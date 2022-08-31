ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Fightful

NXT Worlds Collide 2022: NXT Women's Tag Team Championship Match Result

Kayden Carter and Katana Chance successfully defended their Women's Tag Team Championship against Monday Night Raw Superstars, Nikki ASH and Doudrop. Much of the match was one-sided, however. Here's how it all went down, courtesy of our live coverage:. NXT Women's Tag Team Championship Match. Kayden Carter & Katana Chance...
Fightful

AEW All Out 2022 - Bryan Danielson vs. Chris Jericho Match Result

The Lionheart and the American Dragon wrestled in Chicago and on this night, the Dragon was outsmarted. Chris Jericho and Bryan Danielson had only their third match in history and although this match was meant to be an exhibition of great wrestling, Chris Jericho needed to utilize a low blow in order to get the victory. Looking on from the backstage area, Daniel Garcia was not pleased.
Fightful

CM Punk and Tony Khan Comment On MJF’s Return

MJF is back, and Tony Khan says it's the best thing for AEW. The Dynamite Diamond Ring winner had been absent since he cut a heated promo directed at Khan on the June 1 episode of AEW Dynamite. After this promo, he was removed from AEW's online roster and shop. He finally returned at AEW All Out, where he was revealed as The Joker, who won the Casino Ladder Match for a future world title shot. At the end of the show, he confronted AEW World Champion CM Punk moments after the latter regained the title by beating Jon Moxley.
Fightful

Tony Khan: Not Everybody Needs To Get Along In The Professional Wrestling Business

Tony Khan weighs in on the backstage unrest in AEW. Over the last several weeks, reports have come out regarding not everyone getting along backstage in AEW. CM Punk went off script during his AEW Dynamite promo on August 17 when he called out Hangman Page, Eddie Kingston and Sammy Guevara got into an altercation over uncleared promo material, and Thunder Rosa reportedly has backstage heat.
Fightful

Kurt Angle Says Edge Pitched Photo Callback On WWE Raw, States WWE Wants To Keep Working With Him

Kurt Angle returned to WWE television on Monday's WWE Raw in his hometown of Pittsburgh. Angle was involved in multiple segment throughout the night, including a callback to a 2002 segment where Edge handed Kurt a set of photos reflecting on their friend. On the back of the photos Edge had written insults directed at Angle. In 2022, Edge and Angle brought the bit back, only this time, apologies were written.
Fightful

More Details Behind Johnny Gargano's WWE Raw Return

Johnny Gargano returned to WWE in a surprise on the August 22 Raw. Gargano's name didn't appear on any rundowns ahead of the show as to keep the appearance secret. There was much of the talent that was there that didn't know, and much of production was not briefed on him appearing. When Gargano walked through backstage a few minutes before is when many people there found out.
Fightful

Swerve Strickland On Potential Match With FTR: They Need To Get To Us, We Hold The AEW Titles

Swerve comments on potentially defending the AEW Tag Team Championship against FTR. Currently, Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee are the All Elite Wrestling Tag Team Champions. At AEW All Out, Swerve and Lee will defend their tag team gold against Anthony Bowens and Max Caster of The Acclaimed. However, there are many that believe FTR should be getting theTag Team Championship opportunity due to the hot streak they have been on in 2022. As of this writing, Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood currently hold three sets of Tag Team Championship belts.
Fightful

Details From AEW Talent Meeting From 8/24 Dynamite Tapings

Fighful Select has learned that there was a mandatory talent meeting at the All Elite Wrestling Dynamite tapings on August 24. Though the meeting is for talent, there are plenty of talent who weren't brought in for this set of tapings and won't be at the show. Fightful Select has learned some details about the talent meeting.
Fightful

WWE NXT Worlds Collide Full Review & Results 9/4/2022

Alex Palowski (AlexSourGraps) and Kate Elizabeth (MissKatefabe) discuss... -Bron Breakker (c) vs. Tyler Bate (c) to unify the "NXT" Championship and "NXT UK" Championship. -Mandy Rose (c) vs. Meiko Satomura (c) vs. Blair Davenport in a triple threat match to unify the "NXT" Women's Championship and "NXT UK" Women's Championship.
Fightful

Molly Belle: Maxwell Jacob Friedman: Prolific

“Tony, I want you to fire me. You fucking mark, fire me! Fire me! FIRE ME!”. These were the last words spoken by Maxwell Jacob Friedman on AEW television. The impression made may have faded slightly over time but reliving those moments in the ring on that night following Double or Nothing, one thing is for certain – nothing is for certain.
Fightful

Anthony Bowens Discusses The Acclaimed’s First PPV Match As A Team, Predicts Victory

Anthony Bowens discusses The Acclaimed's first pay-per-view opportunity. Since debuting as a tag team in AEW in 2020, The Acclaimed have yet to have a tag team bout on pay-per-view. While Max Caster has been in a few multi-man matches himself, Bowens has only been afforded the opportunity to participate in the Casino Battle Royale at 2021's Double Or Nothing.
Fightful

Chris Jericho Addresses What He Feels Are Misconceptions Of AEW's Roster Size

Chris Jericho addresses concerns about AEW having a bloated roster. Chris Jericho was the first major AEW signing, aside from the members of The Elite. With his name on the roster, AEW was legitimized and for a short length of time, Chris Jericho was the top name on the roster. Now, AEW has a roster featuring names like Bryan Danielson, CM Punk, and Sting in addition to Chris Jericho and all of the young talents that AEW was built upon.
Fightful

Producers, Backstage Notes For WWE Raw & Smackdown August 22-25

- Trish Stratus promo, Women's Tag Title Tourney match: TJ Wilson. - Bobby Lashley & AJ Styles vs. Miz & Ciampa: Jason Jordan. - Edge vs. Damian Priest: Michael Hayes. - Last Chance Four Way Tag Tourney match: TJ Wilson. - Sheamus, Brutes, Imperium promo: Abyss. - Raquel Rodriguez &...
Fightful

Fightful

