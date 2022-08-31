ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

Yankees get bad news about trade deadline acquisition

The New York Yankees have been scuffling lately, and the news they revealed Sunday is unlikely to help improve the situation. Manager Aaron Boone revealed that outfielder Andrew Benintendi, one of the team’s key trade deadline acquisitions, broke his hamate bone and will require surgery. Benintendi sounded hopeful that he could return this season, but that is unclear with no timeline revealed by the team itself.
ClutchPoints

Max Scherzer’s blunt prognosis of rash of injuries to MLB pitchers

Injuries are at an all-time high this season in professional baseball, both in the Minors and at the MLB level. In a day and age where so many guys are throwing in the high 90’s and into triple-digits, countless pitchers are ending up on the IL. If you’re asking New York Mets starter Max Scherzer why it’s happening so much, he has the answer: Bad mechanics.
Yardbarker

Top Cardinals Prospect Keeps Showing Off His Power

Just a month ago, we weren’t sure where St. Louis Cardinals top prospect Jordan Walker would end up. Many were theorizing that his days in the Cards organization were numbered after trade rumors about Juan Soto began circulating. Ultimately, the Cards didn’t go for Soto and held onto Walker,...
Yardbarker

The Yankees face one big problem that will determine their season

The New York Yankees are facing a full-fledged collapse after a dominant first half of the 2022 season. Once holding a 15.5 game leading the AL East, they now sit a measly four games above the Tampa Bay Rays and six games over the Toronto Blue Jays. Even the Baltimore...
ClutchPoints

MLB Odds: Yankees vs. Rays prediction, odds and pick – 9/3/2022

The New York Yankees will face off with the Tampa Bay Rays as the race for first place in the AL East intensifies. It is a showdown in the best division in baseball as we display our MLB odds series with a Yankees-Rays prediction and pick. Two months ago, the Yankees led this division by 16 games. […] The post MLB Odds: Yankees vs. Rays prediction, odds and pick – 9/3/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
