selective autophagy. Cells use selective autophagy or self-degradation of undesired proteins to maintain cellular homeostasis (i.e., a state of balance). This process is controlled by autophagy receptors, which mediate the selection of a target protein that is subsequently “cleared.”
technologynetworks.com
A Single Dose of Alcohol Can Permanently Alter the Neuronal Mitochrondria
A research team from the University of Cologne and the Universities of Mannheim and Heidelberg has found that even the single administration of alcohol permanently alters the morphology of neurons. In particular, the structure of the synapses as well as the dynamics of mitochondria – the powerhouses of the cell – are influenced by alcohol. Using the genetic model system of the fruit fly Drosophila melanogaster, Professor Dr Henrike Scholz and her team members Michèle Tegtmeier und Michael Berger showed that changes in the migration of mitochondria in the synapses reduce the rewarding effect of alcohol. These results suggest that even a single consumption event can lay the foundation for alcohol addiction. The study ‘Single-dose ethanol intoxication causes acute and lasting neuronal changes in the brain’ has appeared in PNAS (Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences).
MedicalXpress
Your blood type could predict your risk of having a stroke before age 60, new study suggests
A person's blood type may be linked to their risk of having an early stroke, according to a new meta-analysis led by University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM) researchers. Findings were published today in the journal Neurology. The meta-analysis included all available data from genetic studies focusing on ischemic strokes, which are caused by a blockage of blood flow to the brain, occurring in younger adults under age 60.
Scientist
Electrically Zapping Specific Brain Regions Can Boost Memory
For years, researchers have sought to untangle a complicated question: Can gently stimulating the human brain with electrical currents enhance learning and memory? Despite several indications that it may do so, questionable and sometimes conflicting results (especially those touted by biotechnology companies selling alleged memory-enhancing wearables) have made it difficult to draw definitive conclusions. However, new research that tested whether transcranial alternating current stimulation (tACS), a technique that transmits a mild electrical current through the brain via electrodes on the scalp, suggests that it can enhance some people’s ability to remember new things.
A novel injection therapy could restore cognitive function in people with Down syndrome
An Inserm team at the Lille Neuroscience & Cognition laboratory is working with scientists at Lausanne University Hospital to evaluate the effectiveness of GnRH injection therapy in enhancing cognitive functions in a small group of Down syndrome patients, according to a press release published on Eurekalert. Down syndrome is the...
psychologytoday.com
The Mental Health Effects of "Ghosting"
While ghosting is hardly new, it has become increasingly common due to the intersection of social media, technology, and relationships. There has been limited empirical research on ghosting and its various potential effects on mental-emotional health and well-being. The negative effects on mental and emotional well-being of ghosting, for those...
psychologytoday.com
COVID-19 and Changes in the Brain
Long-term COVID-19 syndrome is real, although the definition of it is still unclear. Cognitive problems after COVID-19 can persist for six to twelve months. Severe COVID may be associated with long-term cognitive impairments. It has been over two-and-a-half years since COVID-19 was first diagnosed. Research now confirms what patients have...
Some steroids ‘may change brain structure’ – study
Some type of commonly prescribed steroids could lead to changes in the structure of the brain, researchers have claimed.Prolonged use of systemic glucocorticoids – widely used to treat autoimmune and inflammatory skin diseases – have previously been linked to potential side effects in the long-term.But the researchers said any studies on the impacts of glucocorticoids on the brain have been small.They set out to examine the impact of systemic glucocorticoids and inhaled glucocorticoids – such as inhalers – on the brain by assessing differences in grey matter volume and the white matter microstructure in users compared to non-users.The team, led...
