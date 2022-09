Brian Kelly was at the helm of LSU football for the first time on Sunday night. After going into the half down 7-3 against FSU, he got trolled like crazy. All of the success that Brian Kelly had while at Notre Dame was going to lead to immediate expectations as he took over the LSU football program. Such was the case coming into the season opener on Sunday night in New Orleans against Florida State.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 8 HOURS AGO