LIVE UPDATES: Two MPD officers recovering after shooting, crash in Southwest Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FOX13 is following breaking news after a Memphis Police Department (MPD) officer was shot in Memphis, according to Memphis Police.

FOX13 confirmed that the shooting happened in the Southwest Memphis area.

What we know:

The shooting happened in the area of Horn Lake Road and Radar Road.

The officer is alert.

The officer is being treated at Regional One and is in stable condition.

The shooter is on the run.

FOX13 is headed to the scene to gather more information.

LIVE UPDATES:

2:01 p.m. The lockdown at Geeter K-8 has now been lifted, officials said.

1:50 p.m.: MPD confirmed the suspect was in a black or silver Infiniti Q40 with TN tag 2X45F8.

Another officer was injured in a crash while responding to the incident.

Preliminary information indicates no officer fired a weapon during the incident.

1:37 p.m.: Geeter K-8 school is on lockdown while police investigate the incident in the area.

MSCS issued the following statement:

Geeter K-8 is currently on a precautionary lockdown while law enforcement investigates an incident in the area.

1:27 p.m.: FOX13 confirmed the suspect is currently on the run.

1:20 p.m.: Memphis Police have roped off a gas station in the area. Several streets are blocked off.

