Philadelphia, PA

Cardinals: Re-ranking the worst contracts in the NL Central

The NL Central has a lot of bad contracts, but which 10 are the most egregious in the Cardinals’ division right now?. The St. Louis Cardinals are currently on top of the NL Central and are facing very little competition with the recent fall from grace of the Milwaukee Brewers. The Cincinnati Reds, Chicago Cubs, and Pittsburgh Pirates are in the midst of long rebuild, and are a long way away from contending.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
