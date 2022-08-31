Read full article on original website
NXT Worlds Collide 2022: NXT Women's Tag Team Championship Match Result
Kayden Carter and Katana Chance successfully defended their Women's Tag Team Championship against Monday Night Raw Superstars, Nikki ASH and Doudrop. Much of the match was one-sided, however. Here's how it all went down, courtesy of our live coverage:. NXT Women's Tag Team Championship Match. Kayden Carter & Katana Chance...
AEW All Out 2022 - Bryan Danielson vs. Chris Jericho Match Result
The Lionheart and the American Dragon wrestled in Chicago and on this night, the Dragon was outsmarted. Chris Jericho and Bryan Danielson had only their third match in history and although this match was meant to be an exhibition of great wrestling, Chris Jericho needed to utilize a low blow in order to get the victory. Looking on from the backstage area, Daniel Garcia was not pleased.
Casino Ladder Match At AEW All Out Hijacked By Stokely Hathaway, Won By The Joker
The winner of the Casino Ladder Match is..... The Joker won the Casino Ladder Match at AEW All Out. With this victory, The Joker has earned a future shot at the AEW World Championship. We just don't know who the Joker is. As Claudio Castagnoli, Dante Martin and Wheeler Yuta...
CM Punk and Tony Khan Comment On MJF’s Return
MJF is back, and Tony Khan says it's the best thing for AEW. The Dynamite Diamond Ring winner had been absent since he cut a heated promo directed at Khan on the June 1 episode of AEW Dynamite. After this promo, he was removed from AEW's online roster and shop. He finally returned at AEW All Out, where he was revealed as The Joker, who won the Casino Ladder Match for a future world title shot. At the end of the show, he confronted AEW World Champion CM Punk moments after the latter regained the title by beating Jon Moxley.
Tony Khan: Not Everybody Needs To Get Along In The Professional Wrestling Business
Tony Khan weighs in on the backstage unrest in AEW. Over the last several weeks, reports have come out regarding not everyone getting along backstage in AEW. CM Punk went off script during his AEW Dynamite promo on August 17 when he called out Hangman Page, Eddie Kingston and Sammy Guevara got into an altercation over uncleared promo material, and Thunder Rosa reportedly has backstage heat.
Carmelo Hayes Retires Another Jersey, Cameron Grimes Declines Biscotti | NXT Fight Size
Here is your fight size update following NXT Worlds Collide 2022:. - In the opening match, Carmelo Hayes was able to best Ricochet and retain his North American Championship. After that, he marked the occasion as only Carmelo Hayes can. You can see the full video of what happened after the match embedded above.
Jade Cargill Explains How Bryan Danielson Got Her To Delete Her Twitter
The reason Jade Cargill deleted her social media might not be what you think. Over the past year, Cargill has deleted her Twitter account multiple times before eventually returning. The latest deletion came in July. She didn't give a reason why she decided to delete her account. Speaking to Scott...
Kurt Angle Says Edge Pitched Photo Callback On WWE Raw, States WWE Wants To Keep Working With Him
Kurt Angle returned to WWE television on Monday's WWE Raw in his hometown of Pittsburgh. Angle was involved in multiple segment throughout the night, including a callback to a 2002 segment where Edge handed Kurt a set of photos reflecting on their friend. On the back of the photos Edge had written insults directed at Angle. In 2022, Edge and Angle brought the bit back, only this time, apologies were written.
More Details Behind Johnny Gargano's WWE Raw Return
Johnny Gargano returned to WWE in a surprise on the August 22 Raw. Gargano's name didn't appear on any rundowns ahead of the show as to keep the appearance secret. There was much of the talent that was there that didn't know, and much of production was not briefed on him appearing. When Gargano walked through backstage a few minutes before is when many people there found out.
Swerve Strickland On Potential Match With FTR: They Need To Get To Us, We Hold The AEW Titles
Swerve comments on potentially defending the AEW Tag Team Championship against FTR. Currently, Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee are the All Elite Wrestling Tag Team Champions. At AEW All Out, Swerve and Lee will defend their tag team gold against Anthony Bowens and Max Caster of The Acclaimed. However, there are many that believe FTR should be getting theTag Team Championship opportunity due to the hot streak they have been on in 2022. As of this writing, Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood currently hold three sets of Tag Team Championship belts.
Details From AEW Talent Meeting From 8/24 Dynamite Tapings
Fighful Select has learned that there was a mandatory talent meeting at the All Elite Wrestling Dynamite tapings on August 24. Though the meeting is for talent, there are plenty of talent who weren't brought in for this set of tapings and won't be at the show. Fightful Select has learned some details about the talent meeting.
WWE NXT Worlds Collide Full Review & Results 9/4/2022
Alex Palowski (AlexSourGraps) and Kate Elizabeth (MissKatefabe) discuss... -Bron Breakker (c) vs. Tyler Bate (c) to unify the "NXT" Championship and "NXT UK" Championship. -Mandy Rose (c) vs. Meiko Satomura (c) vs. Blair Davenport in a triple threat match to unify the "NXT" Women's Championship and "NXT UK" Women's Championship.
Molly Belle: Maxwell Jacob Friedman: Prolific
“Tony, I want you to fire me. You fucking mark, fire me! Fire me! FIRE ME!”. These were the last words spoken by Maxwell Jacob Friedman on AEW television. The impression made may have faded slightly over time but reliving those moments in the ring on that night following Double or Nothing, one thing is for certain – nothing is for certain.
Anthony Bowens Discusses The Acclaimed’s First PPV Match As A Team, Predicts Victory
Anthony Bowens discusses The Acclaimed's first pay-per-view opportunity. Since debuting as a tag team in AEW in 2020, The Acclaimed have yet to have a tag team bout on pay-per-view. While Max Caster has been in a few multi-man matches himself, Bowens has only been afforded the opportunity to participate in the Casino Battle Royale at 2021's Double Or Nothing.
Chris Jericho Addresses What He Feels Are Misconceptions Of AEW's Roster Size
Chris Jericho addresses concerns about AEW having a bloated roster. Chris Jericho was the first major AEW signing, aside from the members of The Elite. With his name on the roster, AEW was legitimized and for a short length of time, Chris Jericho was the top name on the roster. Now, AEW has a roster featuring names like Bryan Danielson, CM Punk, and Sting in addition to Chris Jericho and all of the young talents that AEW was built upon.
AEW Dark: Elevation Special Results And Stream (9/3): Swerve In Our Glory, Dark Order In Action
AEW aired a special episode of AEW Dark: Elevation on September 3. The episode was taped on August 31 at NOW Arena in Hoffman, Estates. Fans can check out the full stream in the video above. Results are below. AEW Dark: Elevation Special Results And Stream (9/3) - Sammy Guevara...
Producers, Backstage Notes For WWE Raw & Smackdown August 22-25
- Trish Stratus promo, Women's Tag Title Tourney match: TJ Wilson. - Bobby Lashley & AJ Styles vs. Miz & Ciampa: Jason Jordan. - Edge vs. Damian Priest: Michael Hayes. - Last Chance Four Way Tag Tourney match: TJ Wilson. - Sheamus, Brutes, Imperium promo: Abyss. - Raquel Rodriguez &...
McIntyre Works Out In The Welsh Mountains, Brandon Thurston On Talk Is Jericho, More | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Friday, September 2, 2022. - In preparation of his match with Roman Reigns at Clash At The Castle, WWE released a video of Drew McIntyre working out in the Welsh mountains. You can view that video above. - Wrestlenomics' Brandon Thurston appeared on...
The New Day Gets Ragna-Rocked, Motor City Machine Guns Appear | WWE SD x AEW Rampage Recap
Here is your fight size update for WWE Friday Night SmackDown and AEW Rampage on Friday, September 2, 2022:. - The Viking Raiders defeated the New Day in a hard-fought Viking Rules match. In the end, the powerhouses slammed Xavier Woods through two tables with the Ragnarok to clinch the win.
Trevor Murdoch Reflects On His Time In Ring Ka King Including A Street Fight Against Luke Gallows
Trevor Murdoch talks about the short-lived Ring Ka King promotion. Ring Ka King was an offshoot of TNA Wrestling created specifically for the Indian market. It featured names such as Nick Dinsmore, Chris Masters, Scott Steiner, Abyss, and many more names, including Trevor Murdoch. Speaking with Sean Ross Sapp, Trevor...
