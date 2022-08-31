Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Scientists eavesdrop on communication between fat and brain
What did the fat say to the brain? For years, it was assumed that hormones passively floating through the blood were the way that a person's fat—called adipose tissue—could send information related to stress and metabolism to the brain. Now, Scripps Research scientists report in Nature that newly identified sensory neurons carry a stream of messages from adipose tissue to the brain.
Scientists Discover a Secret Messenger Between Fat And The Brain
Scientists thought they understood how our brains kept tabs on the levels of fat in our bodies: by monitoring fat-associated hormones in our bloodstreams. But in a new study, researchers now discovered an entire additional messaging system. It turns out we have a whole sensory system dedicated to carrying messages...
MedicalXpress
Study finds enzyme in the brain is a 'metastat' for body weight
An enzyme found in the brain acts as a major regulator of body weight, Yale researchers have discovered. In a new study, they found that removing the enzyme from neurons in a part of the brain known as the hypothalamus led mice to gain weight and burn less fat. This finding, they say, suggests that the enzyme could be a target for treating metabolic disease.
technologynetworks.com
Tiny Brain Area Controls Work for Rewards
A tiny but important area in the middle of the brain acts as a switch that determines when an animal is willing to work for a reward and when it stops working, according to a study published Aug. 31 in the journal Current Biology. “The study changes how we think...
Science Focus
Is there such a thing as left brain vs right brain?
Right-brained people are often described as creative and artistic, whereas left-brained people are thought of as analytical and mathematical. You may have heard the saying that people are either ‘left-brained’ or ‘right-brained’, meaning that one of the two brain hemispheres is dominant. It is true that...
MedicalXpress
Hydrogen peroxide: A healing agent for nerve regeneration
Widely used for modern biomedical research, zebrafish share more than 70 percent of the human genome and possess the impressive power of regeneration. Dr. Sandra Rieger's research on appendage regeneration and nerve damage at the University of Miami has utilized zebrafish for years. Now, in a recent study published in...
technologynetworks.com
How Hydrogen Peroxide Can Accelerate Nerve Repair
A new study has exploited the incredible regenerative capacity of the zebrafish to explore how hydrogen peroxide might be used to help repair wounds and damaged nerves. The research, published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Science (PNAS), was led by researchers at the University of Miami, including senior author Sandra Rieger. Rieger’s model of choice is the zebrafish (Danio rerio), a species of striped fish just a few centimeters in length that possess the uncanny ability to regenerate parts of their nervous system after damage.
scitechdaily.com
A Popular Drug Increases Alzheimer’s-Associated Plaques
An innovative strategy to lessen the plaques was also found in the study. The oral administration of rapamycin to an Alzheimer’s disease mouse model induces an increase in beta (β)-amyloid protein plaques, according to researchers from The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio (UT Health San Antonio). β-amyloid buildup is a hallmark of Alzheimer’s disease.
Blood type tied to risk of stroke
The risk of suffering a stroke at an early age may depend partly on a person's blood type, a large study suggests. When it comes to the risk of ischemic stroke -- the kind caused by a blood clot -- studies have hinted that blood type plays a role. People with type O blood generally have a somewhat lower risk than those with types A, B or AB.
nypressnews.com
The food shown to cause vision loss – bought by 99% of Britons
Watching a sunset is one of life’s most pleasurable pastimes. It’s made pleasurable by the miraculous process of light hitting the retina (a light-sensitive layer of tissue at the back of the eye), which in turn sends signals through the optic nerve to the brain. The brain then turns these signals into the images you see. Unfortunately, many things can hinder this process, such as age. However, diet can also play a role in vision loss and there are some surprising associations.
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Find New Way To Clear Toxic Waste From Brain
Could aid efforts to find treatments for Alzheimer’s dementia and other diseases. A new druggable pathway that potentially could be used to help prevent Alzheimer’s dementia has been discovered by researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. Amyloid beta accumulation in the brain is believed...
Good News Network
Alzheimer’s Memory Loss Reversed in Mice After Scientists Discover Method to Form New Brain Cells
Alzheimer’s has been reversed in mice after scientists at the University of Illinois-Chicago boosted the formation of new brain cells, a breakthrough that could lead to new treatments. Their gene therapy fueled new neurons in the hippocampus—a region in the brain vital for learning and remembering where you put...
Scientist
Electrically Zapping Specific Brain Regions Can Boost Memory
For years, researchers have sought to untangle a complicated question: Can gently stimulating the human brain with electrical currents enhance learning and memory? Despite several indications that it may do so, questionable and sometimes conflicting results (especially those touted by biotechnology companies selling alleged memory-enhancing wearables) have made it difficult to draw definitive conclusions. However, new research that tested whether transcranial alternating current stimulation (tACS), a technique that transmits a mild electrical current through the brain via electrodes on the scalp, suggests that it can enhance some people’s ability to remember new things.
MedicalXpress
Your blood type could predict your risk of having a stroke before age 60, new study suggests
A person's blood type may be linked to their risk of having an early stroke, according to a new meta-analysis led by University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM) researchers. Findings were published today in the journal Neurology. The meta-analysis included all available data from genetic studies focusing on ischemic strokes, which are caused by a blockage of blood flow to the brain, occurring in younger adults under age 60.
Scientists Analyzed DNA of Immortal Jellyfish to Find Secret to Eternal Life
Death is a universal fact of life, unless you're a jellyfish. As explained in a new study, the jellyfish Turritopsis dohrnii "is the only species able to rejuvenate repeatedly after sexual reproduction, becoming biologically immortal," and its DNA might hold the answer to the secret of eternal life. T. dohrnii...
IFLScience
Single Alcoholic Drink Could Permanently Change Mitochondria Function In Brain Cells
A single exposure to ethanol produces lasting alterations to neurons of both mice and fruit flies, resulting in synaptic remodeling within the reward circuit of the brain, new research reveals. In the journal PNAS, the study suggests that just one alcoholic drink may prime the brain to become addicted to booze further down the line.
Futurity
Your ‘sleep age’ may predict your mortality
Sleep age, a projected age that correlates to your health based on sleep quality, could predict your mortality, scientists say. For instance, if you analyze the sleep characteristics of dozens of 55-year-olds and average them out, you’ll have an idea of what sleep looks like at that age. For instance, someone who’s 55 and sleeps soundly through the night with good quality REM cycles could, theoretically, have a sleep age of 45.
technologynetworks.com
New Drug Is Absorbed Through the Lymph, Not Blood, To Target Cancer
A team of University of Michigan researchers is developing a new anti-cancer drug that is absorbed through the gut’s lymphatic system rather than blood vessels, potentially outmaneuvering the molecular signaling pathways that lead to drug resistance while increasing cancer-fighting ability and reducing side effects. In a study published today...
natureworldnews.com
New Catalyst Has Been Developed That Addresses Turning CO2 and Methane Into Something Valuable and Useful
Wherever harmful greenhouse gas emissions cannot be avoided, they should be turned into something useful: this is known as "carbon capture and utilization," and special catalysts are required for this. Until recently, the problem has been that a coating of carbon soon accumulates on these catalysts, a process known as...
psychologytoday.com
Caveman Brain Versus Explorer Brain
The brain is split between archaic structures (amygdala) and more subtle areas devoted to memory (hippocampus). This divide can be harmful to our daily lives today. The amygdala and related fight-or-flight structures were helpful to face threats in our ancient past but are less relevant to modern society. Earlier posts...
