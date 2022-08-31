ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

LIVE UPDATES: Two MPD officers recovering after shooting, crash in Southwest Memphis

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 4 days ago
WATCH LIVE COVERAGE HERE:

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FOX13 is following breaking news after a Memphis Police Department (MPD) officer was shot in Memphis, according to Memphis Police.

FOX13 confirmed that the shooting happened in the Southwest Memphis area.

Here is a look at the scene >> PHOTOS: MPD officer shot in southwest Memphis

What we know:

  • The shooting happened in the area of Horn Lake Road and Radar Road.
  • The officer is alert.
  • The officer is being treated at Regional One and is in stable condition.
  • The shooter is on the run.

FOX13 is headed to the scene to gather more information.

LIVE UPDATES:

2:01 p.m. The lockdown at Geeter K-8 has now been lifted, officials said.

1:50 p.m.: MPD confirmed the suspect was in a black or silver Infiniti Q40 with TN tag 2X45F8.

Another officer was injured in a crash while responding to the incident.

Preliminary information indicates no officer fired a weapon during the incident.

1:37 p.m.: Geeter K-8 school is on lockdown while police investigate the incident in the area.

MSCS issued the following statement:

Geeter K-8 is currently on a precautionary lockdown while law enforcement investigates an incident in the area.

1:27 p.m.: FOX13 confirmed the suspect is currently on the run.

1:20 p.m.: Memphis Police have roped off a gas station in the area. Several streets are blocked off.

