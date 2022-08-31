Read full article on original website
Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Pasadena father accused of brutally murdering his own newborn son back in 2020 is now in custodyhoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
Basketball Phenom Griner Slapped with 9-Year Prison Sentence As Pressure Heats up and Celebrities are Weighing inSharee B.Houston, TX
BT takes his turn to play Yankees GM: Stanton, Hicks, Donaldson, gone
Brandon Tierney played Yankees GM on Friday, and says he will be trading two Bombers with big contracts in Giancarlo Stanton and Josh Donaldson.
Yankees get bad news about trade deadline acquisition
The New York Yankees have been scuffling lately, and the news they revealed Sunday is unlikely to help improve the situation. Manager Aaron Boone revealed that outfielder Andrew Benintendi, one of the team’s key trade deadline acquisitions, broke his hamate bone and will require surgery. Benintendi sounded hopeful that he could return this season, but that is unclear with no timeline revealed by the team itself.
Max Scherzer’s blunt prognosis of rash of injuries to MLB pitchers
Injuries are at an all-time high this season in professional baseball, both in the Minors and at the MLB level. In a day and age where so many guys are throwing in the high 90’s and into triple-digits, countless pitchers are ending up on the IL. If you’re asking New York Mets starter Max Scherzer why it’s happening so much, he has the answer: Bad mechanics.
St. Louis Cardinals free agents who won’t be back next season and why
These three St. Louis Cardinals free agents will not be back for the 2023 season. The St. Louis Cardinals always seem to find a way to compete. They’re pretty much a lock to capture the National League Central this season with a strong core of players. Several of them will, however, not return for the 2023 season.
Dodgers News: Freddie Freeman Looks on the Positive Side After Losing Series to Mets
L.A. star Freddie Freeman was more focused on the return of pitcher Clayton Kershaw than on the Dodgers' series loss to a potential playoff opponent.
Harrison Bader’s reported timeline leaves limited chance to justify Yankees’ trade
When the New York Yankees traded for Harrison Bader, their intention was to deploy him in October and revolutionize their defensive alignment. Anything he was able to contribute during the regular season would be a bonus (further calling into question the team’s decision not to replace Jordan Montgomery). As...
Yankees debuting Oswald Peraza in disrespectful manner proves they’re lost
Need more evidence that the New York Yankees “don’t get it”? How about the organization’s decision making as the team continues to free fall into the month of September? They’re 9-19 since Aug. 2, which is the worst record in the AL over the last 30 days.
Top Cardinals Prospect Keeps Showing Off His Power
Just a month ago, we weren’t sure where St. Louis Cardinals top prospect Jordan Walker would end up. Many were theorizing that his days in the Cards organization were numbered after trade rumors about Juan Soto began circulating. Ultimately, the Cards didn’t go for Soto and held onto Walker,...
The Yankees face one big problem that will determine their season
The New York Yankees are facing a full-fledged collapse after a dominant first half of the 2022 season. Once holding a 15.5 game leading the AL East, they now sit a measly four games above the Tampa Bay Rays and six games over the Toronto Blue Jays. Even the Baltimore...
Houston Astros Release Goodrum
The Houston Astros parted ways with utility man Niko Goodrum on Friday, the team announced.
Yandy Diaz flips out at umpire Vic Carapazza on game-ending Clay Holmes fastball
Clay Holmes went from the frying pan of the IL directly back into the Yankees’ fire last week, earning his closer gig back immediately after returning from a back injury while looking … well, “back”. Holmes hit his first rough point of September in the ninth...
New York Yankees manager blasts team after ’embarrassing’ 9-0 rock bottom loss to Rays on Friday
New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone is hoping his team’s latest defeat on Friday becomes a rock bottom wake-up call
MLB Odds: Yankees vs. Rays prediction, odds and pick – 9/3/2022
The New York Yankees will face off with the Tampa Bay Rays as the race for first place in the AL East intensifies. It is a showdown in the best division in baseball as we display our MLB odds series with a Yankees-Rays prediction and pick. Two months ago, the Yankees led this division by 16 games. […] The post MLB Odds: Yankees vs. Rays prediction, odds and pick – 9/3/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ex-World Series champion pitches in kilt at Savannah Bananas game
The Savannah Bananas are one of the hottest things in pro baseball, and it seems like former MLB players are dying to get a taste of the action. On Friday night, it was former World Series champion Jonathan Papelbon who made an appearance in a Bananas game. Papelbon, who was...
